U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,957.00
    +1.75 (+0.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,545.00
    -36.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,732.75
    +22.25 (+0.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,843.80
    +1.20 (+0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.64
    +1.00 (+1.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,766.10
    +3.10 (+0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    21.16
    +0.18 (+0.86%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0381
    +0.0015 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7750
    +0.0830 (+2.25%)
     

  • Vix

    23.93
    -0.18 (-0.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1916
    +0.0049 (+0.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    139.8330
    -0.4130 (-0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,815.08
    +341.94 (+2.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    391.81
    +5.38 (+1.39%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,346.54
    -4.65 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,959.88
    +29.31 (+0.10%)
     

Tenneco Advanced Suspension Technologies Poised for Growth in China

·3 min read

CHANGZHOU, China, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tenneco's Performance Solutions business group's Advanced Suspension Technologies (AST) business unit today celebrated another important milestone for its portfolio of electronic suspensions and outlined its strategy to become a leading technology partner to automakers across China. The company hosted government dignitaries and media members at its manufacturing plant in Changzhou to mark the expansion of its CVSAe semi-active suspension in China. CVSAe technology is featured on the Zeekr 001 electric hatchback, Lynk & Co 09 hybrid SUV both from  Geely, and on Li Auto L9&L8 electric luxury SUV.

"We are proud that vehicle owners throughout China will be able to experience the impressive benefits of CVSAe suspensions manufactured right here in Changzhou," said Henrik Johansson, vice president and general manager, AST. "We look forward to working very closely with leading OEMs to help establish new benchmarks for driving enjoyment, comfort, safety and customer satisfaction."

One of several electronic suspensions available through Tenneco's Monroe® Intelligent Suspension (MIS) portfolio, CVSAe technology already has achieved widespread adoption in Europe and other regions, with more than 16 million units delivered since 2002 for more than 75 vehicle models. The system continuously adapts to changing road conditions based on data provided by multiple ride control sensors. An ECU processes sensor inputs and independently adjusts the electronic valve within each of the system's four dampers, resulting in optimal damping characteristics for each driving situation. Drivers can select their preferred operating mode, from comfort-intensive to sporty, for maximum enjoyment. CVSAe combines an exceptional driving experience with very low power consumption, making it ideal for fully electric and hybrid vehicles.

"CVSAe provides an extraordinarily broad tuning range not typical of competing systems," Johansson said. "This capability enables the vehicle manufacturer to dial-in the precise ride and handling characteristics established for each new model. This is key to optimizing the ride dynamics of EVs and hybrids in particular, which have comparatively heavy battery packs positioned low within the vehicle structure."

CVSAe technology is compatible with coil spring- and air suspension-equipped vehicles, can be deployed with shock absorbers and/or Macpherson struts and requires minimal electric power. Tenneco can provide the damper modules along with the software and control algorithms, which can be efficiently adapted to each new model.

The launch of CVSAe technology in China was made possible through close collaboration between Tenneco's Engineering Center for Excellence in Ermua, Spain, and China-based engineering, sales, program management, purchasing and operations teams. "China is a significant part of our growth strategy, and our engineers work hand-in-hand with OEM teams to help streamline the integration of our latest suspension innovations into their development activities," Johansson said. "This helps drive time and cost savings while resulting in a superior ride experience for their end-customers."

About Tenneco
Tenneco is one of the world's leading designers, manufacturers and marketers of automotive products for original equipment and aftermarket customers, with full year 2021 revenues of $18 billion and approximately 71,000 team members working at more than 260 sites worldwide. Through our four business groups, Motorparts, Performance Solutions, Clean Air and Powertrain, Tenneco is driving advancements in global mobility by delivering technology solutions for diversified global markets, including light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport and the aftermarket.

Visit www.tenneco.com to learn more.

Media contacts:




Bill Dawson                                                       

Simonetta Esposito

Media Relations – North America                         

Media Relations – Europe

847 482-5807                                                       

32 (0) 2 706 9232

bdawson@driv.com                                               

sesposito@driv.com

 

 

 

Tenneco, Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Tenneco, Inc.)
Tenneco, Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Tenneco, Inc.)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tenneco-advanced-suspension-technologies-poised-for-growth-in-china-301681700.html

SOURCE Tenneco Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Musk’s ‘Hardcore’ Ultimatum Sparks Exodus, Leaving Twitter at Risk

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk gave Twitter Inc. employees an ultimatum to either commit to the company’s new “hardcore” work environment or leave. Many more workers declined to sign on than he expected, potentially putting Twitter’s operations at risk, according to people familiar with the matter. Most Read from BloombergMusk’s ‘Hardcore’ Ultimatum Sparks Exodus, Leaving Twitter at RiskFTX’s New Boss Reveals Chaos Left Behind by Bankman-FriedGOP Retakes US House by Slim Margin in Washington Power Shi

  • Fisker starts production of Ocean, its all-electric SUV

    Production plans include more than 300 units in Austria in the first quarter of 2023 and ramping up to a total of 42,400 units by the end of next year.

  • Pennsylvania Tesla bursts into flames, photos show unrecognizable metal husk

    A Tesla vehicle burst into flames while driving on a Pennsylvania highway Tuesday morning, requiring firefighters to use 12,000 gallons of water to extinguish it.

  • GM Has a New Business: Fixing Tesla EVs.

    GM had a surprising revelation for Tesla investors at GM's analyst event being held in New York City.

  • Twitter Workers Say Farewell After Musk Ultimatum Over Terms of Employment Passes

    The company followed up with practical details after Elon Musk challenged the remaining employees to be hardcore or leave.

  • Toyota’s New EV Looks Like a Tesla

    Toyota unveiled a couple of new vehicles ahead of the 2022 L.A. auto show. There's the Prius and a new all-battery electric vehicle that looks like a small Tesla Model Y.

  • Musk says he made some Tesla decisions without board nod, defends $56 billion pay

    WILMINGTON, Del (Reuters) -Elon Musk said in court on Wednesday that he made some Tesla Inc decisions without the approval of the company's directors, as he defended his $56 billion pay package against claims that he dictated its terms to a compliant board. Tesla shareholder Richard Tornetta sued Musk and the board in 2018 and hopes to prove that Musk used his dominance over Tesla's board to obtain an outsized compensation package that did not require him to work at the electric car maker full-time. Questioned by Tornetta's lawyer, Greg Varallo, Musk rejected claims that his pay package goals were easy to achieve.

  • Is Now the Time to Buy Electric Vehicle Stocks?

    Electric vehicle stocks have taken it on the chin lately, and many investors who were previously bullish on the EV industry are now left wondering whether there's still a good way to benefit from the massive shift to electrified vehicles. Here are a few things that are going wrong and a handful of things going right with the EV industry today -- and why there are at least two stocks worth owning.

  • Burger King Adds a New Weapon in Battle With McDonald's, Wendy's

    The fast-food chain has fallen to number three in the United States. It's making a move that can change that.

  • Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen, and Steph Curry among celebs sued over FTX ‘Ponzi scheme’

    A new class action lawsuit claims Brady, Larry David, and others are responsible for the FTX disaster by promoting securities to unsophisticated investors.

  • BREAKING: Big Tesla deal inked in Clermont

    A recently closed land sale has a local real estate firm one step closer to bringing a Tesla dealership to the Orlando metro's west side, in suburban Clermont. Clermont Auto Ventures LLC, an entity related to Maitland-based First Team Commercial, paid $4.8 million to Atlanta-based GK Rogers Construction LLC for a 9.8-acre site on State Road 50 where the 61,000-square-foot dealership is to be built. Why this matters: In addition to construction opportunities and the full-time jobs that the dealership will create, Tesla's decision to locate one of its dealerships in this region of the Orlando metro could signal to other high-end brands that it is a good place to set up shop.

  • Toyota says the 2023 Prius is its most fuel-efficient ever

    It comes with a a new lithium-ion battery, which offers a 15 percent increase in output compared to the lineup's old nickel metal battery technology, and a bigger 2-liter gas engine.

  • 2023 Toyota Prius walkaround

    The 2023 Toyota Prius and Prius Prime are completely redesigned. They have sleek, clean bodies and are built on the TNGA-C platform like the Corolla. Powertrains have been enlarged from 1.8-liter four-cylinder hybrids to 2.0-liter models with significantly more power. The regular Prius hybrid now makes 194 horsepower with front-wheel drive and 196 with all-wheel drive. The Prime plug-in hybrid, which is front-drive only, makes 220 horsepower. Fuel economy remains high, with the most efficient regular Prius hitting 57 mpg combined, one more than the outgoing one. The Prime has more all-electric range, too, with 50% more than the old model. We estimate the range to be about 37 miles based on Toyota's quote. The Prime has some other unique features available such as low-speed hands-free highway assist, a 1,500-watt off-board power outlet, and solar panels in the roof that can charge the drive battery when parked, or power accessories when driving. Both models go on sale next year.

  • Fiat CEO teases subscriptions, car-sharing for all-electric 500e launch in US

    Stellantis plans to "explore alternative business models," such as subscriptions and car sharing, when it launches its all-electric Fiat 500e in the U.S. in the first quarter of 2024, Fiat CEO Olivier Francois told TechCrunch at the 2022 Los Angeles Auto Show. The all-electric Fiat 500e launched in Europe in 2020 and is considered a massive success for Stellantis.

  • Alameda Had ‘Secret Exemption’ From FTX Liquidation Protocols, New CEO Says

    Alameda Research, the crypto hedge fund at the center of Sam Bankman-Fried’s and FTX’s downfall, had a “secret exemption” from the crypto exchange’s liquidation procedures, according to bankruptcy filings Thursday. The revelation in a court filing, though scant on details, would indicate that Alameda held an advantage when making risky leveraged trades on FTX. Crypto derivatives exchanges such as FTX automatically sell the collateral of traders who borrowed its money to place bets that turned south.

  • Elon Musk testifies in shareholder lawsuit over Tesla compensation package

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk took the witness stand Wednesday to defend himself in a shareholder lawsuit challenging a compensation package he was awarded by the company’s board of directors that is potentially worth more than $55 billion.

  • Polestar ‘on track to deliver 50,000 cars this year,’ CEO says

    Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the Polestar 3 SUV, U.S. electric vehicles and buyer preferences, manufacturing in the U.S. and China, and the outlook for the company.

  • GM Stock Rebounds As Auto Giant Hikes 2022 Guidance, Sees Electric Cars Profitable By 2025

    General Motors will lay out its EV strategy Thursday with lower-cost batteries and software services key for profits. GM stock fell below a buy point.

  • Elon Musk’s Tesla payout has a $50 billion hand in whether or not he remains the world’s richest person

    Elon Musk left Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters on Wednesday to fly across the country to defend himself against a lawsuit claiming that he didn’t deserve the handsome Tesla payout agreed four years ago.

  • Almost a Quarter of a Million Trucks Have This Serious Problem

    A build-up of pressure and heat inside the transmission of tens of thousands of recalled vehicles may result in a transmission fluid leak from the dipstick tube. The leaking transmission fluid may contact an ignition source within the engine compartment, increasing the risk of a fire. There have been 16 reports of fires and 48 complaints, field reports and warranty claims due to the problem, according to Stellantis, the manufacturer.