Tennessee Orthopaedic Clinic Selects HealthMe for Price Transparency and Digital Payment Platform

NAPLES, Fla., Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HealthMe™ (www.healthmedocs.com) and Tennessee Orthopaedic Clinics, a Division of Tennessee Orthopaedic Alliance, (www.tocdocs.com) announced today a partnership which will provide their patients a next-generation digital payment and price transparency platform. With the goal of helping their patients get the right care at the right cost, Tennessee Orthopaedic Clinics (TOC) will deploy HealthMe to advance their dedication to compassionate, conservative, and prompt care while also exceeding national standards for price transparency.

TOC selected HealthMe to advance their commitment in ensuring that their patients receive information about purchasing healthcare in clear language that does not result in surprise bills. The partnership with HealthMe will offer bundled payment options for those seeking to pay directly for care apart from an in-network insurance plan. Bundle payments benefit self-pay patients, self-insured employers, patients with out-of-network insurance coverage, health sharing ministries, and anyone who bears the out-of-pocket expense for services.

With 32 Board Certified and Board Eligible physicians and surgeons across seven locations in East Tennessee, TOC offers a continuum of care and services to support patients on every step of their recovery—including urgent care services.

"Supporting our mission to provide our patients with outstanding orthopedic care, we have partnered with HealthMe's new digital payment platform. A key component of this partnership is adopting the most innovative and consumer-friendly technology that will streamline the payment process while eliminating the headaches of confusing paperwork for our direct-pay patients," commented Earl Anderson, CEO. "Our partnership with HealthMe was specifically designed to streamline payments, establish price transparency, and meet the direct-pay needs of our patients."

"Based on their commitment to practice excellence, innovation, and the consumer-focused transformation of healthcare, TOC is the perfect partner to launch our platform," commented Mike Having, MD, HealthMe founder and CEO. "We strive to lessen the burden of time-consuming paperwork for front office and eliminate billing hassles that enable doctors to optimize their time focused on patient care and not be distracted by unnecessary paperwork."

About Tennessee Orthopaedic Clinics

Proudly serving their orthopedic patients for over 25 years, Tennessee Orthopaedic Clinics, a Division of Tennessee Orthopaedic Alliance, offers comprehensive medical and surgical treatment of bone, joint and soft tissue disorders. Providing quality orthopedic care with a focus on individual needs, positive outcomes and superior patient satisfaction, Tennessee Orthopaedic Clinics proudly employs 32 Board Certified and Board Eligible physicians and surgeons along with a dedicated team of nurses, therapists, trainers and administrators. Serving the entire East Tennessee region, TOC provides compassionate, quality orthopedic care with specialties in spine, foot and ankle, hand and elbow, joint replacement, shoulders, and knees.

About HealthMe™

HealthMe™ (https://healthmedocs.com) is an online platform that gives medical groups and practices a simple and proven price transparency solution to serve the growing population of Direct-Pay patients and health consumers. Founded and developed by doctors, HealthMe's revenue accelerator platform combines the best features of a consumer-friendly online marketplace with the security of a specialized healthcare payment processing solution. With validated success in automating the process of Good Faith Estimates (GFEs), HealthMe is the first company to provide GFEs in eleven languages. HealthMe helps patients find the best healthcare options while saving money on their care while streamlining the administrative process for overburdened staff. It provides practices with a complete, tested solution focused on "retailing" services for improved growth, staff efficiency, and patient loyalty.

