Tennessee Trial Lawyer Daniel Clayton Inducted into IATL

·2 min read

Daniel L. Clayton, Partner at the Nashville-based law firm of Kinnard, Clayton & Beveridge, has been inducted into the International Academy of Trial Lawyers.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tennessee Attorney Daniel L. Clayton was recently inducted into the International Academy of Trial Lawyers (IATL) during its mid-year meeting in Vista, California.

Kinnard, Clayton &amp; Beveridge (PRNewsfoto/Kinnard, Clayton &amp; Beveridge)
Kinnard, Clayton & Beveridge (PRNewsfoto/Kinnard, Clayton & Beveridge)

An international legal association with a presence in nearly 40 countries, the Academy is comprised of just 500 Fellows in the U.S. and 150 attorneys abroad. Fellowship is extended by invitation only after attorneys have been rigorously vetted through both peer and judicial review.

Given its limited membership, the Academy seeks out attorneys who have achieved careers of excellence in litigation and appellate practice, and who are recognized by their peers as distinguished advocates. Fellows participate in many pro bono efforts and contribute their time and resources to furthering the Academy's mission to expand the rule of law and elevate standards of integrity, honor, and courtesy in the legal profession.

For Daniel Clayton, the honor is well-deserved.

As Partner at Kinnard, Clayton & Beveridge, Clayton has leveraged his expertise as a dual-NBLSC-Certified Civil Trial Specialist and Medical Malpractice Specialist to guide victims and families through complex litigation.

In addition to resolving several high-profile cases and recovering millions in compensation for clients, Clayton and a fellow KCB attorney secured the largest medical malpractice verdict for a single person in Tennessee state history – a $22.2 million jury verdict for a woman who became paralyzed due to medical personnel's inappropriate use of an epidural catheter.

Known as a compassionate advocate respected by clients and colleagues alike, Clayton has also garnered numerous awards and accolades over the course of his career. This includes his repeated selection to Nashville Business Journal's "Best of the Bar," The Best Lawyers in America®, and Mid-South Super Lawyers. Most recently, he was named a 2022 Nashville Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs "Lawyer of the Year" by Super Lawyers.

For more information about Daniel Clayton and KCB, visit www.kinnardclaytonandbeveridge.com.

Media Contact:
Marietta Greer
mgreer@kcbattys.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tennessee-trial-lawyer-daniel-clayton-inducted-into-iatl-301384222.html

SOURCE Kinnard, Clayton & Beveridge

