Tennessee's best large employers? Memphis' St. Jude leads the list for 2024

Jordan Green, Memphis Commercial Appeal
·2 min read

St. Jude, one of the largest companies in Memphis, was recently named to Forbes' list of America's best large employers in 2024.

The list "Meet America's Best Large Employers 2024" released on Feb.13 and contained 600 different companies across the country. Forbes partnered with market research firm Statista to survey employees at more than 170,000 U.S. companies. Companies with 1,000 to 5,000 employees were categorized as midsized and those with over 5,000 were categorized as large employers.

Survey respondents were asked to rate their employer on criteria including working hours, gender pay equity, opportunities for training and career advancement, workload expectations, family leave benefits, and the degree of diversity on the leadership team. The survey also asked if participants were likely to recommend their employer to others.

Here is the list of best large employers in 2024.

Best large employers in 2024

In the top ten best companies, four came from Southern states. Kansas and Texas both had the most number of companies in the top ten with two each.

  1. Novo Nordisk in New Jersey

  2. Garmin in Kansas

  3. Cook Children's Health Care System in Texas

  4. Children's Hospital Colorado in Colorado

  5. Delta Air Lines in Georgia

  6. In-N-Out Burger in California

  7. Houston Methodist in Texas

  8. eXp Realty in Washington

  9. St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Tennessee

  10. The University of Kansas Health System in Kansas.

Tennessee's top large employers

In Tennessee, there were a total of 10 companies named to the list of 600. The highest rated of the Tennessee employers was St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

  • St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at No. 9

  • BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee at No. 11

  • University of Tennessee, Knoxville at No. 79

  • Averitt Express at No. 130

  • Bridgestone at No. 261

  • Tractor Supply at No. 321

  • Nissan Motor at No. 334

  • Clayton Homes at No. 384

  • Tennessee Valley Authority at No. 405

  • Asurion at No. 525

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: These Tennessee companies are among best large employers in the U.S.

