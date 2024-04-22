Tennessee's GOP governor says Volkswagen plant workers made a mistake in union vote

JONATHAN MATTISE
2 min read
41

GALLATIN, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Republican Gov. Bill Lee said Monday that he thinks workers at a Volkswagen plant in Chattanooga made a mistake by voting to unionize under the United Auto Workers in a landslide election but acknowledged the choice was ultimately up to them.

Ahead of the vote, Lee and five other Southern Republican governors spoke out publicly against the UAW's drive to organize workers at factories largely in the South, arguing that if autoworkers were to vote for union representation, it would jeopardize jobs.

Instead, the union wound up pulling 73% of the vote at a facility whose workers had narrowly rejected the union in 2019 and 2014. The Volkswagen plant vote was the first to follow a series of strikes last fall against Detroit’s automakers that resulted in lucrative new contracts. Workers at Mercedes factories near Tuscaloosa, Alabama, will vote on UAW representation in May.

Lee told reporters Monday that the Volkswagen vote was “a loss for workers." He noted that he has a “long history with skilled workers" — workers are not unionized at his family's business, Lee Company, which employs about 1,600 people in home, facilities and construction projects.

“I think it's unwise to put your future in somebody else's hands,” Lee said at an event in Gallatin. “But those workers made that decision based on the individual circumstances of that plant. I think it was a mistake, but that's their choice.”

The Volkswagen win was the union's first in a Southern assembly plant owned by a foreign automaker.

President Joe Biden condemned the push by Lee and other Southern Republican governors to urge auto workers to vote against the union. The Democrat praised the success of unions representing autoworkers, Hollywood actors and writers, health care workers and others in gaining better contracts.

“Let me be clear to the Republican governors that tried to undermine this vote: there is nothing to fear from American workers using their voice and their legal right to form a union if they so choose,” Biden said in a news release Friday.

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Honda to build electric vehicles and batteries in Ontario

    Honda will build electric vehicles and their parts in Ontario with financial support from the Canadian and provincial governments under a plan to be announced this week, a source with direct knowledge of the deal said on Monday. Under the terms of the agreement with Ottawa and Ontario, Honda will build batteries, process the cathode materials needed for the batteries and also assemble electric vehicles. Canada has wooed companies involved in all parts of the EV supply chain to bolster its manufacturing heartland in Ontario as the world seeks to cut carbon emissions.

  • The bipartisan worry that is uniting Washington: Cheap Chinese goods

    For all the differences between Joe Biden and Donald Trump, they share a worry about China flooding global markets with cheap goods.

  • Student-loan interest rates set to reach Great Recession highs

    (Bloomberg) -- Anyone who needs to borrow from the US government to cover college tuition this fall will likely face the highest borrowing costs for student loans in more than 15 years.Most Read from BloombergTrump Has Only $6.8 Million for Legal Fees With Trial UnderwayTikTok to Remove Executive Tasked With Fending Off US ClaimsRay Dalio’s Famous Trade Is Sputtering and Investors Are BailingUS Dollar’s Extended Reign Delivers Stark Wake-Up Call for MarketsS&P 500 Tops 5,000 as Earnings Kick Int

  • Goldman is getting out of the robo-advisory business

    Goldman Sachs is exiting the robo-advisory business as it tries to scale back its ambitions and re-focus on core strengths.

  • Apple close to finalizing deal with FIFA over TV rights for new tournament, NYT reports

    The deal with Apple could be announced as soon as this month and valued at around $1 billion, a quarter of the $4 billion FIFA had first estimated, the report said, citing three people familiar with the matter. If the deal goes through, this would mark the first time that FIFA has agreed to a single worldwide contract, the report said. Senior executives at FIFA, however, have raised concerns over the possibility of "free-to-air rights", which would make the event only available to subscribers of Apple TV+, according to the report.

  • Why the Magnificent 7's 'momentum is collapsing'

    Six of the largest tech companies are expected to see earnings growth slow over the next year, leaving room for other companies to lead the next leg of the stock market rally, UBS analysts say.

  • US business equipment borrowings fell 7% in March, ELFA says

    Companies signed up for new loans, leases and lines of credit worth $9.3 billion in March, up 18% sequentially. ELFA, which reports economic activity for the over $1 trillion equipment finance sector, said credit approvals for U.S. companies in January came in at 77%, up from 76% a month earlier. ELFA's leasing and finance index is based on a 25-member survey, including Bank of America and financing units of Caterpillar, Dell Technologies, Siemens AG, Canon Inc and Volvo AB.

  • GM earnings preview: Updated guidance, EV-hybrid rollout in focus

    Following another strong year in 2023 and positive retail sales growth in 2024, GM investors are counting on the Big Three automaker to keep the earnings momentum going with Q1 results on tap for Tuesday morning.

  • Tesla shares tumble on price cuts in run-up to earnings

    The cuts come ahead of its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, with the world's most valuable automaker expected to post its first revenue drop and lowest gross margin in nearly four years, according to LSEG data. Investors are awaiting clarity from CEO Elon Musk on Tesla's strategy after he cut 10% of the company's staff last week and said focusing on autonomous driving was a "blindingly obvious" move. Musk had earlier this month announced an event in August to unveil its "Robotaxi", after a Reuters report on April 5 said Tesla had scrapped its plan to develop its long-awaited affordable EV in favor of robotaxis.

  • Argentina economic activity seen plunging 6% in February- Reuters poll

    Argentina's economic activity likely plunged 5.9% year-on-year in February, a Reuters poll of market analysts showed on Monday, which would make a fourth straight monthly slide amid tough austerity measures under new libertarian President Javier Milei. The expected slide underscores the impact of Milei's cost-cutting on the real economy, even as it helps to boost the government's fiscal position after years of deficits and to rebuild depleted central bank reserves. According to the mid-April poll, the 11 analysts estimated declines for the month ranging from 4.1% to a maximum 7.1% year-on-year, with stronger farming and mining activity offset by a sharp slide in consumption, manufacturing and construction sectors.