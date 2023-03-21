Tennis apparel, footwear, and accessories market size in US to increase by USD 208.5 million between 2022 and 2027; Growth driven by increasing penetration of the internet and smartphones - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The tennis apparel, footwear, and accessories market in US is forecast to grow by USD 208.5 million between 2022 and 2027, and the growth momentum will be accelerating at a CAGR of 6.51% during the forecast period. The growth of the market is driven by the increasing penetration of the internet and smartphones. The high adoption of smartphones and the internet have encouraged vendors to sell their products through online retail sales channels in the US. Also, the focus on reducing capital costs in physical retail stores has led many vendors to expand their presence online. Besides, factors such as the availability of a wide range of products, convenient payment options, and the presence of customer-friendly shopping experiences are increasing the number of online shoppers. All these factors are creating significant growth opportunities for vendors operating in the market. For more insights on the historic data (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) – Request a report sample

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled US Tennis Apparel, Footwear, and Accessories Market 2023-2027

Company Profiles

The tennis apparel, footwear, and accessories market in the US is fragmented. The market comprises several global and regional players. Global vendors have established a footprint in the US. They are focusing on introducing innovative products differentiated in terms of design and quality to cater to evolving consumer demands. Prominent vendors are expanding their product portfolios to establish a strong customer base and gain a more competitive edge in the market. They are also competing in terms of brand, price, and quality to increase their market shares.

The tennis apparel, footwear, and accessories market in US report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

Adidas AG - The company offers tennis apparel, footwear and accessories such as adidas mens tennis shoes.

ASICS Corp. - The company offers tennis apparel, footwear and accessories such as solution speed FF tennis shoes.

Fila Holdings Corp - The company offers tennis apparel, footwear and accessories such as Alley full coverage tank.

Nike Inc. - The company offers tennis apparel, footwear and accessories such as Nike court Dri Fit Slam tennis shorts.

Story continues

Market Dynamics

The growth of the market is driven by factors such as the increasing penetration of the internet and smartphones, the rising number of product endorsements by celebrities, and the increasing awareness about health benefits of sports. However, threats associated with counterfeit tennis apparel and footwear will hinder the growth of the market.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share among others. Request a Sample

Market Segmentation

By distribution channel, the market is segmented into offline and online. The market growth will be significant in the offline distribution channel segment during the forecast period. Offline retail channels such as department stores and hypermarkets provide proper assortment of products under a single roof. In addition, discounts and enhanced shopping experiences encourage consumers to buy tennis apparel through these offline distribution channels.

By end-user, the market is segmented into men, women, and children.

By product, the market is segmented into apparel, footwear, and accessories.

Why Buy?

Add credibility to strategy

Analyzes competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio – Buy the Report!

Related Reports:

The tennis apparel market in Americas is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 82.08 million. The market is segmented by distribution channel (offline and online) and end-user (men, women, and children).

The rugby apparel market size is expected to rise to USD 490.68 million from 2021 to 2026. The growth momentum will be accelerating at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by end-user (male and female), distribution channels (offline and online), and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports, covering more than 2,000 emerging technologies. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5,000 and get lifetime access to Technavio Insights

What are the key data covered in this tennis apparel, footwear, and accessories market in US report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period.

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the tennis apparel, footwear, and accessories market in US and its contribution to the parent market.

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.

Growth of the market across the US.

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of tennis apparel, footwear, and accessories market vendors in US.

Tennis Apparel, Footwear, and Accessories Market Scope in US Report Coverage Details Page number 147 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.51% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 208.5 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 5.87 Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled adidas AG, ASICS Corp., Fila Holdings Corp, New Balance Athletics Inc., Nike Inc., PUMA SE, The Gap Inc., Under Armour Inc., Holabird Sports, Jofit LLC, lululemon athletica Inc., ANTA Sports Products Ltd., Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Do It Tennis , Fast Retailing Co. Ltd., Loriet LLC, Lotto Sport Italia Spa, Maus Freres SA, Solinco Sports, and Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse through Technavio's Consumer Discretionary Market Report

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Tennis apparel, footwear, and accessories market in US 2017 - 2021

4.2 Distribution channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by End-user

7.3 Men - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Women - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Children - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Market opportunity by End-user

8 Market Segmentation by Product

8.1 Market segments

8.2 Comparison by Product

8.3 Apparel - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

8.4 Footwear - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

8.5 Accessories - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

8.6 Market opportunity by Product

9 Customer Landscape

9.1 Customer landscape overview

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 adidas AG

12.4 ASICS Corp.

12.5 Fila Holdings Corp

12.6 New Balance Athletics Inc.

12.7 Nike Inc.

12.8 PUMA SE

12.9 The Gap Inc.

12.10 Under Armour Inc.

12.11 Jofit LLC

12.12 lululemon athletica Inc.

12.13 ANTA Sports Products Ltd.

12.14 Do It Tennis

12.15 Lotto Sport Italia Spa

12.16 Maus Freres SA

12.17 Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

US Tennis Apparel, Footwear, and Accessories Market 2023-2027

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tennis-apparel-footwear-and-accessories-market-size-in-us-to-increase-by-usd-208-5-million-between-2022-and-2027-growth-driven-by-increasing-penetration-of-the-internet-and-smartphones---technavio-301776346.html

SOURCE Technavio