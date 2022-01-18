U.S. markets closed

Tennis Apparel Market in Americas to witness USD 94.7 Mn growth | Rising Adoption of Healthy Lifestyle to Boost Growth | Technavio

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The tennis apparel market in Americas is fragmented due to the presence of several domestic and international vendors. Many established players in the market are competing in terms of price, quality, brand, and variety. Besides, vendors are adopting various growth strategies such as product innovations and expansion of offline retail stores to increase their market shares. The market is also witnessing increasing expenditure by vendors on the development of advanced products and the entry of new players. These factors are expected to intensify the competition in the market.

Attractive Opportunities in Tennis Apparel Market in Americas by End-user, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Technavio expects the tennis apparel market in Americas to grow by USD 94.70 million between 2020 and 2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period.

Get highlights on vendor offerings, growth variance, and the Y-O-Y growth rate.
Download a Free Sample Now

adidas AG, ANTA Sports Products Ltd., ASICS Corp., Babolat Co., Fila Holdings Corp., Lotto sport Italia Spa, Nike Inc., PUMA SE, Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd., and Under Armour Inc. are some of the major market participants.

The growing adoption of a healthy lifestyle will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the threat from counterfeit products will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

This study identifies the expansion of the retail and online distribution landscape as one of the prime reasons driving the tennis apparel market growth in the Americas during the next few years.

Tennis Apparel Market in Americas 2021-2025: Segmentation

Tennis Apparel Market in Americas is segmented as below:

  • End-user

  • Distribution Channel

  • Geography

By end-user, the market observed maximum demand for tennis apparel from men. The growth of the segment can be attributed to the increasing number of male tennis players. In addition, the growing sense of fashion among men, coupled with the rising demand for the aesthetic appeal of the apparel used in tennis is contributing to the growth of the segment.

By distribution channel, the offline segment accounted for maximum sales of tennis apparel. Many vendors operating in the Americas are focusing on expanding their presence by increasing the number of retail stores. Also, a large number of individuals in the region prefer offline stores as they carry a large portfolio of products, allow a closer evaluation of products, and provide consumers with the required support and information.

In terms of geography, the market will observe significant growth in the US during the forecast period. The increasing popularity of tennis and continuous rise in the number of tennis players are driving the growth of the tennis apparel market in the US. Also, increasing funding for the construction of new tennis courts and the upgradation of existing tennis courts are contributing to the growth of the regional market.

Download Our Free Sample for additional insights into the top-performing segments and regions in the market.

Tennis Apparel Market in Americas 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the tennis apparel market in Americas. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the Tennis Apparel Market in Americas is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 that enables you to download 3 reports/year and view 3 reports/month.

Tennis Apparel Market in Americas 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist tennis apparel market growth in Americas during the next five years

  • Estimation of the tennis apparel market size in Americas and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the tennis apparel market in Americas

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of tennis apparel market vendors in Americas

Related Reports:

Racket Sports Equipment Market by Product and Geography Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Tennis Apparel, Footwear, and Accessories Market in the US by End-user, Distribution Channel, and Geography Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Tennis Apparel Market in Americas Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 94.70 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.05

Regional analysis

US, Canada, Brazil, Argentina, and Rest of Americas

Performing market contribution

US at 71%

Key consumer countries

US, Brazil, Canada, and Argentina

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

adidas AG, ANTA Sports Products Ltd., ASICS Corp., Babolat Co., Fila Holdings Corp., Lotto sport Italia Spa, Nike Inc., PUMA SE, Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd., and Under Armour Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tennis-apparel-market-in-americas-to-witness-usd-94-7-mn-growth--rising-adoption-of-healthy-lifestyle-to-boost-growth--technavio-301460515.html

SOURCE Technavio

