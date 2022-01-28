U.S. markets open in 9 hours 14 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,333.25
    +15.50 (+0.36%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,146.00
    +103.00 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,096.50
    +109.75 (+0.78%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,929.20
    +0.90 (+0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.05
    +0.44 (+0.51%)
     

  • Gold

    1,796.30
    +3.20 (+0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    22.75
    +0.08 (+0.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1158
    +0.0011 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8070
    -0.0410 (-2.22%)
     

  • Vix

    30.49
    -1.47 (-4.60%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3406
    +0.0025 (+0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4310
    +0.1290 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,176.77
    +1,223.15 (+3.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    842.62
    +23.12 (+2.82%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,554.31
    +84.53 (+1.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,686.20
    +515.90 (+1.97%)
     

Tennis Equipment Market to reach US$ 10.8 Bn by the end of 2029 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·7 min read

Tennis Equipment Market - Analysis, Outlook, Growth, Trends, Forecasts

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global tennis equipment market is expected to account for a valuation of US$ 9 Bn in 2022, and rise at a CAGR of 2.9% to reach an estimated net worth of US$ 10.8 Bn by the end of 2029.

According to a market report published by Future Market Insights, the global sales value of tennis equipment is likely to reach US$ 9 Bn in 2022. According to the report, the Tennis Equipment Market is projected to expand at a CAGR of ~2.9% during the forecast period.

Tennis Equipment Market Size (2022)

US$ 9 Bn

Projected Market Revenue (2029)

US$ 10.8 Bn

Global Market Growth Rate (2022-2029)

2.9% CAGR

Dominant Product with Market Share

Tennis Racquets - 25.1%

Request a report sample to gain comprehensive insights at https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-8467

Racquets are expected to contribute the highest revenue share in the global tennis equipment market in 2022. In recent years, increasing number of women participation in sports activities such as tennis has been complementing the growth of the global sports industry, thereby potentially raising the demand for sports equipment.

The number of individual buyers of tennis equipment are likely to increase at rapid pace, owing to growing participation of young and cardio tennis players over the past few years. Additionally, manufacturers are on an innovation spree, as lightweight racquets, such as Head Graphene 360 Radical Lite racket, continue to gain significant tractions, enabling players to swing them faster and generate more topspin on the ball.

Independent sports outlet is estimated to be the leading sales channel in the global tennis equipment market in 2022, due to availability of high quality products at affordable price which is affecting larger competitors in the market.

Additionally, various manufactures of tennis equipment have shifted their concentration heavily upon the distribution of equipment through online sales channels. It could be evidently seen that a majority of tennis shoe manufactures, such as Adidas, Puma, Yonex and Li Ning, have turned their attention to capture sales of tennis shoes through online channels, such as company’s official e-commerce websites and third-party e-commerce websites.

For any Queries Related with the Report, Ask an Analyst@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-8467

Tennis Equipment Industry Report Scope

Attribute

Details

Forecast Period

2022-2029

Historical Data Available for

2014-2021

Market Analysis

Units for Sales, US$ Mn for Value

Key Regions Covered

• North America

• Latin America

• Europe

• East Asia

• South Asia & Pacific

• Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Countries Covered

• United States

• Canada

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Germany

• U.K.

• France

• Spain

• Italy

• China

• Japan

• South Korea

• India

• Indonesia

• Malaysia

• Singapore

• Australia

• New Zealand

• Turkey

• South Africa

• and GCC Countries

Key Market Segments Covered

• Product

• Material

• Buyer

• Sales Channel

• Region

Key Companies Profiled

• Amer Sports Corporation

• Head N.V.

• Dunlop Sports Co. Ltd.

• Tecnifibre

• Oliver Sports & Squash GmbH

• Harrow Sports Inc.

• Babolat

• Yonex Co. Ltd.

• Adidas AG

• Gamma Sports

• Prince Global Sports LLC

• ProKennex

• One Strings

• Solinco

• Nike Inc.

• Playmate Ball Machines

• Volkl Int. GmbH

South & East Asia Remains Prominent Market for Tennis Equipment

Growing influence of professional tennis among the Asian population is offering a lucrative opportunity for tennis equipment market players in South & East Asia. Additionally, factors such as booming Chinese economy, development of sports infrastructure, and training facilities have created opportunities for various stakeholders in the sports equipment manufacturing ecosystem.

Profound interest of government as well as private sector in sports activities such as tennis has helped to strengthen the image of sports within the developing countries. Transition of casual to core tennis participation is likely to contribute substantial growth to the tennis equipment market. The increasing fitness trend among millennials in the Asia Pacific region is expected to provide an impressive growth to the tennis equipment market during 2022-2029.

We Offer tailor-made Solutions to fit Your Requirements, Request Customization @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-8467

Rising awareness about protecting our environment and the preference for natural products is expected to promote the growth of biodegradable and eco-friendly tennis products. People are preferring natural gut tennis strings, as a more eco-friendly option. These strings are made from recycled synthetics or alternative materials.

The raw material used in natural gut strings is a by-product of the meat industry, a viable alternative to petroleum-based plastics. Furthermore, people are preferring athletic clothing made from recycled or sustainable materials which is creating a massive opportunity for the growth of the global tennis equipment market during the forecast period.

Explore FMI’s Extensive ongoing Coverage on Consumer Product

Sports Protective Equipment Market - Global demand for sports protective equipment is picking up steadily, after a hiatus and recovery period after the global financial crisis.

Ski Gear & Equipment Market - Skiing is considered to be one of the most popular and fascinating adventure sport practiced in the North American and the European regions in large scale.

Massage Equipment Market - This rising work stress is one of the major factor that is positively impacting the growth of massage equipment market. The rising appeal of massage equipment among millennials in the market is another factor contributing towards massage equipment market growth.

Sports Inspired Clothing Market - Sportswear as fashion clothing has highly integrated into the cultures across the globe. Sports inspired clothing or athletic-inspired clothing is trending in the industry as adoption of a healthy lifestyle is gaining momentum.

Shoe Storage & Organizers Market - The shoe storage and organizers market has been seeing tremendous growth over the past few years, owing to the changing lifestyle of the consumer and the easy availability of the product.

Electric Heated Shoes Market - The electric heated shoes designed for its applications in the geographical areas where the temperature is below zero degrees during all day and night.

Trail Shoes Market - Trail shoes are footwear intended for off-road journeys that include several design elements. Trail shoes involve walking or running on a different terrain in an outdoor environment, reaping the benefits of the geographical features.

Waterproof Shoe Covers Market - Demand is increasing for Waterproof rubber shoe covers as the rubber shoe covers protect the user from all types of liquids. The significant benefit of rubber csover is its refusal to conduct electricity.

Hip shield Market - The Hip shield is a protective device that is designed to help reduce the risk of hip fractures. It is a hip pad sewn into the garment and the main function of the hip shield is to guard against injuries that are likely to occur due to lateral falls.

Cosplay Clothing Market - The global market is set to witness steady growth at a CAGR of ~6% during the forecast period. The preferences for cosplay clothes by all age individuals has driven the growth in the industry since past few years.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact:

Future Market Insights,
1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower,
Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A,
Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,
United Arab Emirates
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com
For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com
Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/
Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/tennis-equipment-market

Press Release Source: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/press-release/tennis-equipment-market


Recommended Stories

  • Robinhood’s Stock Drops 12% After Loss Is Worse Than Analysts Expected

    Higher technology and administrative costs hurt the brokerage’s fourth-quarter results.

  • Natural-gas futures jump by more than 46%; oil settles lower

    Natural-gas prices rallied Thursday, with traders shocked by a more than 46% jump in prices at the settlement, as the front-month February futures contract expired at the end of the trading session. Natural gas for February delivery settled at $6.265 per million British thermal units, up $1.99, or 46.5% on the New York Mercantile Exchange, according to Dow Jones Market Data - the largest one-day percentage move on record and highest finish since October. The 219 billion-cubic-foot weekly fall in

  • iPhones to accept payments, China clears AMD for Xilinx acquisition, Spotify removes Neil Young’s music

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman reports on trending business stories, which include Apple planning to turn iPhones into payment terminals, AMD receiving clearance from China for its $345 billion Xilinx acquisition, and Spotify removing Neil Yoing's music over Joe Rogan dispute.

  • 2 Undervalued EV Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    Electric car stocks are down sharply in 2022, but this pair of electric vehicle makers represents a good value for the next 10 years.

  • JPMorgan Executives Ousted in a $200 Million Probe Land New Jobs

    (Bloomberg) -- Wall Streeters shuddered as the news broke last year that U.S. regulators were examining whether bank employees were using personal phones to text about business with each other and clients -- a rule that just about everyone seemed to be breaking.Most Read from BloombergApple to Rival Square by Turning iPhones Into Payment TerminalsTech Giants Drag Down Stocks While Dollar Jumps: Markets WrapPowell Backs March Liftoff, Won’t Rule Out Hike Every MeetingA Nor’easter Approaching New

  • Moderna's Chief Medical Officer provides perspective on pandemic progress and outlook

    Moderna Chief Medical Officer Dr. Paul Burton joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the protection of a booster shot against Omicron and the need to improve vaccination rates.

  • Oil Prices Could Reach $100 This Year. It’s Bad for Oil Producers, Too.

    Talk of $100-a-barrel oil has intensified in recent days, but triple-digit prices may pose a disadvantage for major oil-producing nations that are set to meet next week to decide the best course of action on production levels. “It isn’t in OPEC+’s best interest to see prices go through $90 [a barrel] this year and move higher,” says Bob Ryan, chief commodity and energy strategist at BCA Research. “The potential for demand destruction is high at these levels, especially if the [U.S. dollar] remains strong,” he adds, as local currency costs will become “prohibitive,” especially in emerging market economies.

  • Why Amazon Stock Was Trading Higher Today

    Shares of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) were up 2% as of 12:25 p.m. ET on Thursday after several analysts weighed in with their opinions on the stock's near-term return potential. Other firms also adjusted their price targets but kept a bullish view on Amazon. The most bullish call was UBS, which set a buy rating on the stock with a $4,700 price target.

  • Is Etsy Crafting an Attractive Price Level?

    Well, the stock did not dip to $270 until early December so hopefully traders did not go long ETSY. If they did go long ETSY, they should have been quickly stopped out at $245. In the updated daily bar chart of ETSY, below, we can see that the shares have declined sharply the past two months.

  • Why OPEC+ may not want $100 oil prices

    Talk of $100-a-barrel oil has intensified in recent days, but triple-digit prices may pose a disadvantage for major oil-producing nations that are set to meet next week to decide the best course of action on production levels.

  • Canada’s Oil Sands Stocks Surge Even as Climate-Conscious Exit

    (Bloomberg) -- Canada’s oil companies are outperforming their energy-producing peers as the highest oil prices in seven years brings a windfall of cash.Most Read from BloombergApple to Rival Square by Turning iPhones Into Payment TerminalsStocks Drop in Roller-Coaster Ride for Wall Street: Markets WrapHow a Fox News Interview Threw the Antiwork Subreddit Into ChaosCrypto Secrecy Makes DeFi a Financial Felon’s WonderlandPost-Vaccine Menstruation Changes Are Smaller Than Natural OnesThe combined s

  • 1 Sector to Watch as the EV Market Heats Up

    The lithium rush is on. As that demand accelerates, lithium miners stand to benefit – but only if they can gear up production fast enough to meet demand. Lithium prices rose strongly during 2021 – up anywhere from 250% to more than 400%, depending on the form of lithium, between the start of the year and mid-December.

  • One Stock To Watch As Metals Prices Explode In 2022

    Metals had a great 2021, but as demand continues to surge, and supplies remain depressed, 2022 could be even better

  • Crude Oil Wave Analysis – There Should Be a Correction

    Crude was in an uptrend since the ease of travel restrictions globally. Even the Omicron variant plaguing the world doesn’t stop the profit-hungry travel industry, which has been struggling during the pandemic.

  • New York Wholesale Gasoline Hits 30-Year High as Supply Tightens

    (Bloomberg) -- Wholesale gasoline in the New York market surged to the highest seasonal level in three decades of record keeping as deliveries of domestic and foreign supplies failed to keep pace with demand.Most Read from BloombergApple to Rival Square by Turning iPhones Into Payment TerminalsStocks Drop in Roller-Coaster Ride for Wall Street: Markets WrapPost-Vaccine Menstruation Changes Are Smaller Than Natural OnesCrypto Secrecy Makes DeFi a Financial Felon’s WonderlandJeremy Grantham Has an

  • McDonald's Q4 earnings miss estimates, but digital sales soar

    The Golden Arches fell short in its fourth quarter results.

  • Wolfspeed struggles to keep up with high demand for semiconductors, leaving door open for competitors

    As global demand for semiconductors continues to surge, Wolfspeed is racing to keep up. That brings challenges and opportunities.

  • Textron CEO eyes 200-plus delivery level for jets as production improves

    The head of Textron Inc. on Thursday said demand will keep the business jets built by Textron Aviation in Wichita coming off the lines in 2022. “We’re very happy where we are … it makes for much more efficient, cleaner, easier to operate, linear business,” Donnelly said on a conference call following quarterly earnings. A combination of backlog growth, pricing and demand have delivery schedules back on the kind of timeline Donnelly says he likes to see for the business and said that has it on track to be back to the activity levels seen in 2019 on business jets.

  • Politics Are Turning Against Copper Miners, Freeport-McMoRan CEO Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The task of ramping up copper supply to meet growing demand in the clean-energy transition is getting harder as societies and communities resist new mines and politicians seek a bigger share of the profit, said Freeport-McMoRan Inc. boss Richard Adkerson.Most Read from BloombergA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CycloneStocks Drop, Yields Jump on Hawkish Powell Signals: Markets WrapPowell Backs March Liftoff, Won’t Rule Out Hike Every MeetingAstronomers Spot N

  • Why Activision Blizzard Is Worth Buying Even After the Microsoft Acquisition

    The gap between shares' current price and what Microsoft's offering looks too good to pass up.