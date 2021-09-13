U.S. markets open in 3 hours 28 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,478.75
    +20.50 (+0.46%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,770.00
    +163.00 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,502.75
    +61.25 (+0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,239.60
    +16.90 (+0.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.62
    +0.90 (+1.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,791.40
    -0.70 (-0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    23.75
    -0.11 (-0.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1798
    -0.0018 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3410
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.57
    +0.77 (+4.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3822
    -0.0015 (-0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.1050
    +0.1950 (+0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,498.36
    -1,428.30 (-3.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,133.82
    -71.93 (-5.97%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,067.10
    +37.90 (+0.54%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,447.37
    +65.53 (+0.22%)
     

Tennis Sensation Leylah Fernandez Partners with Flair Airlines

Flair Airlines
·2 min read

Canada’s favorite ULCC continues to defy the odds and lands Leylah Fernandez her first major sponsorship following the professional tennis player’s stellar performance in the U.S. Open.

Edmonton, Alberta, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leylah Fernandez, tennis super-star and Flair Airlines, Canada’s only independent ultra low-cost carrier (ULCC) proudly announce their partnership following the U.S. Open. Flair is the first Canadian company to develop a multi-year endorsement deal with the 19-year-old from Montreal.

“When choosing brands, it is important for me to align those choices with my own core values,” says Leylah Fernandez. “Flair serves a larger purpose and has had to fight the other airline giants to bring affordable flights to Canadians, they display resiliency and fortitude in their own matches. I am excited to work with them more and I can’t wait to help them change the travel game.”

Fernandez is currently ranked 28 and competes on the WTA Tour. She is coached by her father, Jorge Fernandez. Originally from Montreal, Fernandez currently lives and trains in Boynton Beach, Florida, with her family. She started playing professional tennis in 2017.

“Flair’s alignment with Leylah is a perfect match as together we disrupt and show how a combination of intelligence, hard work and efficiency is a powerful force,” says Stephen Jones, President and CEO, Flair Airlines. “Supporting a wickedly smart and talented Canadian superstar is exhilarating, and Flair is excited to support her professional career to continue its upward trajectory. Leylah has defied the odds, and we are doing the same at Flair.”

Fernandez joins fellow Canadian tennis stars Felix Auger Aliassime and Eugenie Bouchard who are also brand ambassadors for the Canadian airline that is continuing its rapid growth and disruption of the over-priced Canadian airfares that have plagued consumers for far too long.

As Canada’s only independent ULCC, Flair is disrupting the legacy monopolistic practices of Canadian airlines by providing sustainably low fares to enable more Canadians to travel. Flair is in the midst of expanding its fleet with the continued delivery of brand new Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, and has grown to serve 18 Canadian destinations as well as 6 new destinations in the USA.

About Flair Airlines

Flair Airlines is Canada’s only independent Ultra Low-Cost Carrier (ULCC) and is on a mission to liberate the lives of Canadians by providing affordable air travel that connects them to the people and experiences they love. With an expanding fleet of Boeing 737 aircraft, Flair is growing to serve more cities across Canada and North America. For more information, please visit www.flyflair.com

CONTACT: Media enquiries, please contact Jamina Kotak Flair Airlines 780.887.9209 jamina.kotak@flyflair.com


