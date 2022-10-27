U.S. markets closed

Tenon Medical, Inc. Announces Timing of Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Tenon Medical, Inc.
·2 min read
Tenon Medical, Inc.

LOS GATOS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2022 / Tenon Medical, Inc. ("Tenon" or the "Company"), a company transforming care for patients suffering with certain sacroiliac disorders, today announced plans to release financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022 after market close on Thursday, November 10, 2022. The Company will also hold a conference call the same day at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results in further detail. The call with conclude with a Q&A session.

Date:

Thursday, November 10, 2022

Time:

4:30 p.m. Eastern time

Dial-in:

1-800-289-0438

International Dial-in:

1-323-794-2591

Conference Code:

8611623

Webcast:

TNON Conference Call

Please dial in at least 10 minutes before the start of the call to ensure timely participation.

An audio playback of the call will be available through November 24, 2022, on Tenon's Investor Relations website at http://ir.tenonmed.com/ or via telephone replay by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (USA) or 1-412-317-6671 (International). The access code will be 8611623.

About Tenon Medical, Inc.

Tenon Medical, Inc., a medical device company formed in 2012, has developed The Catamaran™ SI Joint Fusion System that offers a novel, less invasive Inferior-Posterior approach to the SI joint using a single, robust titanium implant. The system features the Catamaran™ Fixation Device which passes through both the axial and sagittal planes of the ilium and sacrum, transfixing the SI joint along its longitudinal axis. With an entry that mimics SI joint injection, the surgical approach is direct to the joint and inferior to the wide and variable dorsal recess. The angle and trajectory of the Inferior-Posterior approach is designed to provide a pathway away from critical neural and vascular structures and into the strongest cortical bone. Tenon is preparing a national launch of this system to address the greatly underserved market opportunity that exists in this space. For more information, please visit https://www.tenonmed.com/.

The Tenon Medical logo and Tenon Medical, are registered trademarks of Tenon Medical, Inc. Catamaran is a trademark of Tenon Medical, Inc.

Investor Contact

Shannon Devine
MZ North America
203-741-8811
tenon@mzgroup.us

SOURCE: Tenon Medical, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/722714/Tenon-Medical-Inc-Announces-Timing-of-Third-Quarter-2022-Financial-Results

