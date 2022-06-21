TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LP ACQUIRES ADDITIONAL COMMON SHARES OF GABRIEL RESOURCES LTD.

This press release is issued pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 62-104 – Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids and National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues

NEW YORK, June 21, 2022 /CNW/ - On June 20, 2022, Tenor Capital Management Company, LP. ("Tenor") acquired 5,933,860 common shares ("Common Shares") in the capital of Gabriel Resources Ltd. (the "issuer") in connection with the issuer's non-brokered private placement of Common Shares. The Common Shares were issued at a price of $0.215 per Common Share. Additional details relating to the Private Placement can be found in the news releases of the issuer dated May 24, 2022 and June 20, 2022.

The securities of the issuer noted above were acquired for investment purposes and Tenor and/or one or more of its affiliates may, depending on market and other conditions, increase or decrease its beneficial ownership of Common Shares or other securities of the issuer whether in the open market, by privately negotiated agreement or otherwise.

Tenor is an "accredited investor" (as such term is defined in National Instrument 45-106 – Prospectus Exemptions adopted by the Canadian Securities Administrators ("NI 45-106")) because Tenor is a "person" (as such term is defined in NI 45-106) in respect of which all of the owners of interests, direct, indirect or beneficial, except the voting securities required by law to be owned by directors, are persons that are "accredited investors".

The issuer is located at c/o RM Gold (Services) Ltd., 25 Southampton Buildings, London, England, WC2A 1AL. Tenor is located at 810 7th Avenue, Suite 1905, New York, New York, 10019. A copy of the early warning report to which this news release relates can be obtained from (212) 918-5300 or on the SEDAR profile of the issuer at www.sedar.com.

