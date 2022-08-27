U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,057.66
    -141.46 (-3.37%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,283.40
    -1,008.38 (-3.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,141.71
    -497.56 (-3.94%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,899.83
    -64.81 (-3.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.97
    +0.45 (+0.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,750.80
    -20.60 (-1.16%)
     

  • Silver

    18.77
    -0.35 (-1.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9975
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0350
    +0.0090 (+0.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1731
    -0.0107 (-0.91%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.7520
    +1.2820 (+0.94%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,213.07
    -1,513.97 (-6.97%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    484.93
    -26.28 (-5.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,427.31
    -52.43 (-0.70%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,641.38
    +162.37 (+0.57%)
     

Tenorshare Releases Updates for 4uKey for Android, an Efficient Tool Used for Bypassing Samsung FRP Lock

·2 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tenorshare 4uKey for Android is used by millions of users worldwide on Windows and macOS. With the help of this software, users can remove all types of Android screen locks and bypass FRP on Samsung devices within a few minutes. This time Tenorshare 4uKey for Android is more powerful and efficient because the software now has offered a new solution to bypass Google lock on Samsung devices running Android 11/12 without a password, making the Samsung FRP bypass process become easier than before.

"With the latest update of 4uKey for Android, users can quickly bypass the Samsung FRP lock with minimal effort. Samsung users can quickly bypass the FRP lock of Android 11/12 devices with only three simple steps," said Tenorshare's CEO while introducing the new feature.

EFFICIENT FEATURES OF 4UKEY FOR ANDROID

Remove Any Android Screen Locks in Minutes

Tenorshare's 4uKey for Android makes sure that users can remove screen locks with one click. Using this software, they can remove Android passwords, patterns, finger locks, and face locks.

UPDATED FEATURE OF 4UKEY FOR ANDROID

With the latest update of 4uKey for Android, a simpler Samsung FRP bypass solution is provided, which allows users to bypass the Google account verification without the password in just a few minutes. This feature also works for the latest Samsung devices, including Galaxy S22.

Unlock Early Samsung Devices without Data Loss

With the help of this software, users can easily unlock Samsung devices without worrying about data loss. And this feature is only available for Windows users.

Price and Availability

Tenorshare 4uKey for Android is available for Mac 10.10 and later, and Windows 7/8/8.1/10/11. For Windows users, the price is $29.95 for a 1-month license now.

About Tenorshare

Tenorshare is a highly-rated, award-winning software company that has developed many top-notch software products focused on Android, iOS, Windows, and Mac platforms. The leading software solutions of Tenorshare include data recovery, data transfer, system repair, password recovery, and many more. It is a premium service quality that today Tenorshare products and services are trusted and used by 10 million users across the world.

More information: https://www.tenorshare.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TenorshareOfficial/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Tenorshare_Inc

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/TenorshareOfficial/videos

News Source: Tenorshare Co. Ltd.

This release was issued through Send2Press®, a unit of Neotrope®. For more information, visit Send2Press Newswire at https://www.Send2Press.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tenorshare-releases-updates-for-4ukey-for-android-an-efficient-tool-used-for-bypassing-samsung-frp-lock-301613346.html

SOURCE Tenorshare Co. Ltd.

Recommended Stories

  • Is Apple Stock A Buy Ahead Of iPhone 14 Launch Event?

    Apple has been an American success story several times over with the Mac, iPod, iPhone and other inventions. But is Apple stock a buy now?

  • T-Mobile Has Replaced Verizon Atop the Wireless World. It’s Time to Buy the Stock.

    T-Mobile was an also-ran until its merger with Sprint and the ongoing transition to 5G. But as Verizon and AT&T struggle, T-Mobile goes from strength to strength, with big earnings and buybacks ahead.

  • Verizon Stock: Bear vs. Bull

    The bears and the bulls base their case on different areas of the company. Which one will end up being right?

  • Binance to suspend ETH deposits, withdrawals during “The Merge”

    Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, said it will suspend deposits and withdrawals for ETH and ERC-20 during “The Merge,” in support of Ethereum’s migration to the proof-of-stake (PoS) model. See related article: Ethereum finalizes start date for Bellatrix upgrade Fast facts Binance said on Thursday that it will do so on […]

  • iPhone 14: Apple documents could show how new phone’s major feature could actually work

    Apple documents could have revealed how the iPhone 14’s seemingly impossible new feature will actually work. Widespread rumours suggest that Apple’s new iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max will get rid of the “notch” that has cut into the top of the display on iPhone’s for years. The notch’s size is a result of the large number of components that are hidden inside it: it has various sensors, such as those for infrared, ambient light and the front-facing camera, as well as other technology such as a microphone and speaker.

  • Samsung’s Z Fold4 and Z Flip4 are foldable phones for the tech curious

    Samsung's foldable Galaxy Z Fold4 and Galaxy Z Flip4 are perfect for the person who wants cutting-edge tech or, in the case of the Fold4, a giant screen. Other's

  • Twilio Hackers Target DoorDash: Report

    DoorDash, Inc (NYSE: DASH) has confirmed a data hack that exposed customers' personal information. DoorDash said malicious hackers stole credentials from employees of a third-party vendor to gain access to some of DoorDash's internal tools. DoorDash verified the vendor breach's link to the phishing campaign that compromised Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO) on August 4 DoorDash said the attackers accessed the names, email addresses, delivery addresses, and phone numbers of DoorDash customers. For a "small

  • Apple event: Everything to expect at ‘Far Out’ live event, including iPhone 14, Watch and more

    iPads, Macs and augmented reality headset could get a showing – but probably won’t

  • Indian Exchange CoinDCX Launches DeFi Mobile App, Signaling Shift Towards Web3

    Indian crypto exchange CoinDCX has launched Okto, a Decentralised Finance (DeFi) mobile app, Friday, aimed at easing the transition of crypto consumers to DeFi, co-founder Neeraj Khandelwal told CoinDesk.

  • Apple's Entry-Level iPad is Just $279 on Amazon

    Whether you want a device for content consumption, playing games, browning the web, or even doing work, Apple's iPad fits the bill. Not to mention, this iPad is our pick for the Best iPad and tablet overall. While this doesn't have the most flashy design or fun colors like the iPad Mini, this boasts the classic iPad build with an expansive 10.2-inch screen.

  • Headwaters Capital’s Largest Holding: Qualys, Inc. (QLYS)

    Investment management company Headwaters Capital recently released its second quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the second quarter, the fund declined by -20.5% compared to a -16.9% decline for the Russell Mid Cap index. High energy prices as a result of the Russian invasion affected the performance of […]

  • Apple October event: iPads, Macs and everything we expect to be announced after the iPhone 14 and Watch

    Apple is about to hold its biggest event of the year, announcing four iPhone 14s and three Apple Watches. Here is everything that’s expected for that October event. The iPad is usually the star of Apple’s October events, and there is nothing to suggest that won’t be happening this time around.

  • The Next Chapter in 5G: Why One CMO Says Our 5G Future Is Already in Sight

    The way our mobile connectivity impacts our lives is apparent in most everything we do today, but what about tomorrow, next year — or even next decade? T-Mobile Chief Marketing Officer Mike Katz jo...

  • Meta head of virtual reality platform Horizon leaving company

    (Reuters) -Meta Platforms Inc's chief of its virtual reality social platform Horizon, the main gateway for accessing the metaverse that the company is pouring billions of dollars into building, is leaving for a new opportunity, he told Reuters on Friday. A spokesman for Facebook-owner Meta confirmed the departure of Vice President Vivek Sharma and said his team would report directly to Vishal Shah, vice president of Metaverse. Sharma declined to elaborate.

  • Elon Musk Wants to End Mobile Dead Zones (There's a Big Hurdle)

    Musk and T-Mobile say their partnership means an end to one of cell phone users' biggest complaints.

  • Predatory loan apps in India rake in huge fees, and are driving some users to suicide

    On a clear afternoon, Laxmi (name changed) was sitting in her office in Gujarat, India, when she received a message from her distant relative, saying that they received some of her "morphed" nude photos from multiple phone numbers on WhatsApp along with a text that reads, "loan thief." It was the first time the 32-year-old customer service executive was informed about the circulation of her roughly edited photos after taking her mugshots from the government ID she had initially submitted to get credit from a mobile loan app called Fast Coin. Laxmi turned to a startup loan platform rather than a bank for many of the same reasons others do: she did not have the minimum salary typically needed for banks and other financial institutions in India to disburse loans; and upstarts generally not only require less vetting but their turnaround times are faster, and she needed to get the money in a single day to pay for her house rent.

  • Apple's 10.2-inch iPad falls to an all-time low of $280

    Just ahead of Apple's next big event.

  • Verizon activates 5G Ultra Wideband home and business internet services in Pittsburgh

    According to Andrew Testa, a Verizon spokesperson, Pittsburgh residents using this Ultra Wideband version of its 5G-powered internet could see download speeds of up to 1 gigabit per second with minimum speeds expected to start at around 300 megabits per second.

  • Is it Good to Consider AppLovin Corp. (APP) as a Long-Term Investment?

    ClearBridge Investments, an investment management firm, published its “Mid Cap Growth Strategy” second quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The ClearBridge Mid Cap Growth Strategy underperformed the Russell Midcap Growth Index during the second quarter. On an absolute basis, the Strategy had losses across all 10 sectors in […]

  • Crypto Volatility Seen Leading to Purge of ‘Merge Frontrunners’

    (Bloomberg) -- Ether is outperforming Bitcoin for a third consecutive day amid expectations that the intermittent bouts of optimism over the pending upgrade of the Ethereum blockchain will finally take root. Most Read from BloombergGOP Fury Over ESG Triggers Backlash With US Pensions at RiskA 129-Foot Superyacht Worth Millions Sinks Off the Italian CoastKorea Shatters Its Own Record for World’s Lowest Fertility RateSix Months of Putin’s War Unravels Russia’s Superpower ImageNearly 60,000 Sneaker