U.S. markets close in 1 hour 18 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,855.76
    -45.59 (-1.17%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,705.73
    -256.09 (-0.83%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,380.76
    -171.59 (-1.49%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,785.21
    -40.03 (-2.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.05
    -0.05 (-0.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,683.70
    +6.40 (+0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    19.47
    +0.20 (+1.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0004
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4460
    -0.0130 (-0.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1408
    -0.0059 (-0.51%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.9050
    -0.5520 (-0.38%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,537.21
    -315.87 (-1.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    455.16
    -8.29 (-1.79%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,236.68
    -45.39 (-0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,567.65
    -308.26 (-1.11%)
     

Tenorshare Software is fully compatible with the latest iPhone 14

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tenorshare is the top supplier of software solutions for iOS system maintenance and data management. Tenorshare's software solutions have been updated to be entirely compatible with the latest iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. After switching to Apple's latest iPhone 14, iOS users still enjoy a premium Tenorshare experience without experiencing any system incompatibilities.

"Tenorshare will run an in-depth test on all software every time a new iPhone is released. Now we make sure Tenorshare software is fully compatible with the latest iPhone 14 models. We will constantly adapt to technological and market changes and upgrade our software promptly to fulfill users' needs," said Tenorshare's CEO.

Tenorshare iCareFone

iCareFone makes it simple to manage and transfer data on iOS devices, including backing up iOS data to a computer, restoring iOS backup data to iPhone 14, transferring photos to a PC or Mac, checking if iPhone is original, transferring media files, and more. With iCareFone, you won't lose any iOS data when switching to iPhone 14.

Tenorshare iCareFone Transfer

Tenorshare iCareFone Transfer makes it effortless to transfer WhatsApp from Android to iPhone 14. You don't need to erase device data. You can also restore WhatsApp backup from Google Drive to iPhone 14. You can pick specific data types to transfer, such as WhatsApp videos, photos, files, audio, WhatsApp stickers. This will help you save storage space.

Tenorshare iCareFone for LINE

The dedicated LINE transfer software, iCareFone for LINE, can backup and restore LINE data and transfer LINE between Android and iPhone.

Tenorshare ReiBoot

Tenorshare ReiBoot iOS system recovery enables you to fix various iOS 16 issues, like iPhone unable to update iOS 16, iOS 16 stuck on the Apple logo/update requested, etc. You can also downgrade iOS 16 to iOS 15 without losing data.

Tenorshare UltData

UltData is a specialized iPhone data recovery program that can recover deleted or lost data from iOS devices and supports 35+ data types.

Tenorshare 4uKey

4uKey is an iPhone unlocker for removing 4-digit/6-digit passcode, Face ID, Touch ID, MDM Profile, screen time passcode, and Apple ID from iPhone/iPad.

Tenorshare iAnyGo

iAnyGo offers a 1-click solution for changing iPhone location without jailbreak. You can play geo-restricted games, change direction with GPS joystick, and change location on social media.

Tenorshare 4uKey - Password Manager

4uKey - Password Manager makes it simple to locate, retrieve, see, export, and manage your passwords on iPhone/iPad.

Tenorshare 4uKey - iTunes Backup

4uKey iTunes Backup can decrypt, recover iTunes backup passwords, and remove screen time passcodes.

About Tenorshare

Tenorshare is an award-winning, highly-reputed, and widely-used software company known for developing best-in-class software solutions for iOS, Android, Windows, and Mac platforms. Tenorshare offers the most advanced and feature-rich software solutions that have served millions of users around the globe.

More information: https://www.tenorshare.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TenorshareOfficial/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Tenorshare_Inc

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/TenorshareOfficial/videos

This release was issued through Send2Press®, a unit of Neotrope®. For more information, visit Send2Press Newswire at https://www.Send2Press.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tenorshare-software-is-fully-compatible-with-the-latest-iphone-14-301626296.html

SOURCE Tenorshare Co. Ltd.

Recommended Stories

  • Ethereum Miner Chandler Guo Predicts 90% of PoW Miners Will Go Bankrupt

    Chandler Guo, a big player in Ethereum mining, told CoinDesk TV that his proof-of-work fork’s debut has earned just a 5 out of 10 rating.

  • Adyen and Block Team Up: Will Investors Win?

    Payment processing companies Block (NYSE: SQ) -- formerly known as Square -- and Netherlands-based Adyen (OTC: ADYE.Y) are often thought of as competitors. Both provide payments solutions to businesses, and while their target business customers aren't exactly the same, there is certainly some overlap. Adyen and Block's Cash App have announced a partnership to offer Cash App Pay to Adyen's U.S. customers.

  • The Genius Move by Apple That You Might Not Know About

    Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) iPhone users' tastes have evolved over the years. Thankfully for Apple investors, the company has found a way to keep up with the trends and it has been more profitable because of this ability. Over the last few iPhone cycles, customers have shown little interest in its Mini version.

  • Apple iPhone 14 set to hit stores on Friday

    Tech reporter Dan Howley showcases several of the iPhone 14's newest features, such as its camera, before the device hits store shelves tomorrow.

  • Uber hacked by teenager demanding higher pay for drivers

    The hacker claimed to have been able to access to the company’s email and cloud storage systems, and said the firm had weak security standards.

  • Apple iPhone 14 Goes on Sale Friday. Why You Shouldn’t Sell the Stock.

    Apple's stock price has gained on average 1.6% one month after an iPhone launch, and sported a 14% gain six months after.

  • The iPhone 14 line is out now – but it might be weeks before you can get one

    The iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max all ship today (September 16) - but you might face delays.

  • Adobe Pays $20 Billion to Acquire a Burgeoning Competitor

    It's a Silicon Valley maxim: if you have to compete with them, just make them join you. Adobe, the 40-year-old software company that pioneered...

  • Apple Counts on Upscale Shoppers to Turn Latest iPhone Into Hit

    (Bloomberg) -- The latest iPhone is hitting stores Friday, and Apple Inc. is counting on well-heeled shoppers to make the device a hit during a year of roaring inflation and shaky technology spending. Most Read from BloombergGermany Tightens Control Over Industry With Russian Oil GrabAdobe Near Deal for Online Design Startup Figma, Sources SayPutin Acknowledges Xi’s ‘Concerns’ on Ukraine, Showing TensionPatagonia Billionaire Who Gave Up Company Skirts $700 Million Tax HitRay Dalio Does the Math:

  • Why Apple Stock Was Falling Earlier This Morning

    A broad market sell-off following more bad news for the economy weighed on Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) stock today. As Apple officially released the new iPhone 14, FedEx spoiled the fun by reporting lower-than-expected earnings results, which has stoked investor fears that the economy is tipping over into a recession. The market sell-off has made it a choppy year for Apple stock, which is currently down 16% year to date.

  • Early Apple iPhone 14 Lead Times Transcend Expectations, Says This Analyst

    Morgan Stanley analyst Erik Woodring reiterated Overweight on Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) and a $180 price target. Woodring highlighted that the critical investor debate entering last week's iPhone launch event was how resilient iPhone 14 demand would be in the face of persistent inflation and growing macro uncertainty, proving to be headwinds to consumer electronics spending intentions. However, early iPhone 14 Pro series lead times in the U.S. are more robust than expected. Erik points out that e

  • Uber Says Security Breach Didn’t Involve Access to Sensitive User Data Like Trip History

    The ride-hailing giant says its services are operational, and internal tools are coming back online.

  • Apple Watch Series 8: Worth the hype?

    Yahoo Finance Tech Editor Dan Howley reviews the Apple's latest smartwatches, the Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch 8, and offers recommendations about whether consumers should upgrade.

  • Apple Watch series 8 and Watch SE review: New models are slick, easy to use and responsive

    Putting the new models through their paces, we tested for speed and responsiveness, how long they last between charges and use of key apps

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Watch As Reporting Season Wraps Up

    Cybersecurity stocks have underperformed vs. the S&P 500. But cloud security companies may be better positioned as corporate budgets tighten.

  • Unity Software Inc. (U) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Unity Software Inc. (U) closed at $38.04, marking a +0.61% move from the previous day.

  • Arm Bags Nvidia As Its First Customer For New Processor Chip

    Softbank Group Corp (OTC: SFTBY) owned British chip technology firm Arm Ltd launched its next generation of data center chip technology called Neoverse V2, Reuters reports. It said Neoverse V2 increases power efficiency. Arm said that chip giant Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA) built its latest data center processor, Grace using the Neoverse V2 design. The technology will help Arm tap the booming data growth from 5G and internet-connected gadgets. Arm made a big push into data center processors from p

  • As “The Merge” succeeds, rival ETHPoW fork falters

    ETHPoW, the Ethereum hard fork blockchain intended to preserve proof-of-work after the native chain transitioned to proof-of-stake, is facing technical difficulties despite months of anticipation. See related article: Ethereum says Merge upgrade successfully completed, more to come Fast facts Prior to the fork, it was announced that ETHW tokens would be airdropped to Ethereum holders. […]

  • Illness Leads Designer to Resign From Netflix and Roku to Focus on Himself, Creates App and Community

    Get to know yourself by getting to know his story.

  • Adobe, Figma Deal Signals New Era in Collaboration, Productivity

    Adobe’s acquisition of a cloud-based collaboration and productivity platform for almost $20 billion reflects the accelerated demand for technology tools that allow people to work together even if they don’t share physical office space.