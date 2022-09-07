U.S. markets open in 6 hours 9 minutes

Tenovos Joins MACH Alliance to Further Strengthen Integrated Approach to Digital Asset Management (DAM) for Enterprises

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tenovos, the data-first digital asset management (DAM) platform, has joined the MACH Alliance, a group of independent tech companies dedicated to advocating for open, best-of-breed technology ecosystems.

Tenovos (PRNewsfoto/Tenovos)
Tenovos (PRNewsfoto/Tenovos)

Founded with the mission of creating a best-in-class DAM that acts as the foundation for supporting the entire asset lifecycle from creation to publishing, Tenovos shares the common belief that interoperability between systems and open architecture is the future of software development. This approach empowers enterprise brands to select an ecosystem of other best-in-class technology that allows content, information, and data to pass seamlessly, making teams more collaborative and efficient.

Before being granted membership to the MACH (Microservices-based, API-first, Cloud-native SaaS, and Headless) Alliance, the Tenovos platform first passed a rigorous technology architecture vetting process.

"Brands should have the option to pick and choose the best technology available to them, and not be hamstrung by older monolithic systems," said Tenovos CEO D. Scott Bowen. "Not only are these expensive legacy systems not cloud native, but they often require mass customization that makes innovation at scale impossible."

As part of the Alliance, member and enabling organizations collaborate around common use cases to educate the market and deliver integrated solutions across the content journey.

The partnership between Contentstack, the Content Experience Platform (CXP) category leader, and Tenovos empowers marketers and developers to deliver composable digital experiences at the speed of their imagination.  It is a great example of how MACH Alliance members can work together to create something greater than what they could achieve individually, all to the customer's benefit.

"Together, our technologies allow marketing teams to select DAM assets and instantly publish them to the web," said Conor Egan, VP of Product and Engineering at Contentstack. "This allows brands to streamline the cumbersome and complex process of distributing content which wouldn't be possible without the underlying architecture."

"Enterprise brands are looking to build efficiency across their creative production lifecycle, and with DAM acting as the one source of content truth, it's essential that a modern DAM offers seamless interoperability," said Casper Rasmussen, President of the MACH Alliance. "We're pleased to welcome Tenovos to the Alliance as it's a great example of disrupting an established category with an innovative and flexible technology approach that drives both productivity and performance gains."

About Tenovos

Tenovos is a data-first digital asset management platform, intuitively designed to empower brands to streamline and automate the traditional complexities of creating and activating global content. For more information visit www.tenovos.com.

About the MACH Alliance

The MACH Alliance is a [501(c)(6)] non-profit organization, governed by an independent board and does not endorse specific vendors, members or otherwise. The Alliance was formed in June 2020 to help enterprise organizations navigate the complex modern technology landscape. It aims to guide and show the business advantage of open tech ecosystems that are Microservices based, API-first, Cloud-native SaaS and Headless. All MACH Alliance members meet certification principles that are published on the website.

The MACH Alliance welcomes technology companies and individual industry experts who share the same vision for the future. Learn more about the Alliance and MACH certification at machalliance.org, and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

CONTACT: Matthew Desrosiers, matthew.desrosiers@tenovos.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tenovos-joins-mach-alliance-to-further-strengthen-integrated-approach-to-digital-asset-management-dam-for-enterprises-301618942.html

SOURCE Tenovos

