Tension Corporation Announces Acquisition of Intellus Direct's Print Division Assets

KANSAS CITY, Mo., and KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tension Corporation has announced that it has acquired the print division assets of Intellus Direct. This acquisition expands Tension's presence in the high-end direct mail and print marketing space while consolidating its supply chain by vertically integrating the print and envelope converting operations that support Tension's direct mail and print marketing offerings.

"Acquiring Intellus' direct mail print assets reflects the natural growth in Tension's core markets, " said Bill Berkley, President and CEO of Tension Corporation. "It allows us to address the growing demand for high-end printed products and the direct mail needs of Tension's customers. It also integrates key components of our sales portfolio and supply chain."

Intellus Direct is an established player in the industry and specializes in direct mail print production, including UV lithography, as well as specialty coating and paper treatments. For decades, customers across a wide range of vertical markets have benefitted from Intellus' customized end-to-end marketing solutions and support in meeting their direct marketing and brand goals.

"Tension has partnered with Intellus Direct for our roll-to-roll lithographic print needs since 2006," said Toby Reed, Tension's Vice President of Sales and Marketing. "Its associates are long-tenured, skilled, and committed to delivering high-quality products to their customers. Intellus has a deep understanding of the market and will be a true asset to the Tension team."

Jaime Capacete, Vice President of Sales at Intellus, said, "I've worked with the Tension team for years. They are known throughout the industry for their attention to quality, innovation and customer service. Our employees and valued customers will be well attended to."

The acquired group will operate under the Tension name.

About Tension Corporation

A global leader in envelope products, packaging and packaging automation solutions, the Tension Corporation is a privately held and operated, international company based in Kansas City, Missouri. Tension manufactures billions of envelopes annually and their envelope division serves a variety of industries, including financial, insurance and direct marking, plus they work directly with third-party providers. The packaging and automation division of Tension provides software, consumables, automation and service, and support for fulfillment to the e-commerce and pharmaceutical industries.

