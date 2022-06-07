U.S. markets close in 2 hours 47 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,133.93
    +12.50 (+0.30%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,012.91
    +97.13 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,103.57
    +42.20 (+0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,902.73
    +12.84 (+0.68%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    119.06
    +0.56 (+0.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,853.50
    +9.80 (+0.53%)
     

  • Silver

    22.20
    +0.11 (+0.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0702
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9790
    -0.0590 (-1.94%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2591
    +0.0062 (+0.49%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.6640
    +0.7630 (+0.58%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,917.73
    -1,365.94 (-4.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    648.70
    +10.07 (+1.58%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,598.93
    -9.29 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,943.95
    +28.06 (+0.10%)
     

Tenstorrent welcomes former Lenovo NEC President David Bennett as Chief Customer Officer

·4 min read

TORONTO, June 7, 2022 /CNW/ - Tenstorrent is excited to announce that David Bennett is joining the team as Chief Customer Officer. Bennett brings more than a decade and a half of industry experience to the hardware start-up, which is developing next generation computers and AI software.

David Bennett (CNW Group/Tenstorrent Inc)
David Bennett (CNW Group/Tenstorrent Inc)

"Robert Heinlein famously said: 'A human being should be able to change a diaper, conn a ship, set a bone, cook a tasty meal, program a computer, ... etc.' David embodies this philosophy: over the last decade he has started a family, written a book, taught at a Japanese university, started a successful crypto company, and served on the board of Sanrio (the Hello Kitty company) all the while growing his expertise in computing and being a standout sales leader at Lenovo, NEC, and AMD." said Tenstorrent CEO Ljubisa Bajic.  "One of the greatest challenges in a tech company's formative years is the transition from being focused on R&D to success in the global marketplace.  David's extensive experience will help build Tenstorrent's community of developers and customers and his energy and breadth will help us serve that community well."

Tenstorrent's mission is to bring unique solutions to the problems facing AI and machine learning. Bennett joins the Tenstorrent team at an exciting time in its trajectory as the company expands its team globally to Belgrade and Bangalore.

"What excites me most about Tenstorrent is that its technology scales from a single chip to a thousand chips, and from low power all the way up to megawatt data centers. $1,000 cards to $1m high density racks are powered by a single software stack that supports inference and training and a wide range of models which is a game changer," said Bennett.  "I've spoken with Ljubisa and Jim, and we intend to open source the compiler software stack so that our AI developer community can add functionality and also see the inner workings of the stack. We want developers to be able to solve their own problems rather than being blocked by opaque and proprietary solutions."

Being developer focused is core to Tenstorrent's strategy which has expanded to include hardware, open source software and cloud services.

"Tenstorrent has built AI hardware and software that works.  We also built an AI cloud so our customers can prototype the product and run production," said Tenstorrent President and CTO Jim Keller.  "Additionally, we are now building high performance RISC-V processors to complement AI and advance CPU technology. We're really happy to have David join the team and bring this to market."

Prior to joining Tenstorrent, Bennett served as the President of Lenovo Japan, Japan's largest PC manufacturer. He also served as the CEO of NEC Personal Computers, and as a Global Vice President at Lenovo. He drove Lenovo Legion to the #1 gaming PC OEM in Japan, and oversaw the in-house development of numerous PC products. Before joining Lenovo, he spent twelve years at AMD, finishing his tenure there as the Corporate Vice President and General Manager of AMD's Asia Pacific and Japan region. He ran the worldwide Enterprise and Commercial business for AMD's largest OEM customers including HP, Lenovo, Samsung, NEC and Fujitsu.

While based in Japan, Bennett co-founded and operated Morgenrot KK, a distributed GPU computing company that containerized high density servers in partnership with energy companies around the world to provide cheap and green compute to rendering, machine learning and crypto workloads. He also serves on the board of Sanrio Company Ltd (the Hello Kitty company) and D4 Enterprises, Japan's renowned retro gaming and emulation programming house.

About Tenstorrent:

Tenstorrent is a next-generation computing company with the mission of addressing the rapidly growing compute demands for software 2.0.

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, with U.S. offices in Austin, Texas, and Silicon Valley, and global offices in Belgrade and Bangalore, Tenstorrent brings together experts in the field of computer architecture, ASIC design, advanced systems, and neural network compilers. Tenstorrent is backed by Eclipse Ventures and Real Ventures, among others.

For more information visit www.tenstorrent.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tenstorrent-welcomes-former-lenovo-nec-president-david-bennett-as-chief-customer-officer-301563146.html

SOURCE Tenstorrent Inc

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/07/c6510.html

Recommended Stories

  • Shopify shareholders approve 10:1 stock split

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman discusses the rise in shares for Shopify amid shareholder approval for 10:1 stock split.

  • Jim Cramer Says Buy Any Dip in Oil Stocks; Here Are 3 Names Analysts Like

    Stocks have sold off heavily since the start of this year, with a 14% decline in the S&P 500 and a bearish 22% drop in the NASDAQ. But while the selloff is broad-based, it’s not affecting everything. Oil stocks have proven resistant to the downward trend, buoyed by high prices for crude at the wellhead and gasoline at the pump. And with summer driving season underway to goose demand, and inflation rising steadily, we can expect that the high energy prices will continue for the foreseeable future

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Cathie Wood kicked off the new trading week on a buying spree. The CEO and co-founder of ARK Invest was busy buying stocks on Monday, picking up the pace after laying low on a lot of market days over the past month. Wood added to her existing exchange-traded fund stakes in Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), and Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) on Monday.

  • Tesla: Musk’s Economy Warning Demands Attention, Says Morgan Stanley

    As if investors weren’t jittery enough about the state of the global economy, Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk has now further added to the heebie-jeebies. In an email to Tesla employees, Musk said the company will not only pause hiring but that it will have to let go of 10% of the workforce. If that wasn’t bad enough, Musk also said he had a “super bad feeling” regarding the economy. Should investors go into panic mode, then? Maybe not quite yet, although according to Morgan Stanley’s Adam Jonas, wit

  • Why GameStop Stock Is Rising Today

    Investors in the video game retailer might be reacting to reports that they are tiring of waiting for a huge short squeeze.

  • 10 Undervalued Blue Chip Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 undervalued blue-chip stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Undervalued Blue Chip Stocks to Buy Now. Blue-chip companies are considered to be established and large-scale organizations with a rich history of long-term stable financial performance. These […]

  • 10 Best Recession Stocks to Buy According to Jim Cramer

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best recession stocks to buy according to Jim Cramer. If you want to read about some more recession stocks to buy according to Jim Cramer, go directly to 5 Best Recession Stocks to Buy According to Jim Cramer. Economic pessimism is growing in the United States amid high […]

  • Seeking at Least 10% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    A falling market trend, a rally at the end of May, and now a volatile week to start off the month of June. Just what is the market up to, and how can we make sense of it? Those are the questions that Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson tries to tackle in a recent note. The well-known analyst is one of the Street’s highest-profile bears right now, although he does see gains coming in the short term. Wilson quantifies those gains with a prediction of 4,250 to 4,300 in the S&P 500’s current rally

  • My 3 Favorite Stocks Are Screaming Buys Right Now

    Yes, consumer goods giant Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is facing extreme inflation. This is the crux of the reason P&G shares are down more than 10% just since April and trading back to where they were priced as of November. What investors may not be fully appreciating, however, is how resilient consumers' loyalty to P&G's brands is.

  • Amazon's Split Loses Momentum, but These 2 Soaring Stocks Are Picking Up the Slack

    The stock market has struggled to sustain any sort of gains, and Tuesday morning, it appeared that Wall Street would once again let a minor market rally on Monday start to slip away. S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) futures had fallen 31 points to 4,090, and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) futures had lost 122 points to 12,482. A lot of buzz among stock traders has come from Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and its recently completed 20-for-1 stock split.

  • 3 No-Brainer Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in June

    These passive income powerhouses, with yields ranging from 8.2% to 13.2%, are ripe for the picking by opportunistic investors.

  • Down More Than 40%: Insiders Call a Bottom in These 2 Stocks

    Every investor knows that the path toward profits lies in buying low and selling high. That’s a basic precept of any economic trading system. The trick, however, is recognizing when the stock is low enough to buy in. The prime moment to buy is when the stock hits bottom; that will maximize returns when the share price starts to rise again. There are a multitude of possible clues investors can use to find the price bottom; today, we’ll be looking at insider buying trends. Insiders – the corporate

  • Better Buy: Novavax vs. Vaxart

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) and Vaxart (NASDAQ: VXRT) are both biotechs which rose to prominence as a result of their efforts to develop and commercialize a coronavirus vaccine. Only Novavax has largely accomplished that goal so far, though its product isn't yet approved for sale in the U.S. But do its recent successes make it a better buy? The argument for buying Novavax is that in the near term it'll be raking in global sales of its coronavirus vaccine, which will continue to get approved for use in more and more jurisdictions.

  • Why CrowdStrike Stock Went Wild Today

    Investors in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) are doing the wave Monday afternoon as shares of the cybersecurity expert surge 5.2% in afternoon trading, 2:20 p.m. ET. This morning, investment megabank Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CrowdStrike to "overweight" (a compliment on Wall Street that means the stock is predicted to do better than its market) and raised their price target to $215 per share, as StreetInsider.com reports. Morgan Stanley praised CrowdStrike as the "leading cybersecurity franchise" in a growing market with "durable" demand for cybersecurity.

  • Chinese stocks soaring despite regulatory crackdowns against tech industry

    Yahoo Finance reporter Ines Ferre joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the impressive performance of several Chinese stocks amid regulatory scrutiny of the country's tech industry.

  • Amazon rises after 20-for-1 stock split, Howard Schultz to stay with Starbucks until March 2023

    Yahoo Finance Live breaks down the news surrounding several trending stocks, including Keurig Dr. Pepper's addition to the S&P 500, replacing Under Armour in the index.

  • Stanley Druckenmiller Was Right About These 9 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 9 stocks that Stanley Druckenmiller was right about. If you want to read about some more stocks that Stanley Druckenmiller was right about, click Stanley Druckenmiller Was Right About These 4 Stocks. Stanley Druckenmiller of Duquesne Capital is one of the most successful investors of the modern era, having […]

  • Cathie Wood’s Asset Plunge Is Biggest Among ETF Issuers in 2022

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management is suffering a steeper drop in assets than almost any other US exchange-traded fund issuer this year.Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForApple Unveils Biggest MacBook Air Redesign in Over a DecadeInflation Is Poised to Ease According to These Three Key IndicatorsUS Probes Binance Over Token That Is Now World’s Fifth LargestMusk’s ‘Buyer’s Remorse’ Won’t Get Him Out of Twitter DealArk’s lineup holds $1

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy Now and Never Sell

    The tech-sector bear market has presented an opportunity to buy these quality companies for the long term.

  • Carvana Is Down 89% This Year -- Time to Buy the Dip on This Pandemic Favorite?

    The e-commerce site for used cars is in a precarious situation but is going after a large market opportunity.