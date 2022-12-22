U.S. markets close in 4 hours 1 minute

  • S&P 500

    3,801.53
    -76.91 (-1.98%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,873.57
    -502.91 (-1.51%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,404.21
    -305.17 (-2.85%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,741.40
    -35.54 (-2.00%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.38
    +0.09 (+0.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,805.00
    -20.40 (-1.12%)
     

  • Silver

    23.82
    -0.37 (-1.55%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0592
    -0.0018 (-0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6670
    -0.0170 (-0.46%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2035
    -0.0047 (-0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.3310
    +0.0070 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,670.25
    -141.41 (-0.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    383.86
    -4.34 (-1.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,469.28
    -28.04 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,507.87
    +120.15 (+0.46%)
     
weigh in:

What are your market predictions for 2023? Take our survey.

On the tentative award of a Polish capacity mechanism auction for 2027 to Ignitis Gamyba

Ignitis grupė
·1 min read
Ignitis grupė
Ignitis grupė

AB “Ignitis grupė” (hereinafter – the Group) informs that its subsidiary AB “Ignitis gamyba” (hereinafter – the Company) is to ensure the availability of 250 MW capacity in the market in 2027 for approx. EUR 16 million in accordance with the preliminary results of the Polish capacity mechanism auction for ensuring capacity availability in 2027 (hereinafter – the Auction) conducted by the Polish transmission system operator Polskie Sieci Elektroenergetyczne (hereinafter – PSE). This would have a positive effect on the results of the Flexible Generation segment of the Group.

The Group notes that the auction results are tentative and have yet to be officially approved by the Polish energy regulator (Urząd Regulacji Energetyki). The official decision should be made in January. After the official approval of the PSE Auction’s results, the Company is to sign a tripartite agreement between the Company, PSE and a billing operator Zarządca Rozliczeń S.A. regarding a commitment to supply electricity to the electricity network during a stress event using a specific unit. This is the first time in history where a bid of Lithuanian company won a Polish capacity mechanism auction.

This agreement will not restrict the Company’s facilities activities because the service will be considered to be provided if the Company’s facility providing the service will actually be generating electricity during a stress event in the Polish energy system or if it will have already issued an electricity sale order in the electricity market. Issuing orders in electricity markets is a common practice.

For more information please contact:
Artūras Ketlerius
Head of Public Relations at Ignitis Group
arturas.ketlerius@ignitis.lt
+370 620 76076


Recommended Stories

  • Amazon Stock Just Hit a 52-Week Low. Here's Why It Could Go Even Lower.

    Not long ago, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) looked unstoppable. A year later, that momentum has vanished, and Amazon is in disarray. Excluding Amazon Web Services, the tech giant has lost more than $8 billion through the first three quarters of the year.

  • Is There Any Hope for Novavax?

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) has brought investors extreme gains and extreme losses in just a few years. Since, Novavax shares have made their way progressively back down to earth. Meanwhile, due to a late commercial start, Novavax's vaccine sales have disappointed.

  • Tesla Offers $7,500 Discount in Rare Move to Lift Deliveries

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. is offering US consumers $7,500 to take delivery of its two highest-volume models before year-end, adding to indications the carmaker is struggling with demand.Most Read from BloombergDonald Trump’s Taxes Reveal Big Losses: What We Learned So Far, in ChartsChina Is Likely Seeing 1 Million Covid Cases, 5,000 Deaths a DayI’ve Seen Trump’s Tax Returns and Now You Can, TooBankman-Fried Associates Flip as FTX Founder Arrives in NYCMusk Lashes Out at Unhappy Investor as Tesla

  • 2 Wildly Undervalued Ultra-High-Yield Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist

    Because of that, these energy master limited partnerships (MLPs) look like ideal options for investors seeking lucrative passive income streams. Energy Transfer currently offers investors a 9% yield. Put another way, a $1,000 investment in Energy Transfer could generate $90 of annual passive income.

  • Is Rivian Stock a Buy After Plummeting?

    If investors were judging Rivian's (NASDAQ: RIVN) business performance based on its 2022 stock price performance, they might guess that sales weren't doing well. Indeed, the electric car company's vehicle production increased 67% sequentially in the third quarter, leading to a 47% bump in deliveries over the same period. Or should the growth stock be avoided?

  • Scott Minerd, Guggenheim’s Investment Chief, Dies at 63

    (Bloomberg) -- Scott Minerd, the Guggenheim Partners chief investment officer who was regarded as one of the bond kings of the past decades, has died. He was 63.Most Read from BloombergDonald Trump’s Taxes Reveal Big Losses: What We Learned So Far, in ChartsChina Is Likely Seeing 1 Million Covid Cases, 5,000 Deaths a DayI’ve Seen Trump’s Tax Returns and Now You Can, TooBankman-Fried Associates Flip as FTX Founder Arrives in NYCMusk Lashes Out at Unhappy Investor as Tesla Shares RetreatMinerd die

  • Down More Than 60%: Analysts Say Buy These 3 Beaten-Down Stocks — They Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    2022 is almost over and although 2023 brings with it plenty of uncertainty, most investors will no doubt be happy that a tumultuous year for the stock market is finally coming to an end. The selling pressure has at times been so severe that it didn't really matter whether a stock has strong fundamentals or not, the reflex has been to throw the baby out with the bathwater. The upshot to the relentless selling is that now investors get a chance to load up on their favorite names at a big discount.

  • 4 Stocks That Can Turn $100,000 Into $500,000 by the Time You Retire

    Most investors won't build life-changing wealth from the stock market overnight, but when you're investing in wonderful stocks for many years at a time, you don't need to hit a one-time jackpot to build and sustain meaningful returns. Here are four different stocks, each on a unique growth trajectory, that have the potential to multiply a $100,000 investment by at least 5 times in the years ahead. E-commerce spend will account for 31% of all retail transactions in the U.S. alone by 2026, compared to its current share of 23%, according to Morgan Stanley.

  • Lithium Stocks List: 15 Biggest Lithium Stocks

    In this article, we will discuss the 15 biggest lithium battery stocks. If you want to explore similar stocks within the lithium industry, you can also take a look at Lithium Stocks List: 5 Biggest Lithium Stocks. At a time when the world is at a crossroads with regard to climate change, lithium has risen […]

  • Why CrowdStrike, Palo Alto Networks, and Fortinet Fell Today

    Shares of cybersecurity software stocks CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW), and Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) were falling today, down 2.1%, 1.1%, and 1.3% as of 1:49 p.m. ET, even though the broader Nasdaq Composite was up by about 1.5% at that time. Yesterday, Palo Alto announced the closing of its acquisition of Cider Security, a leader in software application protection. On Tuesday night, cybersecurity peer BlackBerry had its fiscal third-quarter earnings report, in which management noted some caution in closing large cybersecurity deals in the near term, as sales cycles have become "elongated," which is a fancy term for customers being slower to sign off on purchases.

  • Biggest market movers at the close: Chinese stocks, Carnival Cruise Line, Nike, Crocs

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre highlights key tickers moving markets at the close of the trading session.

  • 2 Magnificent Semiconductor Stocks Down 46% and 51% to Buy Before the Next Bull Market

    Legendary investor Peter Lynch once said, "When there's a war going on, don't buy the companies that are doing the fighting; buy the companies that sell the bullets." While numerous companies are fighting for control of end markets like cloud computing, consumer electronics, and electric cars, all of them depend heavily on semiconductors. Building on that, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) have seen their share prices plunge 51% and 46%, respectively, but both stocks are well positioned to rebound when economic conditions improve and the next bull market thunders to life.

  • Is Altria About to Dump Cronos? Here's What It Could Mean for the Stock

    The tobacco giant is abandoning warrants it held in the marijuana company and may dump some of its stock.

  • Here are the 3 big bets Warren Buffett is taking into 2023 — if you're worried about the new year, it might be time to follow along

    Bonus: this trio provides diversification.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks plunge after Wednesday's rally

    U.S. stocks plunged Thursday morning as December's sell-off resumed after a rally in the previous session that failed to hold ground.

  • AMC stock sinks after reverse stock split proposal

    AMC (AMC) shares sank as much as 17% minutes after the markets opened on Thursday, after the country's biggest cinema operator proposed a reverse stock split. AMC was halted for volatility in the early minutes of trading.

  • In the wake of Ford Motor Company's (NYSE:F) latest US$8.1b market cap drop, institutional owners may be forced to take severe actions

    Every investor in Ford Motor Company ( NYSE:F ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. With 49...

  • 3 Cathie Wood Stocks to Buy and Hold for 10 Years

    Over the past few years, plenty of investors started paying more attention to stock picks made by Cathie Wood, the co-founder and CEO of Ark Invest. Three companies Ark Invest has shown interest in have the potential to end up being great investments, especially if you buy them now and hold them for 10 years (or longer!). Let's look at why these three Cathie Wood stocks are great buy-and-hold options.

  • Stocks: All major indices move lower at the open

    Yahoo Finance's Brad Smith highlights how stocks are trading at the open on Thursday.

  • Tesla’s stock drop has been bad. But this company has wiped out more investor wealth in 2022.

    Despite all the pain from Elon Musk's Twitter distractions, Tesla ranks fourth on a list of the worst S&P 500 stocks of 2022 by market-value decline.