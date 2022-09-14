U.S. markets close in 5 hours 36 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,932.80
    +0.11 (+0.00%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,070.96
    -34.01 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,651.74
    +18.17 (+0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,830.59
    -0.99 (-0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.09
    +1.78 (+2.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,714.00
    -3.40 (-0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    19.60
    +0.11 (+0.58%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9978
    +0.0008 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4370
    +0.0150 (+0.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1552
    +0.0060 (+0.52%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.7140
    -1.9310 (-1.33%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,269.47
    -991.79 (-4.66%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    482.68
    -0.66 (-0.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,300.55
    -85.31 (-1.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,818.62
    -796.01 (-2.78%)
     

Tenth Avenue Holdings Taps Managing Director Charles Rosse to Be Chief Executive Officer of Jolly Pets

·4 min read

Addition of leadership role at U.S. manufacturer signals importance of pet category for privately held, diversified holding company

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Charles Rosse, managing director of Tenth Avenue Holdings (TAH) LLC, will be taking over as chief executive officer of TAH company Jolly Pets, a manufacturer of pet products made in the U.S. He succeeds in the role from Robert Miavitz, who founded Jolly Pets in 1994 in Northeast Ohio, where its headquarters will remain. Miavitz will stay on the Jolly Pets Board of Directors. The announcement was made by Joel Citron, co-founder and co-CEO, Tenth Avenue Holdings. TAH is a privately held, diversified holding company that operates and invests in founder-led businesses.

(PRNewsfoto/Tenth Avenue Holdings)
(PRNewsfoto/Tenth Avenue Holdings)

What attracted me to TAH is our founders' mindset for long-term thinking & relationships with the people we partner with

"Adding this vital leadership role to Charlie's managing director responsibilities exemplifies our focus on strategic growth within the pet category," said Citron. "His support of Tenth Avenue Holdings management teams at our subsidiary companies has proven invaluable. We look forward to his guidance on expanding the innovation already in place at Jolly Pets."

Rosse has nearly twenty years of experience investing in middle-market private companies. He holds an M.B.A. from Columbia University, an M.S. in finance and a B.B.A. in accounting from Texas A&M University. Rosse grew up on a farm in South Texas and now resides in New York City with his wife, two children, and the family dog.

"What attracted me to TAH is our founders' mindset for long-term thinking and relationships with the companies and people we partner with," added Rosse, who joined TAH in 2020. "Rob has a similar perspective to TAH, which is why our four-a-half year partnership with him has been a success. We want to thank him for all that he has done. He created a great business and I look forward to working with a talented team to expand the brand's presence in the marketplace with new and innovative products."

Jolly Pets was founded by Miavitz in 1994 with a clear mission to bring joy to playful dogs who are tough on toys, through intentional design and while meeting the highest safety standards. The brand's robust blog posts, full of valuable information for dog owners, demonstrates its commitment to the health and happiness of pets. Topics include five ways you can help shelter dogs and other homeless pets, how to know if your dog has separation anxiety, and 10 pet loss prevention tips. Its Jolly Rescues program works with shelters all over the country to promote their adoptable dogs, provide them with supplies, and amplify the importance of adopting shelter dogs.

In addition to advising the Jolly Pets business, Rosse has supported TAH's other pet brands: Big Barker, Kitty Kasas, and Horsemen's Pride. Big Barker was founded by Eric Shannon in 2012 to make supportive dog beds for big dogs to improve their quality of life. Kitty Kasas was born out of a necessity to find functional, durable, modern, stylish, and easily cleanable cat furniture for shelters and now includes product for bedrooms, gyms, and recreation. Horsemen's Pride was founded in 1976 as a manufacturer of top-quality buckets and feeders for the equine industry.

About Jolly Pets: Founded in 1994 in Northeast Ohio, Jolly Pets manufactures dog toys for all breeds and sizes. Its focus has always been on the happiness and health of your pet. It is the umbrella company for Kitty Kasas and Horsemen's Pride. Its philanthropic arm, Jolly Rescues, works with shelters all over the country to help promote their adoptable dogs, provide them with supplies, and raise awareness about the importance of adopting shelter dogs. The product line is available in brick-and-mortar stores that include Tractor Supply Company, Petco, Pet Supplies Plus, PetSmart; and online at Amazon, Chewy, and more. For further information, visit www.JollyPets.com.

About Tenth Avenue Holdings: Tenth Avenue Holdings LLC (TAH) is a privately held, diversified holding company that operates and invests in privately and publicly held businesses, and parent to Tenth Avenue Commerce LLC. TAH was founded in 2008 with the intent to combine the founders' close friendships with a shared desire to build an entity with enduring value. The company's passion is for long-term value creation that is rooted in relationships with founders and operators. TAH's current portfolio of private holdings and brands includes Big Barker, Bronx Brewery, Brook & York, Caulipower, E-Garderobe, E.Q.L. by Kerrits, Eve's Addiction, FaceVase, fromyouflowers.com, H.Bloom, Horsemen's Pride, Jolly Pets, Kerrits, Kitty Kasas, Lula's Garden, Oughton, PackIt, sendflowers.com, The Gift Basket Store. For more information about Tenth Avenue Holdings, visit www.tenave.com.

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tenth-avenue-holdings-taps-managing-director-charles-rosse-to-be-chief-executive-officer-of-jolly-pets-301623815.html

SOURCE Tenth Avenue Holdings

Recommended Stories

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Bill Gates

    In this article, we discuss 10 Best Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Bill Gates. You can skip our detailed analysis of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, and go directly to 5 Best Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Bill Gates. We all know Bill Gates, the tech billionaire and a famous […]

  • 600 Million Reasons This 7.7%-Yielding Dividend Should Keep Growing

    Shares of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW) have been under a lot of pressure this year. The real estate investment trust's (REIT) stock has lost a third of its value due in part to rising interest rates. While the market has concerns about the REIT's ability to continue growing its portfolio and dividend, it recently took a big step to address those worries.

  • Geron Corporation's (NASDAQ:GERN) Intrinsic Value Is Potentially 95% Above Its Share Price

    Does the September share price for Geron Corporation ( NASDAQ:GERN ) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will...

  • Bank of America upgrades SoFi stock to Buy

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Bank of America upgrading SoFi from Neutral to Buy.

  • LNG Is Fueling Explosive Growth for This Dividend Stock

    Cheniere Energy (NYSEMKT: LNG) sees a bright future for its investors. The liquefied natural gas (LNG) producer recently unveiled its "20/20 vision" for returning capital to shareholders, fueled by the explosive growth it sees ahead for its LNG operations. Here's a look at what investors can expect from the LNG stock over the next few years.

  • The biggest Fed rate hike in 40 years? It could be coming next week.

    Desperate times call for desperate measures, and this might be just such a time: Persistently high inflation might force the Federal Reserve to resort to the biggest increase in a key U.S. interest rate in more than 40 years.

  • 1 Monster Growth Stock that Could Soar 52%, According to Wall Street

    The company provides cross-border e-commerce solutions that make it easier for businesses to sell goods internationally. Morgan Stanley analyst James Faucette has a price target of $51 on the company, implying a significant upside from the current stock price. While this represents an aggressive increase in the company stock price over just one year, here's why Global-e could reach and possibly even exceed this price target over the long term.

  • Why Home Depot, Target, and Lowe's Shares Sank Today

    The details behind today's inflation data have investors especially nervous about these retailers.

  • 10 Best Lithium Stocks to Buy Now

    In this piece, we will take a look at the ten best lithium stocks to buy now. If you want to jump ahead to the top five stocks in this list, then head on over to the 5 Best Lithium Stocks to Buy Now. Just as the internal combustion vehicle is dependent on the crude […]

  • 2 of the Best Stock-Split Stocks You'll Wish You'd Bought on the Dip

    Stock splits are all the rage in 2022, but it's important to stay focused on the businesses attached to them.

  • If You Like Dividends, You Should Love These 3 Stocks

    The S&P 500 index's downturn in 2022 has pushed its dividend yield up to 1.6%. British American Tobacco's (NYSE: BTI) $91 billion market capitalization makes it the second-largest tobacco company on the planet, trailing just Philip Morris International (NYSE: PM). British American Tobacco's success is in large part due to the variety of well-known brands that it offers to consumers.

  • Stocks moving in after hours: Meta, Nvidia, Apple, Toll Brothers, Lennar, KB Home, Paramount

    Yahoo Finance Live anchor Seana Smith breaks down the after-hours trading action for trending tech and homebuilder stocks.

  • The stock market is plunging and could fall a lot further with the U.S. at the center of a huge global bubble, says chief investment officer of world’s largest hedge fund

    “I think the biggest mistake right now is the belief we’re going to return to, essentially, prices similar to the pre-COVID,” Bridgewater Associates co-CIO Greg Jensen said on Monday.

  • As Markets Plunged, These 2 Stocks Hit All-Time Highs

    All 30 Dow stocks were down, and just five stocks out of the S&P 500 managed to eke out gains on the day. Below, you'll learn more about why Albemarle (NYSE: ALB) and Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CPRX) bucked the big downward move on Wall Street and moved further into record territory. Albemarle ended the day up just a fraction of a percent after having climbed as much as 3.5% above its closing level on Monday.

  • Dow Jones Reverses On Another Key Inflation Report After CPI Sparks Market Plunge

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose on a key inflation report after Tuesday's stock market plunge on a hot CPI reading.

  • 10 Undervalued and Cheap Energy Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 10 undervalued and cheap energy stocks to buy now. If you want to see more stocks in this list, check out 5 Undervalued and Cheap Energy Stocks to Buy Now. The world is facing an energy crisis. The energy slump is impacting Europe’s economy heavily, even before winter sets in. […]

  • How Can I Protect My Portfolio? Here Are 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%

    According to the latest CPI (consumer-price index) report, U.S. inflation cooled down slightly from July but not enough to appease the markets. Overall prices rose by 8.3% from the same period a year ago, slowing down from July’s 8.5% uptick and further down from June’s 40-year high showing of 9.1%. On a monthly basis, after plateauing in July, consumer prices rose by 0.1%. As the expectation was for a rise of 8.1% over last year and a drop of 0.1% compared to last month, the markets did what th

  • QuantumScape Stock: What You Need to Know Before You Buy

    QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) has gotten a lot of attention from investors lately. And for good reason, since the battery start-up's technology could prove revolutionary. But it could also be a flop. Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Jeff Santoro discuss the company, its prospects, and a few things investors need to consider before buying shares.

  • Why Plug Power, Bloom Energy, and Hyzon Motors Stocks Sold Off Today

    At their lowest points through 1 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) had shed 6.7%, Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) 7.5%, and Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ: HYZN) 4.9%. Investors dumped these stocks after the latest economic data refueled fears of an economic slowdown that could force these companies to cut back on their plans. Although economists expected inflation in the U.S. to drop by 10 basis points in August versus July in what would have been the first signs of inflation cooling down, the latest data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics poured cold water on their hopes.

  • IBM, CVS, and 10 Other Cheap Stocks That Don’t Deserve to Be in the Bargain Bin

    Most stocks are having a lousy year in 2022. Here are a dozen that don't deserve being this deep in the red.