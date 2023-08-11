Teo Guan Lee Corporation Berhad (KLSE:TGL) Could Become A Multi-Bagger

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. So when we looked at the ROCE trend of Teo Guan Lee Corporation Berhad (KLSE:TGL) we really liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Teo Guan Lee Corporation Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.20 = RM24m ÷ (RM152m - RM32m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

So, Teo Guan Lee Corporation Berhad has an ROCE of 20%. In absolute terms that's a very respectable return and compared to the Specialty Retail industry average of 19% it's pretty much on par.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Teo Guan Lee Corporation Berhad's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Teo Guan Lee Corporation Berhad, check out these free graphs here.

So How Is Teo Guan Lee Corporation Berhad's ROCE Trending?

The trends we've noticed at Teo Guan Lee Corporation Berhad are quite reassuring. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 20%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 41% more capital is being employed now too. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

The Bottom Line

To sum it up, Teo Guan Lee Corporation Berhad has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. Since the stock has returned a staggering 199% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

If you'd like to know more about Teo Guan Lee Corporation Berhad, we've spotted 4 warning signs, and 2 of them shouldn't be ignored.

