Teo Seng Capital Berhad's (KLSE:TEOSENG) investors will be pleased with their splendid 121% return over the last year

Unless you borrow money to invest, the potential losses are limited. But if you pick the right stock, you can make a lot more than 100%. Take, for example Teo Seng Capital Berhad (KLSE:TEOSENG). Its share price is already up an impressive 112% in the last twelve months. Also pleasing for shareholders was the 56% gain in the last three months. The company reported its financial results recently; you can catch up on the latest numbers by reading our company report. Looking back further, the stock price is 92% higher than it was three years ago.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Teo Seng Capital Berhad was able to grow EPS by 393% in the last twelve months. It's fair to say that the share price gain of 112% did not keep pace with the EPS growth. So it seems like the market has cooled on Teo Seng Capital Berhad, despite the growth. Interesting. The caution is also evident in the lowish P/E ratio of 4.75.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

It is of course excellent to see how Teo Seng Capital Berhad has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. We note that for Teo Seng Capital Berhad the TSR over the last 1 year was 121%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Teo Seng Capital Berhad shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 121% over one year. That's including the dividend. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 15% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Teo Seng Capital Berhad (including 1 which is concerning) .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Malaysian exchanges.

