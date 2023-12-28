Teo Seng Capital Berhad's (KLSE:TEOSENG) Stock On An Uptrend: Could Fundamentals Be Driving The Momentum?

Most readers would already be aware that Teo Seng Capital Berhad's (KLSE:TEOSENG) stock increased significantly by 47% over the past three months. As most would know, fundamentals are what usually guide market price movements over the long-term, so we decided to look at the company's key financial indicators today to determine if they have any role to play in the recent price movement. Specifically, we decided to study Teo Seng Capital Berhad's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Teo Seng Capital Berhad is:

24% = RM102m ÷ RM419m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every MYR1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of MYR0.24.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of Teo Seng Capital Berhad's Earnings Growth And 24% ROE

First thing first, we like that Teo Seng Capital Berhad has an impressive ROE. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 6.8% the company's ROE is quite impressive. Despite this, Teo Seng Capital Berhad's five year net income growth was quite flat over the past five years. So, there could be some other aspects that could potentially be preventing the company from growing. Such as, the company pays out a huge portion of its earnings as dividends, or is faced with competitive pressures.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that the industry grew its earnings by 24% over the last few years.

KLSE:TEOSENG Past Earnings Growth December 28th 2023

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. If you're wondering about Teo Seng Capital Berhad's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Teo Seng Capital Berhad Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Teo Seng Capital Berhad has a low three-year median payout ratio of 15% (or a retention ratio of 85%) but the negligible earnings growth number doesn't reflect this as high growth usually follows high profit retention.

Additionally, Teo Seng Capital Berhad has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years, which means that the company's management is determined to pay dividends even if it means little to no earnings growth. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company is expected to rise to 28% over the next three years. Therefore, the expected rise in the payout ratio explains why the company's ROE is expected to decline to 17% over the same period.

Conclusion

On the whole, we do feel that Teo Seng Capital Berhad has some positive attributes. However, given the high ROE and high profit retention, we would expect the company to be delivering strong earnings growth, but that isn't the case here. This suggests that there might be some external threat to the business, that's hampering its growth. Moreover, after studying current analyst estimates, we discovered that the company's earnings are expected to continue to shrink in the future. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

