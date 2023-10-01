Tepetonka golf course environmental findings on Kandiyohi Cty. Board agenda for Oct. 3

Oct. 1—WILLMAR

— The findings of fact and conclusion of the environmental assessment worksheet for the proposed

Tepetonka

golf course project in Lake Andrew Township will be presented at the

Kandiyohi County Board

meeting on Tuesday.

The meeting starts at 9 a.m. Oct. 3 in the board room of the county Health and Human Services building in Willmar.

The conclusion, included in the

County Board meeting agenda packet

, said the developer of the

Tepetonka Club

project has addressed or will resolve through ongoing enforcement of regulations and permits any significant environmental effects of the project.

The report also made a negative declaration for the need of a more in-depth environmental impact statement.

A petition has been created by Clean Up the River Environment

to ask the County Board to require an environmental impact statement be done for the project.

County Environmental Services staff will also present the responses to comments received from the public regarding the golf course environmental review.

Staff is recommending the County Board receive and approve the supplemental submittal and adopt

the environmental assessment worksheet findings of fact and conclusion

.

Also on the board agenda are a discussion on the additional recycling cart fee; a resolution regarding cost reimbursement for the Swift Renewable Natural Gas project, of which Meadow Star Dairy is a part; and a resolution for the board to set aside $300,000 in county funds for a Kandiyohi County Soil and Water Conservation District building project.