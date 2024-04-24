Tequila maker Becle's profit shrinks on slowing liquor consumption

FILE PHOTO: Tequila giant Becle's profit jumps despite slowing demand·Reuters
Reuters
1 min read
0

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Mexico's Becle, the world's largest tequila producer, on Wednesday posted a 18% fall in first-quarter net profit from a year earlier, still landing above analyst forecasts, as it sold fewer alcoholic drinks and was hit by foreign exchange effects.

Profits for the first three months of 2024 landed just over 1 billion pesos ($61 million), the distiller said, as core earnings slipped 1% from revenues down 7% to 8.96 billion pesos.

The company nevertheless ended the quarter above the 900 million peso profit forecast by analysts polled by LSEG, even though sales fell beneath their average estimate of 9.29 billion pesos.

"We entered 2024 with momentum despite challenging macroeconomic conditions and slowing consumption in several of our markets," Becle said in a statement, adding that its strategy so sell more premium-priced liquors was having positive results.

Becle sold 5% more volumes in its largest market, the United States and Canada, while in Mexico volumes slipped 10% and elsewhere they fell 23%, as customers bought less tequilas and spirits but more non-alcoholic drinks.

Jose Cuervo and other tequilas make up the bulk of Becle's sales, though it also sells other liquors such as Kraken rum and Boodles gin. Non-alcoholic drinks made up just 3% of sales this quarter.

Becle said sales in North America were further hit by the strong Mexican peso, which strengthened 8% against the U.S. dollar by the end of March, diluting income from abroad.

(Reporting by Sarah Morland, Marion Giraldo and Aida Pelaez-Fernandez; Editing by Brendan O'Boyle)

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • SK Hynix expects full chip recovery after Q1 earnings surprise on AI boom

    SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korea's SK Hynix Inc said it expected a full recovery in memory chips on AI demand, posting its highest profit in nearly two years on sales of advanced DRAM chips with high bandwidth memory (HBM) for use in generative AI chipsets. "The memory market is entering into full recovery cycle with ongoing strength of AI demand," SK Hynix said.

  • Toyota's scandal-hit Daihatsu aims to resume vehicle development this year

    Scandal-hit Toyota Motor subsidiary Daihatsu aims to fully resume developing vehicles by as early as the end of this year, the president of the compact carmaker told reporters, adding that he saw opportunities in South America and Africa. Daihatsu last year said it had rigged safety tests for some 88,000 small cars, most of them sold under the Toyota brand, with the scandal posing a reputational risk for Japan's largest automaker. New President Masahiro Inoue was dispatched from Toyota to turn Daihatsu around and put it on a path to growth.

  • Key Democrat Touts Progress on Stablecoin, Marijuana Legislation

    (Bloomberg) -- Representative Maxine Waters, the top Democrat on the Financial Services Committee, predicted Wednesday that she and Chairman Patrick McHenry would soon have a deal on legislation regulating stablecoins, and said she’s pushing for marijuana banking legislation as well.Most Read from BloombergBiden’s Gains Against Trump Vanish on Deep Economic Pessimism, Poll ShowsTaylor Swift Is Proof That How We Critique Music Is BrokenZuckerberg Asks for Patience After Meta’s AI Push Irks Invest

  • Anglo American says it received buyout proposal from rival miner BHP

    British multinational miner Anglo American said on Thursday it had received an all-share buyout proposal from the world's largest listed mining company, Australia's BHP Group. London-listed Anglo American, which owns mines in countries including Chile, South Africa, Brazil and Australia, had a market capitalisation of $36.71 billion as of Wednesday's close, according to LSEG data. The deal, if agreed, would give BHP access to more copper, one of the most sought after metals in the clean energy transition, and potash, two of its strategic commodities, as well as more coking coal in Australia.

  • Indonesia Rate Hike May Not Be Enough to Spur Rupiah Rally

    (Bloomberg) -- Bank Indonesia’s interest-rate hike may help curb any short-term weakness in the rupiah but is not enough to spur a rally in the currency, according analysts and strategists.Most Read from BloombergBiden’s Gains Against Trump Vanish on Deep Economic Pessimism, Poll ShowsTaylor Swift Is Proof That How We Critique Music Is BrokenZuckerberg Asks for Patience After Meta’s AI Push Irks InvestorsTech Giants Hit in Late Hours After Meta’s Outlook: Markets WrapBiden’s New Chopper Is Demot

  • After shrugging off a $355 million first-quarter loss, Boeing has to slog through the mud of fresh allegations it retaliated against workers

    Two Boeing engineers said their poor—and identical—performance reviews were the company lashing out over their raised safety concerns.

  • AI Memory Boom Propels SK Hynix's Fastest Sales Growth Since 2010

    (Bloomberg) -- SK Hynix Inc. said it expects a full recovery in the memory market after AI demand spurred the chipmaker to log its fastest pace of revenue expansion since at least 2010.Most Read from BloombergBiden’s Gains Against Trump Vanish on Deep Economic Pessimism, Poll ShowsTaylor Swift Is Proof That How We Critique Music Is BrokenZuckerberg Asks for Patience After Meta’s AI Push Irks InvestorsTech Giants Hit in Late Hours After Meta’s Outlook: Markets WrapBiden’s New Chopper Is Demoted A

  • Anglo American Confirms It Got Non-Binding Offer From BHP

    (Bloomberg) -- Anglo American Plc said it is has received an unsolicited non-binding combination proposal from BHP Group.Most Read from BloombergBiden’s Gains Against Trump Vanish on Deep Economic Pessimism, Poll ShowsTaylor Swift Is Proof That How We Critique Music Is BrokenZuckerberg Asks for Patience After Meta’s AI Push Irks InvestorsTech Giants Hit in Late Hours After Meta’s Outlook: Markets WrapBiden’s New Chopper Is Demoted After Scorching White House LawnThe company issued a statement af

  • Southwest Airlines flight attendants ratify new contract

    Nearly 20,000 flight attendants at the airline voted in favor of a new collective bargaining agreement, the Transport Workers Union's local chapter 556 said. Southwest has ratified contracts with eleven union-represented worker groups since October 2022, including a deal with its pilots earlier this year which will offer a near 50% pay raise over a five-year period. Flight attendants at rival American Airlines and United Airlines are also negotiating with the carriers for better pay and benefits, including pay for their time during boarding and on the ground.

  • New California rule aims to limit health care cost increases to 3% annually

    Doctors, hospitals and health insurance companies in California will be limited to annual price increases of 3% starting in 2029 under a new rule state regulators approved Wednesday in the latest attempt to corral the ever-increasing costs of medical care in the United States. The money Californians spent on health care went up about 5.4% each year for the past two decades. Democrats who control California's government say that's too much, especially since most people's income increased just 3% each year over that same time period.