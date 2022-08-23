U.S. markets open in 21 minutes

Tequity's SaaS Analytics Client, Dundas Data Visualization, Acquired by insightsoftware

·4 min read

DundasBI platform will be integrated with insightsoftware's Logi solutions, strengthening self-service data analytics and visualization

TORONTO, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tequity, a leading North American M&A Advisory firm specializing in global Enterprise B2B SaaS, Cloud, and IT company transactions, acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Dundas Data Visualization, Inc., a Toronto-based business intelligence (BI), analytics, and data visualization platform, in their acquisition by insightsoftware, a global provider of reporting, analytics, and performance management solutions. This deal accelerates innovation for the growing Logi suite of embedded analytics solutions at insightsoftware.

DundasBI is a flexible, end-to-end business intelligence platform that offers software providers the ability to customize dashboards, reports, and visualizations. It was designed to operate as a one stop shop for self-service analytics, with integration into multiple data sources. Built with open architecture, DundasBI makes it easy for software vendors to build, extend, and embed white-label data analytics solutions. insightsoftware plans to leverage the Dundas platform to enhance its existing Logi solutions, notably adding a strong extract, transform, and load (ETL) engine and pixel perfect reporting.

"In this day and age, there is no need for software vendors, or companies building internal applications, to lose focus by developing proprietary analytics tools. Starting with our acquisition of Logi Analytics last year, we have been strategically focused on expanding our embedded analytics offerings. We see a bright future for this segment of our business and even use these solutions in our own product development," said Jim Triandiflou, CEO of insightsoftware. "The acquisition of Dundas strengthens our embedded analytics capabilities, making it even easier for software development teams to plug prebuilt reporting and analytics into their software."

"As the demand for more immediate, flexible, and robust operational reporting increases and falls on finance teams, we see the value of combining powerful embedded analytics with products that support the Office of the CFO," said Troy Marchand, CEO of Dundas. "insightsoftware shares our mission to solve real business problems. The acquisition immediately benefits our team in providing broader global resources and unparalleled career opportunity. For our customers, we'll be able to deliver a stronger product that addresses a wider set of use cases. I'm excited to see our business integrated into the insightsoftware family."

"Tequity has been a fantastic partner in helping us bring our transaction to completion.  Their SaaS market knowledge, reach, and well-managed process are outstanding and truly exceeded our expectations.  Anish, who advised us through the process from pre-sale preparation through to completion, was fantastic at balancing our needs as sellers with the buyer's requirements to bring the deal to a close. Very, very well done."

"It was a great pleasure working with the Dundas and insightsoftware teams. Despite recent public market volatility and economic headwinds, SaaS deal volume and valuations in the middle market continue to show strength and resiliency," said Alex MacKay, Managing Partner at Tequity.

About Dundas Data Visualization

Dundas Data Visualization is a leading, global provider of Business Intelligence (BI), Analytics and Data Visualization solutions. Dundas provides organizations with the most customizable, innovative, and scalable BI, dashboard, and reporting software, through a fully embeddable BI platform, enabling users access to all their data for better decisions and faster insights. Learn more at www.dundas.com.

About insightsoftware

insightsoftware is a leading provider of reporting, analytics, and performance management solutions. Over 30,000 organizations worldwide rely on us to support business needs in the areas of accounting, finance, operations, supply chain, tax, budgeting, planning, HR, and disclosure management. We enable the Office of the CFO to connect to and make sense of their data in real time so they can proactively drive greater financial intelligence across their organization. Our best-in-class solutions provide customers with increased productivity, visibility, accuracy, and compliance. Learn more at insightsoftware.com.

About Tequity

Tequity assists Enterprise B2B SaaS, Cloud, and IT companies with business growth and exit strategies. Our mission is simple: achieve the best outcome for our clients. With decades of combined experience as executives, consultants, and owners of software and technology companies, we leverage our deep industry knowledge across tech ecosystems and our relationships with strategic, growth-focused buyers around the globe to drive successful M&A transactions. Learn more at www.tequityadvisors.com.

Media Contact
Diane Horton
Managing Partner, Tequity Advisors
T: +1 905.581.7424 | 343125@email4pr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tequitys-saas-analytics-client-dundas-data-visualization-acquired-by-insightsoftware-301610526.html

SOURCE Tequity Advisors

