Tequity's SaaS Client Greenius Online Training Acquired by LMN

·4 min read

Acquisition supports Landscape Management Network's continued growth to deliver comprehensive software solutions and training to the landscape industry

TORONTO, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tequity, an M&A advisory firm specializing in global Enterprise B2B Cloud, SaaS, and IT companies, acted as the exclusive financial advisor to online training software Greenius, a leader in online training solutions for the green industry, in their acquisition by LMN, a Serent Capital portfolio company and North America's leading B2B landscape business management software company.

On working with Tequity, Jay Murray, Greenius Co-Founder and CEO said "I am really glad we engaged Tequity to help us sell our business - they have a deep knowledge of the SaaS market that was invaluable throughout the project from start to finish. I didn't realize the extent of the due diligence process before we began but Tequity worked with us and the buyer to keep things simple and avoid complications where possible. With Tequity's guidance I truly believe we were able to achieve a better outcome for the shareholders than if we had tried to go it alone, with a very strategic buyer who appreciates our technology, our customers, and our people."

London, Ontario-based Greenius is an industry leader with a proven track record of delivering exceptional online courses for landscape owners. Its team joins LMN immediately, filling an increasing customer need. A recent survey of LMN customers found that 70 percent identified training as a top priority for their employees in the coming years.

Together, Greenius and LMN will create the green industry's first fully integrated system offering end-to-end training together with comprehensive business management software, providing landscaping business owners everything they need in one system. Greenius will also continue to be provided as a stand-alone offering to customers.

"The addition of Greenius to the LMN family is huge for our customers, and the industry," said Mark Bradley, CEO, LMN. "We know just how important training is to landscaping leaders and their teams, and with Greenius, we can provide the best available training to help customers meet and exceed their needs."

Greenius bolsters LMN's training capabilities. The company offers hundreds of courses in both English and Spanish each year on a variety of topics to the green industry, including but not limited to maintenance, construction, snow, safety, equipment, supervisor training and more.

Many companies continue to be challenged by skilled labor shortages. With the addition of Greenius, landscape owners using the LMN platform will now have more opportunities to develop team members within their organizations to foster growth and retain employees.

"We could not be more excited to join LMN," said Arden Urbano, Co-Founder and President, Greenius, who will continue to lead the Greenius team. "We share the same values and passion for customers, and together we will create an experience that will help them take their companies and the industry to the next level."

Financial details on the acquisition are not being disclosed.

About Greenius
Greenius is an online training tool and Learning Management System (LMS) for Landscape workers for equipment operation. The company uses live-action video, online exams, and an app-based Field Checklist. Greenius also incorporates an employee lifecycle tool with performance review capabilities. Visit gogreenius.

About LMN (Landscape Management Software)
Founded in 2009, LMN helped customers create over $51 billion worth of estimates, capture 78 million individual clock-ins, and have managed more than 245,000 employees daily through the software. Visit golmn.com.

About Tequity
Tequity assists Enterprise B2B SaaS, Cloud, and IT companies with business growth and exit strategies. Our mission is simple: Achieve the best outcome for our clients. With decades of combined experience as executives, consultants, and owners of software and technology companies, we leverage our deep industry knowledge across tech ecosystems and our relationships with strategic, growth-focused buyers around the globe to drive successful M&A transactions. For more information visit http://www.tequityadvisors.com/

Contact:
Diane Horton, Managing Partner
+1 (905) 581-7424
317791@email4pr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tequitys-saas-client-greenius-online-training-acquired-by-lmn-301365540.html

SOURCE Tequity

