TeraBox Launches Ramadan Referral Campaign Across Indonesia, Offering Rewards to Users by Sharing Links

JAKARTA, Indonesia, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TeraBox, a cutting-edge cloud storage app, recently announced the launch of a massive Ramadan Referral Campaign in Indonesia. In addition to enhancing user experiences with TeraBox during this special time, this innovative initiative encourages users to save and share their most treasured Ramadan memories with friends and family while earning attractive rewards through a variety of fun activities. With collected blessing cards earned through daily lucky draw on the APP, users are also able to gain the chances to win rewards by the end of the campaign.

The campaign features an exciting long term referral program with two ways of taking part. Participation requires all users to first register for a TeraBox account through the website or mobile app and navigate to the webmaster center where they can choose between the two plans. The first plan is the 'New Users' plan where they can earn cash back rewards for bringing in new users via shared file links. The second plan is the 'Video Plays' plan where users are able to earn hundreds cash rewards for the times of video played on shared links. Users can track their commissions at the webmaster center and withdraw them anytime when the total exceeds $20.

Meanwhile, users can also join in the Ramadan-exclusive rewarding program to collect 8-themed blessing cards on the APP, which can be exchanged for gold coins, membership privileges, and cash rewards. The campaign will run until April 30, 2023 (GMT+9), offering users ample time to engage and reap the benefits of the program.

A visit to the TeraBox Facebook page reveals many users sharing their positive experience with the service, such as Aman, an Indonesian webmaster who was skeptical at first, but earned over $700 in the first week. He highly praised for TeraBox's cloud size, support team, the easy and quick withdraw and the rewards themselves.

Indonesia represents a significant market for TeraBox, as the company is deeply committed to respecting and honoring the nation's rich culture and customs. The Ramadan campaign highlights this commitment, inspiring users to share their experiences of love, joy, and togetherness with their loved ones. TeraBox aims to continue developing and providing innovative features that cater to the unique needs of the Indonesian market.

The company's dedication to continuous improvement and expansion is a testament to its commitment to providing users with the best possible experience while using its cloud storage services. By combining state-of-the-art technology with a deep understanding of user needs, TeraBox aims to revolutionize the way people store, access, and share their digital memories. This dedication to innovation and user satisfaction sets TeraBox apart from competitors and ensures that the company remains at the forefront of the industry.

For more information about TeraBox's Referral Program, please visit https://www.terabox.com/make-money-online?koltype=Ramadan; for more Ramadan celebration stories, please visit their website or Facebook Page.

About TeraBox

TeraBox is an innovative cloud storage app that protects and organizes all the files on a user's device, helping them to quickly back up and navigate photos, important documents, and files with the aid of powerful AI technology. TeraBox enables worldwide users to experience the future of data backup and cloud storage solutions.

