On January 8, 2024, Todd Cione, the Chief Revenue Officer of Teradata Corp (NYSE:TDC), sold 29,251 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found through this SEC Filing.

Teradata Corp is a provider of database and analytics-related software, services, and technology. The company is focused on delivering data intelligence to its customers, enabling them to leverage their data environments for greater business insight and competitive advantage.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 70,723 shares and has not made any purchases. The recent sale by the insider is part of a trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and 16 insider sells for Teradata Corp.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of Teradata Corp were trading at $43.31, resulting in a market cap of $4,609.314 billion.

The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 77.26, which is above both the industry median of 26.82 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. This indicates a higher valuation compared to the industry and the company's own trading history.

According to the GuruFocus Value, with a price of $43.31 and a GF Value of $44.74, Teradata Corp has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.97, suggesting that the stock is Fairly Valued. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Teradata Corp Chief Revenue Officer Todd Cione Sells 29,251 Shares

Teradata Corp Chief Revenue Officer Todd Cione Sells 29,251 Shares

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

