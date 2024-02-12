Public Cloud ARR : Grew to $528 million, a 48% increase year-over-year.

Free Cash Flow : Reached $355 million, with $308 million returned to shareholders.

GAAP and Non-GAAP Earnings : GAAP diluted EPS at $0.61, Non-GAAP diluted EPS at $2.07.

Total Revenue : Increased slightly to $1.833 billion, up 2% year-over-year.

Operating Income : GAAP operating income rose to $186 million, Non-GAAP operating income at $332 million.

2024 Outlook: Public cloud ARR expected to grow by 35-41% in constant currency.

On February 12, 2024, Teradata Corp (NYSE:TDC) released its 8-K filing, detailing its financial performance for the fourth quarter and full year of 2023. Teradata, a leading provider of analytic data products and related services, operates primarily in data and analytics, offering solutions that include data warehousing, asset optimization, and fraud prevention. The company's strong foothold in the United States contributes significantly to its revenue generation.

Teradata Corp (TDC) Reports Robust Cloud Growth and Strong Free Cash Flow in Full-Year 2023 Results

Financial Performance and Challenges

Teradata's financial results for 2023 show a significant surge in its public cloud Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR), reaching $528 million, which represents a ten-fold growth in less than four years. This growth is a testament to the company's strategic focus on cloud-based services and its ability to capitalize on the increasing demand for AI-driven analytics. However, the company faces the challenge of maintaining this growth trajectory in a competitive and rapidly evolving technology landscape.

The importance of Teradata's performance lies in its ability to generate durable free cash flow, which amounted to $355 million for the year. The company's commitment to shareholder returns was evident as it repurchased $308 million worth of shares, translating to an 87% return of free cash flow to shareholders. This level of shareholder return underscores the company's financial health and its management's confidence in the business's future prospects.

Story continues

Financial Achievements and Industry Significance

Teradata's financial achievements, particularly in public cloud ARR growth and free cash flow generation, are significant for a company in the software industry. These metrics indicate the company's successful transition towards a cloud-based subscription model, which is crucial for long-term sustainability in the software sector. Moreover, the strong free cash flow enables strategic investments and shareholder value creation, positioning Teradata favorably among its peers.

Key Financial Metrics

Teradata's income statement and balance sheet reveal key metrics that are vital for understanding the company's financial health. Total revenue for the year increased modestly to $1.833 billion, while GAAP gross margin improved to 60.8%. The company's GAAP operating income saw a significant increase to $186 million, and non-GAAP operating income rose to $332 million. These figures reflect the company's operational efficiency and its ability to manage costs effectively.

From the perspective of earnings per share (EPS), Teradata reported a GAAP diluted EPS of $0.61, up from $0.31 in the previous year, and a non-GAAP diluted EPS of $2.07, compared to $1.64 in the prior year. These improvements in EPS are important as they indicate the company's profitability and earnings potential, which are key considerations for investors.

Analysis of Company's Performance

Teradata's 2023 performance showcases a company that is successfully navigating the shift to cloud services, a move that is critical in the data analytics and AI space. The robust growth in public cloud ARR and the high rate of free cash flow return to shareholders reflect a business model that is both profitable and shareholder-friendly. As the company looks ahead to 2024, with a forecasted public cloud ARR growth of 35-41% in constant currency, Teradata appears well-positioned to continue its momentum and maintain its competitive edge in the industry.

Teradata's management remains committed to delivering shareholder value, as evidenced by the planned return of 75% of free cash flow in 2024. The company's outlook for the full year of 2024 is cautiously optimistic, with expectations of continued growth in public cloud ARR and total ARR, albeit at a slower pace for total revenue growth.

Investors and potential GuruFocus.com members should note that Teradata's strategic focus on cloud analytics and AI, coupled with its strong financial discipline, positions it as a potentially attractive investment in the data and analytics sector.

For a more detailed analysis of Teradata's financial results and future outlook, interested parties are encouraged to join the earnings conference call or access the replay on Teradata's website.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Teradata Corp for further details.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

