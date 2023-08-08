U.S. markets closed

Teradata (TDC) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Zacks Equity Research
·2 min read

Teradata (TDC) reported $462 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 7.4%. EPS of $0.48 for the same period compares to $0.33 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $443.77 million, representing a surprise of +4.11%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +6.67%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.45.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Teradata performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Annual recurring revenue (ARR) - Total: $1.52 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.46 billion.

  • Revenue- Perpetual software licenses and hardware: $13 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $7.47 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +62.5%.

  • Revenue- Recurring: $371 million compared to the $362.68 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.5% year over year.

  • Revenue- Consulting services: $78 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $73.63 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.3%.

  • Gross profit- Recurring: $264 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $262.24 million.

  • Gross profit- Consulting services: $11 million versus $10.45 million estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Gross profit- Perpetual software licenses and hardware: $1 million versus $0.56 million estimated by two analysts on average.

View all Key Company Metrics for Teradata here>>>

Shares of Teradata have returned +4.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Teradata Corporation (TDC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

