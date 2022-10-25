U.S. markets closed

Teradyne Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results

Teradyne, Inc.
·20 min read
Teradyne, Inc.
Teradyne, Inc.

  • Revenue and earnings above the mid-point of Q3 guidance

  • Test revenue declined 14% from Q3’21, incrementally stronger than July guidance on improved supply chain performance

  • Industrial Automation revenue declined 2% from Q3’21 in dollar terms, grew 7% in constant currency

 

Q3'22

Q3'21

Q2'22

Revenue (mil)

$827

$951

$841

GAAP EPS

$1.10

$1.41

$1.16

Non-GAAP EPS

$1.15

$1.59

$1.21

Gross Margin

58.7%

60.1%

60.2%

NORTH READING, Mass., Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ: TER) reported revenue of $827 million for the third quarter of 2022 of which $576 million was in Semiconductor Test, $116 million in System Test, $46 million in Wireless Test and $89 million in Industrial Automation (IA). GAAP net income for the third quarter was $183.5 million or $1.10 per diluted share. On a non-GAAP basis, Teradyne’s net income in the third quarter was $189.2 million, or $1.15 per diluted share, which excluded acquired intangible asset amortization and restructuring and other charges.

“We delivered revenue and earnings above the mid-point of our July outlook as some supply line constraints eased through the quarter enabling greater than expected shipments to memory, automotive and industrial semiconductor test customers,” said Teradyne CEO Mark Jagiela. “The short-term outlook in semiconductor test remains mixed with automotive and industrial demand relatively strong while muted compute and mobility demand persists. In industrial automation, slowing manufacturing activity and foreign exchange headwinds continue to impact our full year growth outlook.”

Guidance for the fourth quarter of 2022 is revenue of $670 million to $750 million, with GAAP net income of $0.59 to $0.84 per diluted share and non-GAAP net income of $0.62 to $0.86 per diluted share. Non-GAAP guidance excludes acquired intangible asset amortization.

Webcast
A conference call to discuss the third quarter results, along with management's business outlook, will follow at 8:30 a.m. ET, Wednesday, October 26. Interested investors should access the webcast at www.teradyne.com and click on "Investors" at least five minutes before the call begins. Presentation materials will be available starting at 8:30 a.m. ET. A replay will be available on the Teradyne website at https://investors.teradyne.com/events-presentations.

Non-GAAP Results
In addition to disclosing results that are determined in accordance with GAAP, Teradyne also discloses non-GAAP results of operations that exclude certain income items and charges and discloses certain revenue at constant currency. These results are provided as a complement to results provided in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP income from operations and non-GAAP net income exclude acquired intangible assets amortization, restructuring and other, pension actuarial gains and losses, losses on convertible debt conversions, non-cash convertible debt interest, discrete income tax adjustments, and includes the related tax impact on non-GAAP adjustments. GAAP requires that these items be included in determining income from operations and net income. Non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP income from operations as a percentage of revenue, non-GAAP net income as a percentage of revenue, and non-GAAP net income per share are non-GAAP performance measures presented to provide meaningful supplemental information regarding Teradyne’s baseline performance before gains, losses or other charges that may not be indicative of Teradyne’s current core business or future outlook. Constant currency revenue excludes the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates, which are required by GAAP. These non-GAAP performance measures are used to make operational decisions, to determine employee compensation, to forecast future operational results, and for comparison with Teradyne’s business plan, historical operating results and the operating results of Teradyne’s competitors. Non-GAAP diluted shares include the impact of Teradyne’s call option on its shares. Management believes each of these non-GAAP performance measures provides useful supplemental information for investors, allowing greater transparency to the information used by management in its operational decision making and in the review of Teradyne’s financial and operational performance, as well as facilitating meaningful comparisons of Teradyne’s results in the current period compared with those in prior and future periods. A reconciliation of each available GAAP to non-GAAP financial measure discussed in this press release is contained in the attached exhibits and on the Teradyne website at www.teradyne.com by clicking on “Investor Relations” and then selecting “Financials” and the “GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation” link. The non-GAAP performance measures discussed in this press release may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. The presentation of non-GAAP measures is not meant to be considered in isolation, as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures or information provided in accordance with GAAP.

About Teradyne
Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) brings high-quality innovations such as smart devices, life-saving medical equipment and data storage systems to market, faster. Its advanced test solutions for semiconductors, electronic systems, wireless devices and more ensure that products perform as they were designed. Its Industrial Automation offerings include collaborative and mobile robots that help manufacturers of all sizes improve productivity and lower costs. In 2021, Teradyne had revenue of $3.7 billion and today employs over 6,500 people worldwide. For more information, visit teradyne.com. Teradyne® is a registered trademark of Teradyne, Inc. in the U.S. and other countries.

Safe Harbor Statement
This release contains forward-looking statements regarding Teradyne’s future business prospects, the impact of the global pandemic of the novel strain of the coronavirus (COVID-19), results of operations, market conditions, earnings per share, the impact of supply chain conditions on the business, customer sales expectations, the payment of a quarterly dividend, the repurchase of Teradyne common stock pursuant to a share repurchase program, sanctions against Russia and Russian companies, and the impact of U.S. and Chinese export and tariff laws, including new regulations published by the U.S. Department of Commerce on October 7, 2022. Such statements are based on the current assumptions and expectations of Teradyne’s management and are neither promises nor guarantees of future performance, events, customer sales, supply chain conditions or improvements, earnings per share, use of cash, payment of dividends, repurchases of common stock, payment of the senior convertible notes, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, sanctions against Russia and Russian companies, the impact of any tariffs or export controls imposed by the U.S. or China, compliance with trade protection measures or export restrictions, the impact of U.S. Department of Commerce or other government agency regulations relating to Huawei, HiSilicon and other customers or potential customers, the impact of U.S. Department Commerce export control regulations for certain U.S. products and technology sold to military end users or for military end-use in China, Russia and Venezuela, or the impact of regulations published by the U.S. Department of Commerce relating to the export of semiconductors and semiconductor manufacturing equipment destined to certain end users and for certain end uses in China. There can be no assurance that management’s estimates of Teradyne’s future results or other forward-looking statements will be achieved. Specifically, Teradyne’s 2024 earnings model is aspirational and includes many assumptions. There can be no assurance that these assumptions will be accurate or that model results will be achieved. As set forth below, there are many factors that could cause our 2024 earnings model and actual results to differ materially from those presently expected. Additionally, the current dividend and share repurchase programs may be modified, suspended or discontinued at any time.

On October 7, 2022, the U.S. Department of Commerce published new regulations restricting the export to China of advanced semiconductors, supercomputer technology, equipment for the manufacturing of advanced semiconductors and components and technology for the manufacturing in China of certain semiconductor manufacturing equipment. The new restrictions are lengthy and complex. Teradyne continues to assess the impact of these regulations on its business. At this time, the Company has determined that restrictions on the sale of semiconductor testers in China to test certain advanced semiconductors will impact Teradyne’s sales to certain companies in China. Several multinational companies manufacturing these advanced semiconductors in China have obtained one-year licenses allowing suppliers such as Teradyne to continue to provide testers to the facilities operated by these companies. We expect that other companies manufacturing advanced semiconductors in China will not receive licenses, thereby restricting Teradyne’s ability to provide testers to the facilities operated by these companies that do not receive a license. The Company also is assessing the filing of license requests to sell to and support certain customers in China for certain end uses that, if granted, may reduce the impact of these restrictions on the Company’s business. At this time, Teradyne does not know the impact these end user and end use restrictions will have on its business in China or on future revenues. In addition to the specific restrictions impacting Teradyne’s business, the regulations may have an adverse impact on certain actual or potential customers and on the global semiconductor industry. To the extent the regulations impact actual and potential customers or disrupt the global semiconductor industry, Teradyne’s business and revenues will be adversely impacted.

The Company also has determined that the restrictions on the export of certain US origin components and technology for use in the development and production in China of certain semiconductor manufacturing equipment impact its manufacturing and development operations in China. Teradyne has received a temporary authorization from the Department of Commerce allowing the Company to continue its manufacturing and development operations in China until the Department of Commerce issues a license to replace this temporary authorization. Teradyne will file an application with the Department of Commerce for a license to replace the temporary authorization by November 17, 2022. The Company cannot assess the likelihood or timing of receiving this license. In addition to requesting a license, the Company is implementing procedures for minimizing the impact of these new regulations, but there is no assurance that these procedures will succeed.

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the U.S. and other countries imposed significant sanctions against the Russian government and many Russian companies and individuals. Although Teradyne does not have significant operations in Russia, the sanctions could impact Teradyne’s business in other countries and could have a negative impact on the Company’s supply chain, either of which could adversely affect Teradyne’s business and financial results.

COVID-19 has resulted in authorities implementing numerous measures to try to contain the virus, such as travel bans and restrictions, quarantines, government vaccination mandates and other government regulations. These measures have impacted and may further impact Teradyne’s workforce and operations, the operations of its customers, and those of its contract manufacturers and suppliers. As Teradyne implements measures to comply with additional regulations, the Company may experience increased compliance costs, increased risk of non-compliance and increased risk of employee attrition.

The COVID-19 pandemic has adversely impacted the Company’s results of operations, including increased costs company-wide and constraints within the Company’s supply chain. The Company cannot accurately estimate the amount of the impact on Teradyne’s 2022 financial results and to its future financial results. The COVID-19 outbreak has significantly increased economic and demand uncertainty in Teradyne’s markets. This uncertainty resulted in a significant decrease in demand for certain Teradyne products and could continue to impact demand for an uncertain period of time. The spread of COVID-19 has caused Teradyne to modify its business practices (including employee travel, employees working remotely, and cancellation of in person participation in meetings, events and conferences) and the Company may take further actions as may be required by government authorities or that it determines are in the best interests of its employees, customers, contract manufacturers and suppliers. There is uncertainty that such measures will be sufficient to mitigate the risks posed by the virus, and Teradyne’s ability to perform critical functions could be impacted. The degree to which COVID-19 continues to impact Teradyne’s results will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted, including, but not limited to, the duration and continued spread of the virus, its severity, the actions to contain the virus or the availability and impact of vaccines in countries where the Company does business, and how quickly and to what extent normal economic and operating conditions can resume.

Important factors that could cause actual results, the 2024 earnings model, earnings per share, use of cash, dividend payments, repurchases of common stock, or payment of the senior convertible notes to differ materially from those presently expected include: conditions affecting the markets in which Teradyne operates; decreased or delayed product demand from one or more significant customers; development, delivery and acceptance of new products; the ability to grow the Industrial Automation business; increased research and development spending; deterioration of Teradyne’s financial condition; the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and related government responses on the market and demand for Teradyne’s products, on its contract manufacturers and supply chain, and on its workforce; the impact of the global semiconductor supply shortage on our supply chain and contract manufacturers; the consummation and success of any mergers or acquisitions; demand for products by the Company’s largest customers; unexpected cash needs; insufficient cash flow to make required payments and pay the principal amount on the senior convertible notes; the business judgment of the board of directors that a declaration of a dividend or the repurchase of common stock is not in the Company’s best interests; additional U.S. tax regulations or IRS guidance; the impact of any tariffs or export controls imposed by the U.S. or China; compliance with trade protection measures or export restrictions; the impact of U.S. Department of Commerce or other government agency regulations relating to Huawei, HiSilicon and other customers or potential customers; the impact of U.S. Department Commerce export control regulations for certain U.S. products and technology sold to military end users or for military end-use in China, Russia and Venezuela; sanctions imposed against the Russian government and certain Russian companies and individuals by the U.S., and other countries; the impact of regulations published by the U.S. Department of Commerce relating to semiconductors and semiconductor manufacturing equipment destined for certain end uses in China; and other events, factors and risks disclosed in filings with the SEC, including, but not limited to, the “Risk Factors” sections of Teradyne’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended July 3, 2022. The forward-looking statements provided by Teradyne in this press release represent management’s views as of the date of this release. Teradyne anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause management’s views to change. However, while Teradyne may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Teradyne specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Teradyne’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this release.

TERADYNE, INC. REPORT FOR THIRD FISCAL QUARTER OF 2022

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Quarter Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

 

 

 

 

 

October 2,
2022

 

July 3,
2022

 

October 3,
2021

 

October 2,
2022

 

October 3,
2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net revenues

 

$

827,073

 

 

$

840,766

 

 

$

950,501

 

 

$

2,423,209

 

 

$

2,817,835

 

 

Cost of revenues (exclusive of acquired intangible assets amortization shown separately below) (1)

 

 

341,694

 

 

 

334,377

 

 

 

379,500

 

 

 

976,508

 

 

 

1,138,227

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross profit

 

 

485,379

 

 

 

506,389

 

 

 

571,001

 

 

 

1,446,701

 

 

 

1,679,608

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Selling and administrative

 

 

135,632

 

 

 

139,533

 

 

 

134,829

 

 

 

415,351

 

 

 

404,812

 

 

Engineering and development

 

 

111,715

 

 

 

111,951

 

 

 

107,220

 

 

 

331,781

 

 

 

317,644

 

 

Acquired intangible assets amortization

 

 

4,729

 

 

 

4,871

 

 

 

5,355

 

 

 

14,663

 

 

 

16,293

 

 

Restructuring and other (2)

 

 

1,796

 

 

 

2,044

 

 

 

1,197

 

 

 

19,554

 

 

 

(3,426

)

 

 

 

Operating expenses

 

 

253,872

 

 

 

258,399

 

 

 

248,601

 

 

 

781,349

 

 

 

735,323

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income from operations

 

 

231,507

 

 

 

247,990

 

 

 

322,400

 

 

 

665,352

 

 

 

944,285

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest and other expense (3)

 

 

5,310

 

 

 

9,398

 

 

 

24,645

 

 

 

20,204

 

 

 

38,511

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income before income taxes

 

 

226,197

 

 

 

238,592

 

 

 

297,755

 

 

 

645,148

 

 

 

905,774

 

 

Income tax provision

 

 

42,712

 

 

 

40,805

 

 

 

41,037

 

 

 

101,948

 

 

 

115,225

 

Net income

 

$

183,485

 

 

$

197,787

 

 

$

256,718

 

 

$

543,200

 

 

$

790,549

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income per common share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

 

$

1.17

 

 

$

1.24

 

 

$

1.56

 

 

$

3.41

 

 

$

4.77

 

Diluted

 

 

 

$

1.10

 

 

$

1.16

 

 

$

1.41

 

 

$

3.17

 

 

$

4.26

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average common shares - basic

 

 

156,364

 

 

 

159,563

 

 

 

164,583

 

 

 

159,325

 

 

 

165,690

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average common shares - diluted (4)

 

 

166,733

 

 

 

171,159

 

 

 

181,987

 

 

 

171,156

 

 

 

185,492

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash dividend declared per common share

 

$

0.11

 

 

$

0.11

 

 

$

0.10

 

 

$

0.33

 

 

$

0.30

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1

)

Cost of revenues includes:

 

Quarter Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

 

 

 

 

 

October 2,
2022

 

July 3,
2022

 

October 3,
2021

 

October 2,
2022

 

October 3,
2021

 

 

 

Provision for excess and obsolete inventory

 

$

12,234

 

 

$

5,105

 

 

$

8,149

 

 

$

18,929

 

 

$

11,775

 

 

 

 

Sale of previously written down inventory

 

 

(269

)

 

 

(449

)

 

 

(824

)

 

 

(980

)

 

 

(2,043

)

 

 

 

 

 

$

11,965

 

 

$

4,656

 

 

$

7,325

 

 

$

17,949

 

 

$

9,732

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(2

)

Restructuring and other consists of:

 

Quarter Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

 

 

 

 

 

October 2,
2022

 

July 3,
2022

 

October 3,
2021

 

October 2,
2022

 

October 3,
2021

 

 

 

Employee severance

 

$

1,215

 

 

$

383

 

 

$

617

 

 

$

2,148

 

 

$

1,242

 

 

 

 

Litigation settlement

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

14,700

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

 

Acquisition related expenses and compensation

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

275

 

 

 

(201

)

 

 

313

 

 

 

 

Contingent consideration fair value adjustment

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

(7,227

)

 

 

 

Other

 

 

581

 

 

 

1,661

 

 

 

305

 

 

 

2,907

 

 

 

2,246

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

1,796

 

 

$

2,044

 

 

$

1,197

 

 

$

19,554

 

 

$

(3,426

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(3

)

Interest and other includes:

 

Quarter Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

 

 

 

 

 

October 2,
2022

 

July 3,
2022

 

October 3,
2021

 

October 2,
2022

 

October 3,
2021

 

 

 

Loss on convertible debt conversions

 

$

-

 

 

$

-

 

 

$

20,153

 

 

$

-

 

 

$

25,397

 

 

 

 

Non-cash convertible debt interest

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

2,262

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

9,120

 

 

 

 

Pension actuarial gains

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

(627

)

 

 

 

 

 

$

-

 

 

$

-

 

 

$

22,415

 

 

$

-

 

 

$

33,890

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(4

)

Under GAAP, when calculating diluted earnings per share, convertible debt must be assumed to have converted if the effect on EPS would be dilutive. Diluted shares assume the conversion of the convertible debt as the effect would be dilutive. Accordingly, for the quarters ended October 2, 2022, July 3, 2022, and October 3, 2021, 1.5 million, 1.9 million and 6.5 million shares, respectively, have been included in diluted shares. For the nine months ended October 2, 2022 and October 3, 2021, 2.0 million and 8.8 million shares, respectively, have been included in diluted shares. For the quarters ended October 2, 2022, July 3, 2022 and October 3, 2021, diluted shares also included 8.3 million, 9.0 million and 9.8 million shares, respectively, from the convertible note hedge transaction. For the nine months ended October 2, 2022 and October 3, 2021, diluted shares included 9.1 million and 9.8 million shares, respectively, from the convertible note hedge transaction.


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

October 2,
2022

 

December 31,
2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

Assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

710,746

 

 

$

1,122,199

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Marketable securities

 

 

65,310

 

 

 

244,231

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

 

530,349

 

 

 

550,749

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Inventories, net

 

 

310,754

 

 

 

243,330

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Prepayments

 

 

502,678

 

 

 

406,266

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other current assets

 

 

7,717

 

 

 

9,452

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total current assets

 

 

2,127,554

 

 

 

2,576,227

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Property, plant and equipment, net

 

 

415,181

 

 

 

387,240

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

 

 

61,430

 

 

 

68,807

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Marketable securities

 

 

111,039

 

 

 

133,858

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deferred tax assets

 

 

130,207

 

 

 

102,428

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Retirement plans assets

 

 

13,805

 

 

 

15,110

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other assets

 

 

29,311

 

 

 

24,096

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Acquired intangible assets, net

 

 

55,580

 

 

 

75,635

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Goodwill

 

 

375,799

 

 

 

426,024

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total assets

 

$

3,319,906

 

 

$

3,809,425

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

$

167,975

 

 

$

153,133

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accrued employees' compensation and withholdings

 

 

168,102

 

 

 

253,667

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deferred revenue and customer advances

 

 

143,591

 

 

 

146,185

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other accrued liabilities

 

 

126,457

 

 

 

124,187

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

 

17,079

 

 

 

19,977

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income taxes payable

 

 

64,141

 

 

 

88,789

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current debt

 

 

14,596

 

 

 

19,182

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

701,941

 

 

 

805,120

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Retirement plans liabilities

 

 

137,317

 

 

 

151,141

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Long-term deferred revenue and customer advances

 

 

48,488

 

 

 

54,921

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Long-term other accrued liabilities

 

 

15,506

 

 

 

15,497

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deferred tax liabilities

 

 

1,327

 

 

 

6,327

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Long-term operating lease liabilities

 

 

51,872

 

 

 

56,178

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Long-term income taxes payable

 

 

59,135

 

 

 

67,041

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Debt

 

 

 

50,195

 

 

 

89,244

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total liabilities

 

 

1,065,781

 

 

 

1,245,469

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Mezzanine equity

 

 

-

 

 

 

1,512

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shareholders' equity

 

 

2,254,125

 

 

 

2,562,444

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total liabilities, convertible common shares and shareholders’ equity

 

$

3,319,906

 

 

$

3,809,425

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Quarter Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

October 2,
2022

 

October 3,
2021

 

October 2,
2022

 

October 3,
2021

 

 

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

$

183,485

 

 

$

256,718

 

 

$

543,200

 

 

$

790,549

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation

 

 

23,442

 

 

 

22,018

 

 

 

67,902

 

 

 

67,866

 

 

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation

 

 

12,298

 

 

 

11,418

 

 

 

37,420

 

 

 

34,649

 

 

 

 

 

Provision for excess and obsolete inventory

 

 

12,234

 

 

 

8,149

 

 

 

18,929

 

 

 

11,775

 

 

 

 

 

Amortization

 

 

4,917

 

 

 

8,283

 

 

 

15,012

 

 

 

27,626

 

 

 

 

 

Losses (gains) on investments

 

 

2,463

 

 

 

(100

)

 

 

11,436

 

 

 

(4,750

)

 

 

 

 

Deferred taxes

 

 

(4,776

)

 

 

(9,932

)

 

 

(28,373

)

 

 

(10,732

)

 

 

 

 

Contingent consideration fair value adjustment

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

(7,227

)

 

 

 

 

Retirement plans actuarial gains

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

(627

)

 

 

 

 

Loss on convertible debt conversions

 

 

-

 

 

 

20,153

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

25,397

 

 

 

 

 

Other

 

 

218

 

 

 

45

 

 

 

740

 

 

 

243

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

 

150,632

 

 

 

269,399

 

 

 

4,248

 

 

 

(103,299

)

 

 

 

 

 

Inventories

 

 

(22,135

)

 

 

2,035

 

 

 

(68,817

)

 

 

21,943

 

 

 

 

 

 

Prepayments and other assets

 

 

420

 

 

 

(21,148

)

 

 

(94,331

)

 

 

(138,564

)

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable and other liabilities

 

 

(28,071

)

 

 

(21,726

)

 

 

(71,682

)

 

 

65,064

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deferred revenue and customer advances

 

 

(20,059

)

 

 

(6,490

)

 

 

(5,896

)

 

 

8,699

 

 

 

 

 

 

Retirement plans contributions

 

 

(1,279

)

 

 

(1,384

)

 

 

(3,897

)

 

 

(4,123

)

 

 

 

 

 

Income taxes

 

 

(42,185

)

 

 

(14,778

)

 

 

(31,370

)

 

 

(17,406

)

 

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

 

271,604

 

 

 

522,660

 

 

 

394,521

 

 

 

767,083

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Purchases of property, plant and equipment

 

 

(38,929

)

 

 

(29,205

)

 

 

(128,672

)

 

 

(103,162

)

 

 

 

Purchases of marketable securities

 

 

(19,294

)

 

 

(111,384

)

 

 

(267,175

)

 

 

(509,470

)

 

 

 

Proceeds from sales of marketable securities

 

 

115,558

 

 

 

93,325

 

 

 

259,200

 

 

 

209,437

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities

 

 

42,440

 

 

 

111,064

 

 

 

182,092

 

 

 

571,277

 

 

 

 

Purchase of investment

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

(12,000

)

 

 

Net cash provided by investing activities

 

 

99,775

 

 

 

63,800

 

 

 

45,445

 

 

 

156,082

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Repurchase of common stock

 

 

(217,201

)

 

 

(209,596

)

 

 

(750,000

)

 

 

(406,180

)

 

 

 

Dividend payments

 

 

(17,136

)

 

 

(16,440

)

 

 

(52,578

)

 

 

(49,711

)

 

 

 

Payments of convertible debt principal

 

 

(9,713

)

 

 

(235,169

)

 

 

(52,005

)

 

 

(301,997

)

 

 

 

Payments related to net settlement of employee stock compensation awards

 

 

(207

)

 

 

(251

)

 

 

(32,987

)

 

 

(32,045

)

 

 

 

Issuance of common stock under stock purchase and stock option plans

 

 

12,197

 

 

 

9

 

 

 

28,733

 

 

 

32,590

 

 

 

Net cash used for financing activities

 

 

(232,060

)

 

 

(461,447

)

 

 

(858,837

)

 

 

(757,343

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

 

 

(596

)

 

 

-

 

 

 

7,418

 

 

 

(489

)

 

 

Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

 

 

138,723

 

 

 

125,013

 

 

 

(411,453

)

 

 

165,333

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

 

 

572,023

 

 

 

954,441

 

 

 

1,122,199

 

 

 

914,121

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

 

$

710,746

 

 

$

1,079,454

 

 

$

710,746

 

 

$

1,079,454

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

