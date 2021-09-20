U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,357.73
    -75.26 (-1.70%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,970.47
    -614.41 (-1.78%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,713.90
    -330.06 (-2.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,182.20
    -54.67 (-2.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.48
    -1.49 (-2.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,764.70
    +13.30 (+0.76%)
     

  • Silver

    22.25
    -0.09 (-0.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1729
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3090
    -0.0610 (-4.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3658
    -0.0079 (-0.58%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.3930
    -0.5020 (-0.46%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,855.61
    -3,703.68 (-7.79%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,076.57
    -57.81 (-5.10%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,903.91
    -59.73 (-0.86%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,500.05
    +176.75 (+0.58%)
     

TeraGo Appoints Andy Ramsey as VP Finance and Interim Chief Financial Officer

·2 min read
In this article:
TORONTO, Sept. 20, 2021 /CNW/ - TeraGo Inc. ("TeraGo" or the "Company") (TSX: TGO), www.terago.ca), announced that Senior Director of Finance, Andy Ramsey, will be appointed VP Finance and Interim Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"), effective October 29, 2021. As previously announced, CFO David Charron will be stepping down from his position as CFO on October 29, 2021 and will serve as a special advisor to the Board and Company following his departure, advise TeraGo on financial matters and facilitate a seamless transition to the new CFO.

Since joining TeraGo in 2017, Mr. Ramsey has led the financial planning, analysis and reporting functions of TeraGo in various leadership roles. He has nearly 15 years of financial leadership experience in the telecom, internet infrastructure and enterprise services industries. He holds an HBA from the Western Ivey School of Business and is a designated CPA.

"Over the last four years, Andy has played an important and strategic role on our finance team, which makes him the right professional to step into the interim CFO role," said Matthew Gerber, Chief Executive Officer of TeraGo. "I am confident Andy will continue to do a great job and offer a steady and experienced hand through the transition to the new CFO."

About TeraGo
TeraGo owns a national spectrum portfolio of exclusive 24 GHz and 38 GHz wide-area spectrum licenses including 2,120 MHz of spectrum across Canada's 6 largest cities. TeraGo provides businesses across Canada with cloud, colocation and connectivity services. TeraGo manages over 3,000 cloud workloads, operates five data centres in the Greater Toronto Area, the Greater Vancouver Area, and Kelowna, and owns and manages its own IP network. The Company serves business customers in major markets across Canada including Toronto, Montreal, Calgary, Edmonton, Vancouver, Ottawa and Winnipeg. For more information about TeraGo, please visit www.terago.ca.

SOURCE TeraGo Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2021/20/c6991.html

