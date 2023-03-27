TERAGO Deploys Canada's First Private 5G MMwave Research Network at McMaster University's New Manufacturing Research Institute

TORONTO, March 27, 2023 /CNW/ - TERAGO Inc. ("TERAGO" or the "Company") (TSX: TGO) (https://terago.ca/), has deployed Canada's first 5G MMwave private network dedicated to Industry 4.0 research in McMaster's new Manufacturing Research Institute (MMRI) in Hamilton, Ontario.

Over the next three years, this private network will allow researchers to test and develop new advanced manufacturing technologies that leverage the capabilities of 5G MMwave networks. 5G Millimeter wave networks offer high-bandwidth and ultra-low latency, and can simultaneously support thousands of devices. These new networks will enable industries to lower costs, improve efficiencies and increase worker safety by incorporating innovations in augmented reality, high-speed vision systems, massive industrial IoT deployments and autonomous vehicles.

"We are thrilled for the official launch of the 5G Millimeter wave network with TERAGO and look forward to the strategic innovative advancements that this partnership will bring to Canada's industrial sector," said John Preston, Associate Dean, Research, Innovation and External Relations with the Faculty of Engineering.

"As the first university adopting a private 5G Millimeter wave network, we are leading the way for Industry 4.0 research. We are incredibly excited to kick off this next chapter in our partnership with TERAGO and to have this network up and running," said Stephen Veldhuis, MMRI Director and the Braley-Orlick Chair in Advanced Manufacturing Engineering.

TERAGO and McMaster announced their partnership back in November 2021, and have since worked closely to develop use-cases that are being explored by researchers inside McMaster's new, 21,000-square-foot advanced manufacturing facility, powered by TERAGO's 5G MMwave private network.

"We are extremely excited about the deployment of Canada's first 5G Millimeter private network at the MMRI," said Matthew Gerber, TERAGO's CEO. "Our collective teams will now be able to demonstrate what a low latency, high speed millimeter private network can do for Canadian manufacturers that are looking to enhance capabilities, improve efficiencies and lower costs."

About McMaster Engineering

McMaster Engineering is committed to the pursuit of excellence and plays a significant role in helping McMaster University earn its reputation as one of Canada's most innovative universities. Created in 1958, The Faculty of Engineering at McMaster is committed to research with impact and transforming the education of engineering through The Pivot – the first program of its kind to intensely focus on our engineering students and their learning.

About TERAGO

TERAGO provides wireless connectivity and private 5G wireless networking services to businesses operating across Canada. The Company holds 2120 MHz of exclusive spectrum licenses in the 24 GHz and 38 GHz spectrum bands, which it utilizes to provide secure and reliable enterprise grade networking and connectivity services. TERAGO serves over 1,800 Canadian and Global businesses operating in major markets across Canada, including Toronto, Montreal, Calgary, Edmonton, Vancouver, Ottawa, and Winnipeg, and has been providing wireless services since 1999. For more information about TERAGO, please visit www.terago.ca.

