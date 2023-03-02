TERAGO to Hold Investor Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results

TORONTO, March 2, 2023 /CNW/ - TERAGO Inc. ("TERAGO" or the "Company") (TSX: TGO) (www.terago.ca), will be hosting a conference call on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. ET to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2022. The complete financial results are expected to be released after market close on Wednesday, March 15, 2023.

The Financial Statements for the full year 2022 and Management's Discussion & Analysis for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022, along with a presentation in connection with the conference call will be made available on the Company's website at https://terago.ca/company/investor-relations/.

To access the conference call, please dial 888-886-7786 or 416-764-8658, and use conference ID 38929673 if applicable. Please call the conference telephone number 15 minutes prior to the start time so that you are in the queue for an operator to assist in registering and patching you through.

An archived recording of the conference call will be available through Sunday, April 16, 2023. To listen to the recording, call 877-674-7070 or 416-764-8692 and enter passcode 929673 if applicable.

About TERAGO

TERAGO provides wireless connectivity and private 5G wireless networking services to businesses operating across Canada. The Company holds 2120 MHz of exclusive spectrum licenses in the 24 GHz and 38 GHz spectrum bands, which it utilizes to provide secure and reliable enterprise grade networking and connectivity services. TERAGO serves over 1,800 Canadian and Global businesses operating in major markets across Canada, including Toronto, Montreal, Calgary, Edmonton, Vancouver, Ottawa and Winnipeg, and has been providing wireless services since 1999. For more information about TERAGO, please visit www.terago.ca.

