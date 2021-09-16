U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,473.75
    -6.95 (-0.16%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,751.32
    -63.07 (-0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,181.92
    +20.39 (+0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,232.91
    -1.54 (-0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.57
    -0.04 (-0.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,753.80
    -41.00 (-2.28%)
     

  • Silver

    22.89
    -0.91 (-3.83%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1765
    -0.0061 (-0.52%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3310
    +0.0270 (+2.07%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3795
    -0.0040 (-0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7260
    +0.3660 (+0.33%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,309.58
    -738.66 (-1.54%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,209.85
    -23.43 (-1.90%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,027.48
    +10.99 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,323.34
    -188.37 (-0.62%)
     

TeraGo Initiates Search for New Chief Financial Officer

Outgoing CFO David Charron to Serve as Special Advisor to Board and Executive Team Through Transition to a New CFO

TORONTO, Sept. 16, 2021 /CNW/ - TeraGo Inc. ("TeraGo" or the "Company") (TSX: TGO) (www.terago.ca), announced today that David Charron will be stepping down from his position as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"), effective October 29, 2021, to pursue other professional opportunities. Charron will serve as a special advisor to the Board and Company following his departure, advise TeraGo on financial matters and facilitate a seamless transition to the new CFO.

TeraGo Logo (CNW Group/TeraGo Inc.)
"Over the past four years Dave has capably helped transform TeraGo into Canada's leading nationwide provider of enterprise wireless network, cloud and colocation powered solutions," said Matthew Gerber, Chief Executive Officer of TeraGo. "During Dave's tenure, he spearheaded the improvement of our balance sheet through a successful equity raise and focused debt reduction efforts, as well as built a strong financial planning and accounting team. As we begin the process of identifying Dave's successor, we are in capable hands with our current corporate finance team in place. On behalf of the board and our entire organization, I would like to thank Dave for his contributions and wish him the utmost success in his next endeavor."

TeraGo expects to initiate a search process for a new CFO to execute the Company's long-term growth plans. An interim CFO will be appointed and will remain in place until a new CFO has been selected.

About TeraGo
TeraGo owns a national spectrum portfolio of exclusive 24 GHz and 38 GHz wide-area spectrum licenses including 2,120 MHz of spectrum across Canada's 6 largest cities. TeraGo provides businesses across Canada with cloud, colocation and connectivity services. TeraGo manages over 3,000 cloud workloads, operates five data centres in the Greater Toronto Area, the Greater Vancouver Area, and Kelowna, and owns and manages its own IP network. The Company serves business customers in major markets across Canada including Toronto, Montreal, Calgary, Edmonton, Vancouver, Ottawa and Winnipeg. For more information about TeraGo, please visit www.terago.ca.

