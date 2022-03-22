TeraGo Powers the Launch of First 5G mmWave Connected Multi-Dwelling Units in Ontario

TORONTO, March 22, 2022 /CNW/ - TeraGo Inc. ("TeraGo" or the "Company") (TSX: TGO) (www.terago.ca), announced the launch of its 5G mmWave service to Connected Multi-Dwelling Units ("MDU") in Ontario. This multiple gigabit solution will allow TeraGo partners to provide high-speed internet services to previously hard to service buildings and residences.

Utilizing TeraGo's national 5G mmWave spectrum, Connected MDUs across Canada will have options to support residence and customer demands for high-speed internet. This launch is TeraGo's first strategic venture to align with organizations and ultimately support Canadian consumers.

"We are excited to partner with and empower companies to provide high-speed internet services to previously difficult to service buildings and residences," said Blake Wetzel, Chief Revenue Officer at TeraGo. "With this positive step to leverage our advanced services in Ontario, we hope to continue to expand these capabilities across Canada. TeraGo remains laser focused on the further development of mmWave 5G fixed wireless technologies to better the lives of Canadians."

About TeraGo

TeraGo provides wireless connectivity and private 5G wireless networking services to businesses operating across Canada. The Company holds 2120 MHz of exclusive spectrum licenses in the 24 GHz and 38 GHz spectrum bands, which it utilizes to provide secure and reliable enterprise grade networking and connectivity services. TeraGo serves over 1,800 Canadian and Global businesses operating in major markets across Canada, including Toronto, Montreal, Calgary, Edmonton, Vancouver, Ottawa and Winnipeg, and has been providing wireless services since 1999. For more information about TeraGo, please visit www.terago.ca.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements that are made as of the date hereof. Such forward-looking statements may include but are not limited to statements regarding the planned completion of 5G core network expansion projects in 2021, the planned deployment of 5G fixed wireless access services to its existing customer base and 5G private networking applications for new customers, the expected security, high speed and low latency of 5G private networks, first customer pilot installations by year-end, and becoming the first operators to launch commercial mmWave 5G fixed wireless and private networking services in Canada. All such statements constitute "forward-looking information" as defined under, applicable Canadian securities laws. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical facts constitute forward-looking information. The forward-looking statements reflect the Company's views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those risks set forth in the "Risk Factors" section of the annual MD&A of the Company for the year ended December 31, 2020, available on www.sedar.com under the Company's corporate profile. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially include the inability to complete expansion projects within the 2021 calendar year, delays in the availability of required equipment, the impacts and restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic are prolonged which may further delay customer pilots and trials, the results of the trials not being satisfactory to TeraGo or any of its technology partners, regulatory requirements may delay or inhibit the trial, the economic viability of any potential services that may result from the trial, the ability for TeraGo to finance and support any new market opportunities that may present itself, and industry competitors who may have superior technology or are quicker to take advantage of 5G technology. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as several factors could cause actual future results, conditions, actions or events to differ materially from the targets, expectations, estimates or intentions expressed with the forward-looking statements. Except as may be required by applicable Canadian securities laws, TeraGo does not intend, and disclaims any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether in words, oral or written as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Story continues

SOURCE TeraGo Inc.

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/22/c5238.html