U.S. markets close in 1 hour 13 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,245.38
    -59.38 (-1.38%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,239.49
    -357.12 (-1.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,126.90
    -254.62 (-1.90%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,958.17
    -22.00 (-1.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.11
    +0.20 (+0.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,909.70
    +2.30 (+0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    24.57
    +0.25 (+1.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1310
    -0.0023 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9700
    +0.0220 (+1.13%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3539
    -0.0045 (-0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.9780
    -0.0620 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,636.24
    -332.44 (-0.88%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    862.77
    -7.60 (-0.87%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,498.18
    +3.97 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,449.61
    -461.26 (-1.71%)
     

TERANET ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF $500 MILLION SENIOR SECURED BOND OFFERING AND REDEMPTION OF 3.646% SERIES 2015-1 SENIOR SECURED BONDS

Teranet Inc.
·4 min read

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

Toronto, ON, Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teranet Holdings LP (“Teranet”) is pleased to announce the closing of its offering of $500 million 3.719% Series 2022-1 Senior Secured Bonds maturing February 23, 2029. The bonds were issued pursuant to the Master Trust Indenture dated December 16, 2010 and a Supplemental Indenture. The bonds are secured and rank equally with Teranet’s other senior obligations.

The offering was made on an agency basis by a syndicate of agents co-led by RBC Dominion Securities Inc. and BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc., and included Scotia Capital Inc., CIBC World Markets Inc., TD Securities Inc., and National Bank Financial Inc. The bonds are rated BBB (Stable trend) by DBRS Morningstar, and BBB (Stable outlook) by S&P Global Ratings.

The primary use of the proceeds from the 2022-1 Senior Secured Bond issue is to refinance the $200 million 3.646% Series 2015-1 Senior Secured Bonds due to mature on November 18, 2022. Accordingly, Teranet gave notice of early redemption of the entire principal amount of the Series 2015-1 Senior Secured Bonds on February 10, 2022. The redemption price for the bonds will be calculated in accordance with the applicable indenture. The excess proceeds from the issue will be used for general corporate purposes, which may include a distribution to the partners of Teranet.

Kerri Brass, Teranet’s Senior Vice-President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer, said, “We were pleased with the strong investor appetite for the Teranet issuance. The success of our offering demonstrates that investors continue to understand and embrace the long term fundamentals of the real estate market that underpin Teranet’s key registration, search and writ volumes. Our solid relationship with investors and strong financial performance allowed us to re-finance and significantly upsize our upcoming maturity at terms that were advantageous to the company.”

About Teranet
Teranet is Canada’s leader in the delivery and transformation of statutory registry services with extensive expertise in land and commercial registries. It also provides insightful property intelligence and data solutions to thousands of customers in the real estate, financial services, government, utilities, and legal markets. Founded in 1991, Teranet operates the Electronic Registration System for the Province of Ontario, the Land Titles and Personal Property registries end-to-end for the Province of Manitoba, and Collateral Management Solutions—the market leader in Canadian lien registration and search, asset recovery services, and insolvency management. Most recently, Teranet expanded its global footprint by acquiring Foster Moore. This acquisition expands its registry solutions to include commercial off-the-shelf registry software that delivers operational cost reductions, enhanced security, and process improvements. Teranet is proud to be recognized as one of Greater Toronto’s Top 100 Employers for six years in a row (2017 – 2022). Teranet is owned by OMERS, one of Canada’s largest defined benefit pension plans, and is managed by OMERS Infrastructure, which invests globally on behalf of OMERS. www.teranet.ca

For more information please contact:
Kerri Brass, Senior Vice-President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer
Tel (416) 570-6723

Notice: The Series 2022-1 Senior Secured Bonds have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered, sold or delivered in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the Series 2022-1 Senior Secured Bonds in the United States or in any other jurisdiction where such offer or solicitation is unlawful. No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: Some of the statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include the expected use of proceeds, the timing of the redemption of the Series 2015-1 Senior Secured Bonds and the closing of Series 2022-1 Senior Secured Bonds. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “believe”, “estimate”, “plan”, “could”, “should”, “would”, “outlook”, “forecast”, “anticipate”, “foresee”, “continue” or the negative of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. Forward-looking information is based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analysis and opinions of management of Teranet made in light of its experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management of Teranet believes to be relevant and reasonable at the date that such statements are made, and is subject to known and unknown risk and uncertainties. These assumptions may not materialize. As a result, actual future results may vary materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking information, and Teranet’s business, financial condition and results of operations could be materially and adversely affected by numerous factors, including such known and unknown risks and uncertainties. A variety of factors, many of which are beyond the control of Teranet, may cause actual future results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements.

CONTACT: Kerri Brass, Senior Vice-President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer Teranet Inc. (416) 570-6723


Recommended Stories

  • Government of Canada signs new COVID-19 antibody therapy agreement

    The Government of Canada is committed to protecting the health and safety of everyone in Canada from COVID-19. This includes securing safe and effective drugs as they become available.

  • Alliance Data, Spring Health Host Mental Health Webinar during Black History Month

    Black History Month is a time dedicated to sharing, celebrating and understanding the achievements, culture and impact of the African American community. As part of its commitment to a healthy asso...

  • Why Nio Stock Just Dropped

    Shares of Chinese electric car company Nio (NYSE: NIO) dropped 2.5% as of 12:15 p.m. ET today on some rather curious news. As DigiTimes Asia reports, the Chinese electric car powerhouse is now looking into making ... cellphones. If true, that sounds like a strange move for Nio, but as DigiTimes explains, it kind of makes sense in an odd way, because Nio "reportedly plans to make its own phones designed specifically to interact with its cars."

  • Don't Wait for a Market Crash -- These 2 Top Stocks Are on Sale

    Although there hasn't yet been a market crash in 2022, the stock market has been volatile, reflecting the broader economy. Savvy investors know that a market crash is not a bad thing, but a natural part of the process. In the meantime, market volatility is already creating buying opportunities.

  • Calling the Current State of the Market a 'Correction' Is a Joke

    The traditional media is taking note today that the S&P 500 is now in 'correction' territory which is defined as a drop of 10% from highs but less than 20%. At 20%, the correction becomes a bear market. Most of the time, the 'correction' and 'bear market' definitions do provide some good insight into market conditions, but as I've been discussing for nearly a year now, there is a giant disparity between the indexes and various sectors and calling the current state of the market a 'correction' is a joke.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Popped, Then Dropped on Wednesday

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) had a bit of a tailwind to start Wednesday, jumping as much as 3.3%. Bank of America analyst Vivek Arya painted a compelling picture for Nvidia's future prospects, reminding investors there's still robust demand for the company's graphics processing units (GPUs), as plenty of gamers have yet to adopt the latest version of its high-end processors. The analyst noted that the graphics chip market is "still early in [the] upgrade cycle," which could result in stronger demand in the second half of 2022 as supply chain issues abate and the mix of processors improves.

  • 2 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    Historically, the stock market has been one of the best tools available to the ordinary person looking to get richer. If that's your goal, two stocks that are worth your hard-earned money are Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP). Medical devices giant Intuitive Surgical struggled at the pandemic's peak as did many of its peers in the industry.

  • The S&P 500 Entered a Correction. Here’s What History Says Happens Next.

    Stocks were crushed Tuesday, but it might just be time to buy—for investors with a fairly longer-term time horizon.

  • Why Is Upstart -- a High-Growth Fintech -- Already Repurchasing Shares?

    Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST), the lender using artificial intelligence in its decision-making on loans, delivered strong results for the fourth quarter of 2021, sending its stock price soaring last week. The share buyback news came as a bit of a surprise because Upstart only went public at the end of 2020 and has been in growth mode ever since. Let's take a look at why Upstart chose to repurchase shares and what it might mean for investors.

  • Why Monday.com Tanked 23% Today

    Shares of Monday.com (NASDAQ: MNDY) were down 23% today as of 11:45 a.m. ET. The high-flying software stock has been unwinding in recent months, but this latest drop sends it below where it made its debut in public trading following the IPO in June 2021. The big single-day drop can be chalked up to the fourth-quarter 2021 earnings report.

  • Why Shares of Nu Holdings Are Falling Today

    Shares of the Brazilian fintech company Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU) had fallen about 9% as of 12:45 p.m. ET today after the company reported earnings results for the fourth quarter of 2021 yesterday after market close. The stock has been volatile on Wednesday, as shares of the digital banking company started the day up 8.4%. Nu reported a loss of $0.04 per share in the fourth quarter on total revenue of nearly $636 million.

  • S&P 500 logs first correction in 2 years as Russia-Ukraine conflict escalates. Here’s what history says happens next to U.S. stock-market benchmark

    The S&P 500 on Tuesday falls into correction for the first time in two years, joining the Nasdaq Composite, as Russia-Ukraine tensions intensify.

  • Apollo Global Management to acquire manufacturer Tenneco

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss news that private equity firm Apollo Global Management is taking auto-parts manufacturer Tenneco private at a big premium. (Apollo is Yahoo Finance's parent company.)

  • Is it Worth it to Invest in ROKU?

    Artisan Partners, a high value-added investment management firm, published its ‘Artisan Mid Cap Fund’ fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of -0.72% was recorded by its Investor Class: ARTMX, -0.68% by its Advisor Class: APDMX, and -0.66% by its Institutional Class: APHMX, in the fourth […]

  • Cathie Wood's Ark Keeps Buying Beaten-Down Tech Stocks

    Wood purchased Tesla, Zoom, Twilio, Shopify and Roblox, seeing buying opportunities after their drops.

  • 8 Stocks To Sell According To Billionaire Louis Bacon

    In this article, we discuss 8 stocks to sell according to billionaire Louis Bacon. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Stocks To Sell According To Billionaire Louis Bacon. Louis Bacon is an American investor and hedge fund manager who founded Moore Global Investments in 1989, which […]

  • Market in for more downside due to ‘global convergence’ of risk factors: Strategist

    Walser Wealth Management President Rebecca Walser joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the market outlook amid supply chain disruptions and geopolitical tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

  • Beyond Meat Stock Surges On Double Upgrade, Price Target Boost From Barclays

    Barclays analyst Benjamin Theurer boosted his rating and price target on Beyond Meat Monday, noting "more positives than negatives" for the plant-based food group.

  • Russian oligarchs lose £23.5bn as Ukraine crisis deepens

    UK to shut President Putin out of London market as sanctions mount Ofcom fires warning shot at Russia Today over impartiality FTSE 100 flattens as markets weigh Russia sanctions Jeremy Warner: The fall of the Berlin Wall was meant to be the West's final triumph. It was no such thing Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Why Lemonade, Fastly, and Block Are Falling Today

    The share prices of Lemonade (NYSE: LMND), Fastly (NYSE: FSLY), and Block (NYSE: SQ) are falling again today in sympathy with the broader market as investors continue to process the news about the potential for conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Additionally, some Block investors may be selling shares because an analyst lowered his price target for the stock. Lemonade was down by 1.5%, Fastly had slid 3.2%, and Block was down by 1.8% as of 12:11 p.m. ET.