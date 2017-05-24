Teraphysics to Present at the 7th Annual LD Micro Invitational

Beyond Fiber Optics: Teraphysics Set to Enable the Future of 5G With Wireless High-Speed Data Delivery Technology

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 24, 2017 / Teraphysics, developer of ultrahigh-speed 5G communications technology, announced that it will be presenting at the 7th annual LD Micro Invitational on Wednesday, June 7 at 2:30PM PST / 11:30 AM EST. Dr. Gerald Mearini, President and Founder of Teraphysics, will be giving the presentation and meeting with investors. Teraphysics technology will enable ultra-high speed 5G data delivery, paving the way for the next generation of mobile data connectivity and greater access globally to the Internet.

Today's available wireless spectrum is saturated and the industry predicts a 5,000 times increase in global bandwidth requirements by 2030 (International Wireless Industry Consortium). Boustead Securities, LLC MEMBER: FINRA/SIPC ("Boustead"), is presenting Teraphysics' SEC qualification for a $50MM capital raise through a Regulation A+ offering.

Invented by three former NASA scientists, Teraphysics' technology, the mmLink™ product-line of synthetic diamond-based millimeter-wave amplifiers, was developed and significantly enhanced through funding from the NASA Jet Propulsion Lab, Air Force Research Lab, and the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA).

"mmLink™ is a breakthrough nanotechnology, with potential similar to the impact of the transistor and microchip. It's a modern-day re-invention of 70-year old vacuum electronic technology that will serve as the backbone of 5G wireless data delivery, making it possible to download movies instantly, stream live video seamlessly and bring Internet to underserved areas throughout the world," says Louis Fisi, Chairman, CEO & Co-founder of Teraphysics.

Teraphysics is issuing 10,000,000 share of common stock priced at $5 per share. The net proceeds of this offering will be used to fund the commercialization of Teraphysics technology, including the development of a micro link wireless network for the demonstration of wireless terrestrial and stratospheric platforms, the establishment of a piloting facility and the acquisition of production capacity.

"This year, not only do we have a record number of companies making their LD Micro debuts, but a record number of companies presenting for the first time in their company's history," stated Chris Lahiji, President of LD Micro. "LD has established itself as the one venue that brings the most influential players from all segments of the market under one roof."

The conference will be held at the Luxe Sunset Bel Air Hotel and will feature 180 companies in the small / micro-cap space.

View Teraphysics' profile here: http://www.ldmicro.com/

About Teraphysics

Based in Cleveland, Ohio, Teraphysics was founded by Louis S. Fisi and scientists Dr. Gerald T. Mearini, PhD and James A. Dayton,, Jr. PhD. The company has developed patented devices that will dramatically enhance ultra-high speed 5G data delivery, paving the way for the high level, next generation of mobile data transmission, that will greatly improve global Internet connectivity. More information at http://www.teraphysics.com.

About Boustead Securities, LLC MEMBER: FINRA/SIPC

Boustead Securities, LLC is an investment banking firm that advises clients on IPOs, mergers and acquisitions, capital raises and restructuring assignments in a wide array of industries, geographies and transactions. Our core value proposition is our ability to create opportunity through innovative solutions and tenacious execution. With experienced professionals in the United States and around the world, Boustead's team moves quickly and provides a broad spectrum of sophisticated financial advice and services. For more information, visit www.boustead1828.com.

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into an event platform hosting several influential conferences annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event).

In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and microcap universe.

