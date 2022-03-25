U.S. markets closed

TeraWulf Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Events

2 min read
  • WULF

EASTON, Md., March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ: WULF) ("TeraWulf" or the "Company"), which was formed to own and operate fully integrated environmentally clean bitcoin mining facilities in the United States, today announced its participation in the following upcoming investor events.

March 28, 2022: The Bank of America Crypto Miners Conference
Paul Prager, Chief Executive Officer and chairman of the board of TeraWulf, and Nazar Khan, Chief Operating Officer & Chief Technology Officer of TeraWulf, will participate in a virtual panel followed by a Q&A session at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Investors should contact their respective representative for this Bank of America client event.

April 6 – 9, 2022: Bitcoin 2022 Conference
Paul Prager, Chief Executive Officer and chairman of the board of TeraWulf, will participate in the Bitcoin 2022 Conference to speak on the Building New Grids panel on April 8, 2022 at 12:45 p.m. Eastern Time. A link to the broadcast of this event will be available at www.TeraWulf.com, under the "Investors" and "Webcasts and Presentations" tabs. Senior management will also be hosting in-person investor meetings throughout the week. Please contact Sandy Harrison, Vice President of Investor Relations, to schedule a meeting.

April 13, 2022: Cowen's Inaugural Virtual Bitcoin Mining Summit
TeraWulf will participate in the Cowen Bitcoin Mining Summit that will feature a virtual panel discussion with Paul Prager, Chief Executive Officer and chair of the board of TeraWulf, from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Eastern Time. Additionally, the Company will host virtual investor meetings with members of senior management. A live webcast of the panel discussion will be available at www.TeraWulf.com, under the "Investors" and "Webcasts and Presentations" tabs. A replay will be available after the completion of the presentation.

Details on the events listed above may be subject to change and any updates will be posted on TeraWulf's website.

About TeraWulf

TeraWulf (Nasdaq: WULF) was formed by an experienced group of energy entrepreneurs to own and operate fully integrated environmentally clean bitcoin mining facilities in the United States. The Company is developing two mining facilities, Lake Mariner in New York and Nautilus Cryptomine in Pennsylvania, with the objective of 800 megawatts of mining capacity deployed by 2025, enabling over 23 exahash per second of expected hashrate. TeraWulf will generate domestically produced bitcoin powered by nuclear, hydro and solar energy with a goal of utilizing 100% zero-carbon energy. With a core focus of ESG that ties direction to its business success, TeraWulf expects to offer attractive mining economics at an industrial scale.

For more information on TeraWulf, please visit www.TeraWulf.com or follow @TeraWulfInc on Twitter.

Contacts

Investors
Sandy Harrison
harrison@terawulf.com
(410) 770-9500

Media
Michael Freitag / Joseph Sala / Lyle Weston
Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher
(212) 355-4449

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/terawulf-announces-participation-in-upcoming-investor-events-301511092.html

SOURCE TeraWulf Inc.

