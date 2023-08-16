TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF) Analysts Just Slashed This Year's Revenue Estimates By 14%

The analysts covering TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF) delivered a dose of negativity to shareholders today, by making a substantial revision to their statutory forecasts for this year. Revenue estimates were cut sharply as the analysts signalled a weaker outlook - perhaps a sign that investors should temper their expectations as well.

After this downgrade, TeraWulf's three analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$72m in 2023. This would be a major 77% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are predicted to fall substantially, shrinking 34% to US$0.30 per share. Yet prior to the latest estimates, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$84m and losses of US$0.22 per share in 2023. So there's been quite a change-up of views after the recent consensus updates, with the analysts making a serious cut to their revenue forecasts while also expecting losses per share to increase.

See our latest analysis for TeraWulf

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that TeraWulf's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2023 expected to display 215% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 2,423% over the past year. Juxtapose this against the other companies in the industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenues (in aggregate) 12% per year. Even after the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that TeraWulf is also expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that analysts increased their loss per share estimates for this year. While analysts did downgrade their revenue estimates, these forecasts still imply revenues will perform better than the wider market. Given the stark change in sentiment, we'd understand if investors became more cautious on TeraWulf after today.

Story continues

There might be good reason for analyst bearishness towards TeraWulf, like major dilution from new stock issuance in the past year. For more information, you can click here to discover this and the 1 other warning sign we've identified.

Of course, seeing company management invest large sums of money in a stock can be just as useful as knowing whether analysts are downgrading their estimates. So you may also wish to search this free list of stocks that insiders are buying.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.