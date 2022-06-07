U.S. markets close in 5 hours 51 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,099.25
    -22.18 (-0.54%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,741.31
    -174.47 (-0.53%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,978.84
    -82.53 (-0.68%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,885.01
    -4.88 (-0.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    119.88
    +1.38 (+1.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,854.30
    +10.60 (+0.57%)
     

  • Silver

    22.12
    +0.03 (+0.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0688
    -0.0013 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9850
    -0.0530 (-1.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2527
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.6250
    +0.7240 (+0.55%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,609.91
    -1,953.70 (-6.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    641.96
    +3.33 (+0.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,593.15
    -15.07 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,943.95
    +28.06 (+0.10%)
     

Tercera Spotlights the Top Cloud Ecosystems for Partners

·4 min read

The Tercera 30 is the first list to highlight the public and private cloud vendors that have put partners front and center in their growth strategy, creating ecosystems ripe for services partners

CHICAGO, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tercera, a growth-focused investment firm supporting digital and technology professional services companies, today revealed its inaugural list of the top cloud ecosystems for partners. The Tercera 30 identifies 30 cloud vendors that recognize the value of a thriving partner ecosystem. These vendors hold significant mindshare with enterprise customers, and offer both near-term and long-term potential for those looking to build or expand services businesses.

Tercera, a growth-focused investment and advisory firm specializing in technology professional services (PRNewsfoto/Tercera)
Tercera, a growth-focused investment and advisory firm specializing in technology professional services (PRNewsfoto/Tercera)

IT services is a trillion dollar industry, but has an economic impact far greater than that. Consultancies, integrators, managed service providers and digital engineering firms all play a critical role in driving demand and the success of SaaS products and cloud platforms, but it's primarily products that get the attention from press, analysts and investors. The Tercera 30 flips the script on this, focusing on the potential of these products and platforms for people-based firms.

"When we started Tercera to invest in services companies, we had a clear mantra – that people matter more than products in the cloud's third wave," said Chris Barbin, CEO of Tercera. "That said, the fastest-growing IT services firms are built around partnerships and products, and the entrepreneurs running these firms need data to guide their decisions. Picking the right ecosystem to build a business or practice around can make the difference between a $1 million business, a $100 million business or a $1 billion business."

The Tercera Top 30 is not meant to be a comprehensive list or a ranking, but an investor's view on the market anchors, movers and challengers that are shaping the cloud's third wave. It's a mix of large, mature vendors that have written the playbook on partner-led growth, and fast-growing up-and-comers that are grabbing mindshare and market share.

It's a powerful group with significant market momentum. The publicly traded vendors on this list represent more than $235 billion in annual revenue. The private companies have raised more than $7 billion in funding.

The Market Anchors:

These are the 10 largest publicly traded cloud-focused ISVs. These vendors serve as a model for what a great partner ecosystem looks like and what others aspire to build. They have mature programs, often with hundreds to thousands of partners, including some of the biggest Global Systems Integrators (GSIs).

  • Adobe

  • Amazon Web Services (AWS)

  • Google Cloud (GCP)

  • Microsoft

  • Oracle

  • Salesforce

  • SAP

  • ServiceNow

  • Snowflake

  • Workday

The Market Movers:

These are 10 publicly-traded, high-growth cloud ISVs that are reinventing categories, growing fast and giving traditional players a run for their money. Each of these companies is actively building out their partner ecosystems, and taking up greater mindshare with buyers looking to modernize systems and processes for the digital age.

  • Atlassian

  • Big Commerce

  • DataDog

  • HashiCorp

  • nCino

  • Okta

  • Shopify

  • Twilio

  • UiPath

  • Veeva

The Market Challengers:

These are 10 high-growth private cloud ISVs that are grabbing outsized attention from influencers and investors. They represent companies across a wide variety of market segments, and while they may not yet have the market penetration of those in the Anchors or Movers categories, they are making waves.

  • Celonis

  • Collibra

  • commercetools

  • Contentful

  • Databricks

  • DataRobot

  • OneStream

  • OutSystems

  • Tanium

  • Workato

"The companies profiled on this list have been successful for many reasons, but the partner ecosystems they've fostered around their products and platforms is a big component of their longevity and market momentum," said Michelle Swan, Partner at Tercera. "These 30 companies alone work with more than 12,000 partners. That should say something about the market opportunity these cloud products and platforms present."

Methodology

To develop the list, Tercera evaluated more than 100 cloud-centric ISVs – a mix of publicly-traded and privately-owned providers. Tercera evaluated criteria such as enterprise value, funding and valuation, total addressable market, revenue and growth rates, services attach rates, third party research, marketplace reviews and, most importantly, the size and scope of their existing partner ecosystems.

Additional Resources

To read more about the firms in the Tercera 30, download the ebook here
To view interactive profiles for the Tercera 30, visit our website
Connect with Tercera on LinkedIn
Follow Tercera on Twitter at @TerceraCapital
Follow Tercera's blog for news, trends and advice in cloud services

About Tercera

Tercera is an investment and advisory firm founded to accelerate the growth of people-centric businesses. Specializing in the $460 billion cloud professional services market, the Tercera team is composed of invested operators who know first-hand what it takes to build and scale a successful cloud services business. Tercera (Spanish for 'third') is on a mission to identify the people and partners who will lead the next wave of cloud computing - the Third Wave - and provide them with the capital, counsel and connections they need to scale faster and take an outsized share of the market. For more information, visit: https://www.tercera.io/.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tercera-spotlights-the-top-cloud-ecosystems-for-partners-301562760.html

SOURCE Tercera

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla: Musk’s Economy Warning Demands Attention, Says Morgan Stanley

    As if investors weren’t jittery enough about the state of the global economy, Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk has now further added to the heebie-jeebies. In an email to Tesla employees, Musk said the company will not only pause hiring but that it will have to let go of 10% of the workforce. If that wasn’t bad enough, Musk also said he had a “super bad feeling” regarding the economy. Should investors go into panic mode, then? Maybe not quite yet, although according to Morgan Stanley’s Adam Jonas, wit

  • Analysis-Shorts circle GameStop and AMC, sensing retail fatigue

    Bearish investors are ramping up bets against meme stocks GameStop Corp and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc, spotlighting how short sellers have grown bolder during a broader market selloff that has pummeled risky post-pandemic favorites once beloved by retail traders. "Retail investors are at a point now where they are just sitting on the sidelines and they’ve lost money in many cases," said Randy Frederick, managing director of trading and derivatives at the Schwab Center for Financial Research. At the same time, "institutional investors don’t have the luxury of sitting on sidelines and they are much more comfortable going short so they are becoming the more dominant player in the market," he said.

  • 10 Undervalued Blue Chip Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 undervalued blue-chip stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Undervalued Blue Chip Stocks to Buy Now. Blue-chip companies are considered to be established and large-scale organizations with a rich history of long-term stable financial performance. These […]

  • Seeking at Least 10% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    A falling market trend, a rally at the end of May, and now a volatile week to start off the month of June. Just what is the market up to, and how can we make sense of it? Those are the questions that Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson tries to tackle in a recent note. The well-known analyst is one of the Street’s highest-profile bears right now, although he does see gains coming in the short term. Wilson quantifies those gains with a prediction of 4,250 to 4,300 in the S&P 500’s current rally

  • 10 Best Recession Stocks to Buy According to Jim Cramer

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best recession stocks to buy according to Jim Cramer. If you want to read about some more recession stocks to buy according to Jim Cramer, go directly to 5 Best Recession Stocks to Buy According to Jim Cramer. Economic pessimism is growing in the United States amid high […]

  • Amazon's Split Loses Momentum, but These 2 Soaring Stocks Are Picking Up the Slack

    The stock market has struggled to sustain any sort of gains, and Tuesday morning, it appeared that Wall Street would once again let a minor market rally on Monday start to slip away. S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) futures had fallen 31 points to 4,090, and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) futures had lost 122 points to 12,482. A lot of buzz among stock traders has come from Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and its recently completed 20-for-1 stock split.

  • Should You Sell Amazon After Its Stock Split?

    After months of anticipation, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has finally split its stock 20 for 1. In many ways, Amazon's 20-for-1 split is like exchanging a $20 bill for 20 $1 bills. The e-commerce arena has long been dominated by Amazon.

  • 10 Stocks to Buy Before the Next Pandemic

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks to buy before the next pandemic. If you wish to skip our comprehensive review of the biotech firms well-positioned to fight the next pandemic, go directly to 5 Stocks to Buy Before the Next Pandemic. The Covid-19 pandemic tested the world’s readiness to deal with a global health […]

  • Kohl’s Jumps on Talks With Franchise Group on $8 Billion Bid

    (Bloomberg) -- Kohl’s Corp. rose after saying it’s in exclusive talks about a potential $8 billion takeover deal from Franchise Group Inc., the owner of Pet Supplies Plus and The Vitamin Shoppe.Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForApple Unveils Biggest MacBook Air Redesign in Over a DecadeUS Probes Binance Over Token That Is Now World’s Fifth LargestInflation Is Poised to Ease According to These Three Key IndicatorsMusk’s ‘Buyer’s Remorse’ Won’t Get Him Ou

  • 3 retail stocks to watch after Target's latest consumer spending warning

    The home furnishings industry could become awash with much cheaper goods thanks to a second consecutive warning on the health of the consumer from discounter Target.

  • Reddit’s WallStreetBets is Buying These 10 Stocks To Survive Upcoming Recession

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks that Reddit’s WallStreetBets is buying to survive the upcoming recession. If you want to read about some more stocks that Reddit’s WallStreetBets is buying to survive upcoming recession, click Reddit’s WallStreetBets is Buying These 5 Stocks To Survive Upcoming Recession. Even though major banks and market experts have […]

  • This Beat-Up Mega Tech Stock Is Your Best Bet, Analysts Say

    Falling tech-related stocks are a big reason the S&P 500 is struggling this year. But analysts have a favorite.

  • After Coinbase's Latest Move, Is It Time to Sell the Stock?

    The top U.S. crypto brokerage and exchange operator reported a 35% year-over-year revenue decline and a $430 million net loss in the first quarter of 2022, a major reversal of fortune compared with prior quarters. Like many other tech companies, including Meta Platforms, Netflix, and Salesforce, Coinbase recently implemented a hiring freeze. After starting the year with plans to triple the employee headcount in 2022, the emphasis now is to focus on the most pressing business needs, like security and compliance.

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy Now and Never Sell

    The tech-sector bear market has presented an opportunity to buy these quality companies for the long term.

  • Chinese stocks soaring despite regulatory crackdowns against tech industry

    Yahoo Finance reporter Ines Ferre joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the impressive performance of several Chinese stocks amid regulatory scrutiny of the country's tech industry.

  • Target Stock Plummets On Guidance; Kohl's Spikes On Takeover

    Target stock tanked Tuesday morning, triggering a broader landslide among retail stocks, after the retail giant downgraded its second-quarter guidance. Target (TGT) is the most recent large company announcing plans to shore-up operations in the face of worrisome economic conditions. The Minneapolis-based company slashed its Q2 operating margin forecast to 2%, down from 5.3%. After the announcement, Target stock dropped...

  • 91% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is in These 4 Sectors

    Few investors have a more impressive track record than Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett. Buffett has long believed that diversification is only necessary if you don't know what you're doing. Despite Buffett's company having stakes in more than four dozen securities, 91% of Berkshire Hathaway's $347.6 billion investment portfolio, including holdings from New England Asset Management, is tied up in the following four sectors, as of June 1, 2022.

  • Carvana Is Down 89% This Year -- Time to Buy the Dip on This Pandemic Favorite?

    The e-commerce site for used cars is in a precarious situation but is going after a large market opportunity.

  • 2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold for Decades

    Investing legend Warren Buffett has offered plenty of stock picking advice over the years, but there's one notion of his that seems pertinent to the current market environment. Buffett encouraged investors to be “fearful when others are greedy, and greedy when others are fearful.” Looking at stocks that can be found in Buffett-controlled Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio, Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) and RH (NYSE: RH) seem to have what it takes to make great long-term picks.

  • Target Tumbles After Bloated Inventory Spurs Another Profit Cut

    (Bloomberg) -- Target Corp. sank after cutting its profit outlook for the second time in three weeks as it rushes to ease an inventory surge by marking down items and canceling orders.Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForApple Unveils Biggest MacBook Air Redesign in Over a DecadeUS Probes Binance Over Token That Is Now World’s Fifth LargestInflation Is Poised to Ease According to These Three Key IndicatorsMusk’s ‘Buyer’s Remorse’ Won’t Get Him Out of Twitt