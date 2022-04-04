U.S. markets close in 40 minutes

Terence Johnson promoted to Senior Vice President of Development

·2 min read

DENVER, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Avanta Residential announced today that Terence Johnson has been promoted to Senior Vice President of Development.

Terence Johnson, SVP, Avanta Residential
Terence Johnson, SVP, Avanta Residential

Terence has been a member of the Avanta team since its inception in April 2020, having previously served as Avanta's Director of Development. He has been a catalyst in designing and developing a wide range of projects throughout his 27-year career. His experience spans multiple sectors, including commercial, commercial mixed-use, corporate office, retail, multi-family, and single-family residential projects. Prior to joining Avanta, Terence was a Development Director for Avanta affiliate, Hunt Development Group. In this role, Terence oversaw the design and development of numerous Class-A multi-family assets in Chicago, Houston, Dallas, and Phoenix, adding over 1,400 units to the management portfolio.

In his role as Senior Vice President, Terence is responsible for all new construction activities with a focus on architectural design, project management, tenant coordination, site selection analysis, leasehold review, building and construction standards development, capital budget review and preparation, contract administration, and legal reviews.

"We are thrilled to have Terence leading our development efforts as we continue to expand not only the Avanta footprint in targeted markets across the U.S., but also the Development team as well," said Avanta Managing Director, Peter Spier.

###

About Avanta

Avanta is setting the standard in the build-for-rent communities' industry. Avanta was created out of the deep experience of Hunt Companies Inc., a diversified, family-owned holding company with more than $8.5 billion in completed real estate developments, including the development of over 70,000 single-family rental homes across the United States, 50,000 of which are still own and operated today. Avanta is committed to developing thoughtful, well-designed, amenity-rich single-family homes for lease, located in desirable master-planned communities throughout the U.S. Our communities flourish and thrive and deliver outstanding performance to investors. Avanta is active in Texas, Florida, Georgia, and Colorado and is expanding its footprint. For more information, www.avantaresidential.com.

Avanta Logo (PRNewsfoto/Avanta Residential)
Avanta Logo (PRNewsfoto/Avanta Residential)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/terence-johnson-promoted-to-senior-vice-president-of-development-301517054.html

SOURCE Avanta Residential

