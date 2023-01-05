U.S. markets close in 4 hours 37 minutes

Teresa Carlson Joins Flexport as President and Chief Commercial Officer

·4 min read

Trailblazing Former Microsoft and AWS Leader Brings 25 Years of Global Experience to Drive Growth and Innovation at Flexport

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Flexport, a global leader in supply chain technology, announced today the appointment of former Microsoft and Amazon executive Teresa Carlson as President and Chief Commercial Officer. As a member of the Flexport executive leadership team, she will report to Dave Clark, Co-Chief Executive Officer at Flexport.

Teresa Carlson, President and Chief Commercial Officer, Flexport
Teresa Carlson, President and Chief Commercial Officer, Flexport

Carlson brings more than 25 years of innovation and leadership experience building global technology businesses in public and private sectors to drive Flexport's ambitious growth roadmap. Carlson will oversee Flexport's sales, marketing and communications, as well as its impact arm Flexport.org. She will also spearhead the company's expansion in new global markets, verticals, and strategic partnerships.

"Teresa has an impressive track record of scaling businesses globally, and I have seen first-hand her dedication to delivering best-in-class technology solutions for customers around the world," said Dave Clark, co-CEO of Flexport. "As Flexport looks to its next phase of growth, we believe Teresa's leadership will help us forge new partnerships at a global scale and seize the incredible opportunity to digitally transform the supply chain for multiple industries."

Most recently, Carlson was Corporate Vice President and Executive-in-Residence at Microsoft. Prior to that, she was President and Chief Growth Officer at Splunk, where she oversaw 70% year-over-year cloud revenue growth. Before joining Splunk, Carlson served as Vice President, Amazon Web Services (AWS), where she founded and led the Worldwide Public Sector business for more than a decade and became a global leader in the cloud computing field. Additionally, in 2020, she spearheaded AWS' expansion in financial services, energy, telecommunications, healthcare, and aerospace industries. Prior to AWS, Carlson spent more than nine years at Microsoft, where she oversaw the company's US federal government business.

"Flexport has changed the way businesses view supply chain and logistics, and their technology-enabled platform has the power to make a huge impact for so many industries across the globe," said Carlson. "I'm excited to join the talented Flexport team to grow the business globally and empower current and new customers with our full suite of innovative technology solutions."

As part of her new role at Flexport, Carlson will leverage her deep expertise in the non-profit sector to lead the company's humanitarian aid and sustainability arm Flexport.org and broaden its global impact. Flexport.org enables public and private organizations to deliver aid and meet their sustainability goals with greater ease and lower costs. To date, Flexport.org has helped deliver aid to 84 countries and supported more than 600 organizations with logistics and shipping, including raising over $30 million and shipping 13.2 million pounds of critical aid to help those impacted by the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine. Flexport.org's sustainability programs also reduced more than 300,000 tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions.

Carlson has long been a strong advocate for empowering women in the tech industry. While at AWS, she founded the company's diversity and inclusion initiative, "We Power Tech," to increase the number of underrepresented technologists in the innovation economy. On the non-profit and philanthropic front, Carlson currently serves as an officer for The Economic Club of Washington, D.C. and the Vice Chair of the White House Historical Association. She also serves on boards of the Atlantic Council and the Pentagon Memorial Fund.

About Flexport

We believe trade can move the human race forward. That's why it's our mission to make global trade easy for everyone. Flexport is the technology platform for global logistics – empowering buyers, sellers, and their logistics partners with the technology and services to grow and innovate. Companies of all sizes – from emerging brands to Fortune 500s – used Flexport technology to move nearly $19 billion of merchandise across 112 countries in 2021. In 2022, Flexport was named #1 on CNBC's Disruptor 50 List as well as one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies.

About Flexport.org

Flexport.org is the sustainability and impact team within Flexport that enables organizations to deliver aid and meet their sustainability goals with greater ease and lower costs. Flexport.org creates value-added services for Flexport users to measure and reduce greenhouse gas emissions, bringing sustainability into their business roadmap. Flexport.org also provides critically needed visibility and expertise to nonprofits and NGOs, governments, and social enterprises, helping deliver aid and development shipments where they are needed most.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/teresa-carlson-joins-flexport-as-president-and-chief-commercial-officer-301714248.html

SOURCE Flexport, Inc.

