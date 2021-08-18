U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,391.75
    -2.75 (-0.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,872.00
    -15.00 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,843.00
    -6.25 (-0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,153.40
    -1.60 (-0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    64.67
    -0.79 (-1.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,789.30
    +4.90 (+0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    23.48
    +0.06 (+0.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1707
    -0.0014 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2730
    +0.0150 (+1.19%)
     

  • Vix

    21.57
    +3.66 (+20.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3745
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8410
    +0.0810 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,801.19
    +105.83 (+0.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,116.06
    -12.63 (-1.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,169.32
    -11.79 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,585.91
    +161.44 (+0.59%)
     

Teresa Hansen joins Endeavor B2B as VP of Content for Energy Group

·2 min read

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Endeavor Business Media welcomes Teresa Hansen as Vice President of Content for its energy brands. Teresa will lead the content strategy for the portfolio of well-known brands and events, including T&D World, Utility Analytics Institute, and Utility Products.

Teresa Hansen, VP of Content, Endeavor Business Media
Teresa Hansen, VP of Content, Endeavor Business Media

Teresa brings over 25 years of industry-experience - most recently, as an organizer of the DISTRIBUTECH International conference. Her wealth of experience writing articles, attending events, and meeting with the people who electrify the world makes her the ideal leader to oversee this portfolio of energy brands and guide us into the future.

For 73 years, T&D World has provided utility professionals with critical information that has helped them navigate change and keep the electricity flowing. Retired Director of Content for T&D World, Rick Bush says "I can think of no better person than Teresa Hansen - with her utility and media experience, her insights into the vendor community, and strategic vision - to set the content strategy so that T&D World will have an increasingly global impact."

Teresa's role as Vice President of Content will ensure that our portfolio of well-known brands and events continues to deliver insights, addressing the biggest challenges impacting utilities and energy professionals today.

Teresa is the ideal leader to oversee multi-channel content strategies that attract and engage a diverse audience of energy decision makers, to address the ever-evolving energy landscape and the multi-dimensional challenges these professionals face – guiding our brands and events into the future.

To learn more about Endeavor's Energy Portfolio, please visit: https://www.endeavorbusinessmedia.com/markets-we-serve/energy/

ABOUT ENDEAVOR BUSINESS MEDIA
Headquartered in Nashville, TN, Endeavor Business Media, LLC was formed in late 2017 to acquire and operate trade publications, websites, events, and marketing solutions. The company targets U.S. B2B audiences in the accounting, aviation, buildings & construction, commercial transportation, dental, design engineering, facilities maintenance, energy, fire & public safety, industrial, lasers, lighting, manufacturing, medical, oil & gas, public utilities, security, technology, vehicle repair, vending, and water & wastewater markets. For more information, visit www.endeavorbusinessmedia.com

Media contact: Anna Wackenhuth awackenhuth@endeavorb2b.com

Endeavor Business Media (PRNewsfoto/Endeavor Business Media)
Endeavor Business Media (PRNewsfoto/Endeavor Business Media)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/teresa-hansen-joins-endeavor-b2b-as-vp-of-content-for-energy-group-301358470.html

SOURCE Endeavor Business Media

Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett And Analysts Agree You Should Own These 9 Stocks

    Warren Buffett is famous for betting against Wall Street. So, when analysts and Buffett agree on S&P 500 stocks to own, you'll want to pay attention.

  • 3D Systems CFO: "We Will Have the Strongest Financial Profile in Our Industry"

    Let's explore this claim by the 3D printing company's management, made on the Q2 earnings call.

  • Can My IRA Be Taken in a Lawsuit?

    Find out how your IRA can be taken in a lawsuit, including why IRAs are not fully protected like 401(k) plans and how IRA exemptions vary by state.

  • Target crushes Q2 earnings, Lowe's same-store sales drop, TJX net sales beat

    Yahoo Finance's Myles Udland, Brian Sozzi, and Julie Hyman break down the latest quarters and outlook for Target, Lowe's, and TJX.

  • Crude Drops to Three-Month Low After U.S. Fuel Demand Falls

    (Bloomberg) -- Crude in New York dropped to the lowest since May after a surprise increase in U.S. gasoline inventories signaled fuel demand is under threat with the delta variant menacing the nation.West Texas Intermediate ended its session down 1.7% to settle at $65.46 a barrel, the fifth straight daily decline. Futures fell below $65 for the first time since May in after-hours trading. Minutes from the latest Federal Reserve meeting suggested that tapering of monthly asset purchases could beg

  • 3 Stocks I'm Never Selling

    The best investors in the world swear by holding high-quality companies for decades on end. These stocks fit that bill.

  • The world’s largest two-wheeler maker is gearing up to rival Ola’s electric scooter

    By the start of next year, Hero MotorCorp—the world's largest two-wheeler manufacturer for the last 20 years—is set to debut its electric two-wheeler model.

  • ‘We can’t rest complacently in the shield that the vaccines alone give us’: Doctor

    Dr. Sejal Hathi, Physician & Faculty, Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, and host of “Civic Rx” podcast, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the latest on the coronavirus pandemic.

  • America’s retirement savings system is deeply flawed—can it be fixed? Here are some ideas

    For most people, the system is too opaque, too difficult to navigate and too often failing many workers in providing economic security in their retirement years.

  • Lowe's Improves Its Earnings Outlook

    Lowe's (NYSE: LOW) pandemic boost might be over. The results still described a stronger business than investors saw before the pandemic struck, especially with respect to profitability. Lowe's announced a 2% sales decline at its core U.S. division while Home Depot a day earlier posted a 3% increase for the same period.

  • Canadian judge reserves decision on Huawei CFO’s extradition

    A Canadian judge reserved her decision Wednesday on whether a senior executive for Chinese communications giant Huawei Technologies should be extradited to the U.S. after a Canadian Justice Department lawyer wrapped up his case by saying there’s enough evidence to show she was dishonest and deserves to stand trial in the U.S.

  • JPMorgan, $1.1 Billion Advisors End Legal Battle Over Client Contacts

    A judge dissolved a nearly five-month old temporary restraining order that restricted the advisors’ ability to contact clients.

  • China regulator says livestreaming sales stars should speak Mandarin, dress well

    Hosts in China's livestreaming industry should speak Mandarin and dress appropriately when they market products online, the country's commerce ministry said on Wednesday, as it looks to tighten its oversight of the sector. Livestreaming marketing has seen its popularity surge in the last two years among brands like L’Oreal, Nike, Dyson and online shoppers, and most Chinese e-commerce platforms now offer the option to purchase and sell products via livestreaming. It became the target of scrutiny last year with some shoppers and brands accusing some livestreamers of misrepresenting products or faking sales numbers, prompting China's cyberspace regulator to announce draft rules in November.

  • NYC restaurants sue city over ‘arbitrary’ proof-of-vaccination rule

    New York City was the first major metropolis to announce proof of vaccination rules for businesses such as bars and restaurants

  • Oil prices post lowest settlement since May as COVID remains ‘elephant in the room’

    Oil futures on Wednesday post their lowest settlement since May, with concerns surrounding COVID's impact on energy demand pressuring prices even as U.S. government data reveal a more than three million-barrel weekly decline in domestic crude inventories.

  • Hedge Funds Blindsided by China Risk With New Warning

    (Bloomberg) -- Ray Dalio insists that the swings in Chinese markets are little more than “wiggles.” But for a certain subset of hedge-fund managers, the consequences of Beijing’s crackdown might seem more like an earthquake.Philippe Laffont’s Coatue Management, Gabe Plotkin’s Melvin Capital Management and Andreas Halvorsen’s Viking Global Investors added new positions in Beijing-based JD.com Inc. in the second quarter, only to see its American depositary receipts tumble 19% since June 30. Over a

  • Nano One Adds Industrial Scale Engineering Study to Automotive Project

    Nano One Selects Global Engineering Firm Hatch to Lead Study Highlights:Nano One and global automotive company expand their NMC/LNMO cathode evaluation program. The expanded collaboration will evaluate economic and environmental advantages of Nano One's process technologies for the production of nickel rich cathode materialsThe increased scope will include an engineering report that models cathode manufacturing at an automotive scale based on Nano One's patented One-Pot process, coated nanocryst

  • Doctor on U.S. COVID-19 Data : 'Our data collection is frankly pathetic'

    Dr. Eric Topol, Scripps Research Institute Executive VP and Scripps Research Translational Institute Director & Founder, tells Yahoo Finance why he's shifted his view on booster shots.&nbsp;

  • Analyst Report: Lowe's Companies, Inc.

    Lowe's is the second-largest home improvement retailer in the world, operating about 1,970 stores throughout the United States and Canada. The firm's stores offer products and services for home decorating, maintenance, repair, and remodeling. Lowe's targets retail do-it-yourself and do-it-for-me customers as well as commercial business clients. We estimate Lowe's captures a double-digit share of the domestic home improvement market, based on U.S. Census estimates for market size.

  • Why you should test-drive your retirement

    Work gives us a sense of meaning, accomplishment, identity, social connections and a structure for our days. How will you replace all this once you retire?