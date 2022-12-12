Terex is Named to Newsweek's America's Most Responsible Companies 2023 List

NORWALK, Conn., Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Terex Corporation (NYSE: TEX) has been named to Newsweek's list of America's Most Responsible Companies 2023. This prestigious award is presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., the statistics portal and industry-ranking provider. The awards list was announced on December 7, 2022 and can be viewed on Newsweek's website.

"Terex has long maintained a strong focus on Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) priorities, and the Company continues to expand and accelerate our initiatives in these key areas," said John L. Garrison, Jr., Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. Click here to review the Terex 2022 ESG Report, recently published. It illustrates Terex's commitment to sustainability, safety, operating ethically, DEI, and many other dimensions of ESG. The Company is highly engaged in the communities where it operates, and its stated "Purpose" is to help improve the lives of people around the world.

"The list recognizes the top 500 most responsible companies in the United States, spanning 14 industries," Newsweek said in announcing the selections. "America's Most Responsible Companies were selected based on publicly available key performance indicators derived from CSR Reports, Sustainability Reports, and other reports as well as an independent survey. The KPIs focused on company performance in the environmental, social, and corporate governance areas, while the independent survey asked U.S. citizens about their perception of company activities related to corporate social responsibility."

About Terex

Terex is a global manufacturer of materials processing machinery and aerial work platforms. We design, build and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, recycling, minerals and materials management applications. Certain Terex products and solutions enable customers to reduce their environmental impact including electric and hybrid offerings that deliver quiet and emission-free performance, products that support renewable energy, and products that aid in the recovery of useful materials from various types of waste. Our products are manufactured in North America, Europe, Australia and Asia and sold worldwide. We engage with customers through all stages of the product life cycle, from initial specification and financing to parts and service support.

Contact Information

Paretosh Misra

Head of Investor Relations

Phone: 203-604-3977

Email: paretosh.misra@terex.com

