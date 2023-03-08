U.S. markets closed

Terex to Present at the J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference

·1 min read

NORWALK, Conn., March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Terex Corporation (NYSE: TEX) announced today that company leadership will participate in a fireside chat at the J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference. They will speak at 4:30 PM ET on Tuesday, March 14, 2023.

(PRNewsfoto/Terex Corporation)
(PRNewsfoto/Terex Corporation)

The live webcast will be accessible on the Terex Investor Relations website at https://investors.terex.com.

About Terex
Terex Corporation is a global manufacturer of materials processing machinery and aerial work platforms. We design, build and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, recycling, minerals and materials management applications.  Certain Terex products and solutions enable customers to reduce their impact on the environment including electric and hybrid offerings that deliver quiet and emission-free performance, products that support renewable energy, and products that aid in the recovery of useful materials from various types of waste. Our products are manufactured in North America, Europe, Australia and Asia and sold worldwide.  We engage with customers through all stages of the product life cycle, from initial specification and financing to parts and service support.

Contact Information
Paretosh Misra
Head of Investor Relations
Phone: 203-604-3977
Email: paretosh.misra@terex.com

 

