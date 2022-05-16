U.S. markets close in 19 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,010.75
    -13.14 (-0.33%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,236.92
    +40.26 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,673.79
    -131.21 (-1.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,787.60
    -5.07 (-0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    113.71
    +3.22 (+2.91%)
     

  • Gold

    1,824.60
    +16.40 (+0.91%)
     

  • Silver

    21.66
    +0.65 (+3.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0438
    +0.0022 (+0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8770
    -0.0580 (-1.98%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2317
    +0.0054 (+0.44%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.0720
    -0.1130 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,742.21
    -544.68 (-1.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    666.75
    +424.07 (+174.75%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,464.80
    +46.65 (+0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,547.05
    +119.40 (+0.45%)
     

TERIC Power Announces Transformational Investment & Addition of Renewable Energy Pioneers to the Team

·4 min read

CALGARY, AB, May 16, 2022 /CNW/ - TERIC Power Ltd. (TERIC) is pleased to announce that Idea Well Capital Partners (Idea Well) has made a transformational equity investment in TERIC, one of Canada's largest developers of battery energy storage systems (BESS). This investment will position TERIC for significant long-term financial and operational involvement in the storage-enabled clean energy projects it develops and builds. Financial terms of the investment were not disclosed. Along with Idea Well's investment, TERIC welcomes Kent Brown, Ross Keating and Glen Phelps to the team.

TERIC Power Logo (CNW Group/TERIC Power Ltd.)
TERIC Power Logo (CNW Group/TERIC Power Ltd.)

A pioneer of BESS, TERIC has a strong pipeline of short and long duration energy storage projects in development in Western Canada and most recently conceived and developed Alberta's first commercially operational BESS projects of which the first 40 MW are in operation, 20 MW are under construction and an additional 60 MW are in development. All of these projects have been or will be sold once operational.

"We are excited to have the financial backing and deep renewables and infrastructure experience that Idea Well brings to the table," said Kevin Gilbank, President & CEO of TERIC. "Combined with renewables icon Ross Keating and our seasoned energy storage team, we have a powerhouse team to take TERIC to the next level as a leader in storage-enabled clean energy. We look forward to working alongside Idea Well and our new board."

"TERIC's impressive track record from conceptualization to execution of their energy storage projects, showed us the TERIC team is a successful first-mover in the energy storage space," said Kent Brown, co-founder of Idea Well. "We see this as a match made in heaven and are excited to help TERIC achieve its goals of long-term financial and operational involvement in their storage-enabled clean energy projects". As the largest developer of energy storage in Alberta and one of the biggest in Canada, TERIC has strong tailwinds of knowledge, expertise, and lessons learned successfully developing BESS projects, that are second to none."

Appointment of Officers

Along with Idea Well's investment, its co-founders, Kent Brown and Glen Phelps have joined the TERIC management team as Co-CFOs.

Kent has a long history of entrepreneurship and leadership in the Canadian climate tech sector with 20+ years of starting, scaling and maturing companies. Kent was the founding CEO of BlueEarth Renewables, CEO of Canadian Hydro developers, and has raised over $3 billion in capital.

Glen brings with him over 25 years of experience in private equity and corporate development, a track record of having raised over $2 billion in project and corporate finance and deep experience in a wide scale range of acquisitions. Prior to co-founding Idea Well, Glen was recently a VP at Graham and also brings a long history of director roles.

Appointment of Directors

Concurrent with Idea Well's investment, Kent Brown and Ross Keating have joined the TERIC board of directors with Kent as Executive Chair. Kent brings with him significant board chair and director experience including Canary Biofuels, VEERUM and Calgary Municipal Land Corporation.

Ross co-founded Canadian Hydro in 1989, which was a pioneer and the largest renewable energy company in Canada until it was acquired by TransAlta in 2009. Ross was a founding board director with BluEarth Renewables from 2010 until 2019.

For more information about TERIC Power or Idea Well please visit www.TERICPower.com and www.ideawell.ca.

ABOUT TERIC POWER
TERIC is a pioneer of innovative storage-enabled clean energy projects driving the energy transition. Privately-held since 2013, TERIC has conceptualized and developed 120MW+ of BESS projects of which 40 MW are in operation and 20 MW in construction. TERIC currently has a strong development pipeline of projects planned over the next five years in Western Canada.

ABOUT IDEA WELL CAPITAL PARTNERS
Idea Well are partners in scaling and maturing climate tech & energy transition businesses. The team finds great opportunities, puts skin in the game alongside their co-investment partners, works hand in hand with management teams in meaningful ways to help achieve their vision & change the world. Idea Well contributes capital, knowledge & effort.

SOURCE TERIC Power Ltd.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/16/c0276.html

Recommended Stories

  • Why Sundial Growers Stock Is Soaring Today

    Shares of Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) were soaring 16.1% higher as of 11:18 a.m. ET on Monday. No outside investor should legally know what Sundial will report in its Q1 update. No insider who does know what the company will say can legally trade the marijuana stock.

  • Why Shopify Stock Is Falling Today

    Shares of the e-commerce platform company Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) were sliding today, on seemingly no company-specific news. Instead, investors were likely continuing to fear that high inflation and interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve could slow down the economy. Investors have grown increasingly concerned that the Fed won't be able to pull off a so-called soft landing for the economy as it raises the federal funds rate to tamp down inflation, which is running at a nearly 40-year high.

  • Warren Buffett says these are the best stocks to own when inflation spikes — with consumer prices still surging, it's time to follow his lead

    The Oracle of Omaha knows how to beat inflation. So ride his coattails.

  • Why Twilio, Zoom Video, and CrowdStrike Stocks Crashed on Monday

    The stock market began giving back some of Friday's gains on Monday, and as of 12:40 p.m. ET, the tech-heavy Nasdaq was down 1.1% -- with significant deviations. Three tech stocks of particular interest today are videoconferencing app Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM), down 4.6%; cybersecurity company CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD), down 5.7%; and cloud communications platform Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), down 9.4%. Let's start with the big picture: Inflation and interest rates are both up, which makes future profits less valuable and raises the cost of taking on debt while waiting for profitability to arrive.

  • Warren Buffett Spends Big as Stock Market Sells Off

    Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway has used the recent markets slump as an opportunity to ramp up spending on stocks.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Dropped on Monday

    The stock market began giving back some of Friday's gains on Monday, and in late-morning trading, 11:10 a.m. ET, the tech-heavy Nasdaq is down 1.1%, with semiconductor stock Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) losing twice that -- 2.2%. Is there a reason Nvidia is going down so much more than the rest of the tech market? Investors in general seem upset by the continuing drumbeat of bad economic news -- rising inflation, rising interest rates, slowing growth in China, and a supply chain crisis that just doesn't seem to want to end.

  • 2 Growth Stocks to Buy Before a Big Rally

    Growth stocks have taken a beating after the Federal Reserve announced in late 2021 that it would start raising interest rates. Rising rates are bad for growth stocks because future cash flows are discounted at higher rates. For instance, Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) and Chegg (NYSE: CHGG) are two solid companies down 75% and 84%, respectively, off their highs.

  • Why Shares of Nu Holdings Are Falling Today

    Shares of the Brazilian fintech bank Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU) had fallen close to 13% as of 12:37 p.m. ET Monday for no obvious reason, but as the company prepares to report earnings results after the market closes today. Backed by Warren Buffett and his company Berkshire Hathaway, Nu is a digital bank disruptor in Latin America that first got its start by offering credit cards with no annual fees. Finance, analysts on average expect Nu to roughly break even in the quarter and report revenue of about $624 million.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Should Pay You for the Rest of Your Life

    Now could be a great time to put that cash to use toward an investment in these three Dividend Kings that could provide robust returns for a lifetime. Shares of AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), Lowe's (NYSE: LOW), and Parker Hannifin (NYSE: PH) more than tripled over the past 10 years as investor confidence remained strong. AbbVie was spun off from Abbott Labs in 2013 as a research-based pharmaceutical business.

  • Seeking at Least 8% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    The Dow Jones index finished last week with a modest loss, even after a late-week rally in Friday’s session. It marked the seventh week in a row that the Dow posted a weekly loss, it’s longest such streak in two decades. That capped a brutal season of market losses, all across the board. The S&P 500 is down 16% this year, and the NASDAQ, with a year-to-date loss of 25%, is into bear market territory. Investors have been giving conflicting sets of reactions to the market’s fall. Coming at it from

  • Reconnaissance Energy Africa (CVE:RECO) dips 24% this week as increasing losses might not be inspiring confidence among its investors

    It's easy to match the overall market return by buying an index fund. While individual stocks can be big winners...

  • Will Apple Come to The Rescue of a Struggling Tesla Rival?

    The rout in the financial markets raises questions about the ability of upstart companies to raise funds.

  • Is it Still Safe to Invest in Amazon (AMZN)?

    Miller Value Partners, an investment management firm, published its “Opportunity Equity” first quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Amidst the challenges, Miller Opportunity Equity’s net fees declined 3.57% in the quarter, outperforming its benchmark, the S&P 500’s -4.60% return. The Strategy’s long-term performance remains strong. Since inception annualized returns […]

  • Can Dutch Bros Bounce Back?

    Shares of Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS) sank as much as 41% at the open, and settled with a 26% loss for the day after its first-quarter earnings report on Thursday. The investment community had a hard time digesting news that labor and commodity inflation are wreaking havoc on the company's bottom line. Because it is a key input, dairy prices hit Dutch Bros hard when they rose 25% in March .

  • 10 Dividend Stocks to Buy for Financial Freedom

    In this article, we discuss 10 dividend stocks to buy for financial freedom. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, click 5 Dividend Stocks to Buy for Financial Freedom. According to Goldman Sachs, investors expect higher share repurchases and increasing dividends in 2022. The investment bank raised the buyback estimate to $1 […]

  • Stocks on Sale: Is AMD a Buy?

    In a tumultuous market, it's more important than ever to invest in great companies led by outstanding managers. One such example is Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD). If you had bought $10,000 worth of AMD shares when Lisa Su became chief executive officer in 2014, your investment would be worth more than $225,000 today.

  • Upstart Investors Are Learning a Lesson LendingClub Investors Learned Years Ago

    Being a "'platform" sounds well and good, but it's hard for fintechs involved in lending to escape the economics of banks.

  • 2 Biotech Stocks That Could Go Parabolic

    Biotech stocks have taken a beating to start the year, with the S&P Biotech Industry Index down more than 49% so far. There are several reasons a biotech stock could go parabolic -- that is, have its shares see a sharp rise in a short period. The company could be the buyout target of a merger deal with a larger pharmaceutical company.

  • Tech Wreck 2022: 3 Stocks Down as Much as 90% That Are Screaming Buys

    Regardless of whether you're relatively new to the stock market or have been putting your money to work on Wall Street for decades, this has been a challenging year. The sell-off has been even more pronounced in the growth-focused Nasdaq Composite, where the peak-to-trough move since hitting its all-time high in November was nearly 30% last week. While there are a number of reasons behind this sell-off, tech stocks are shouldering a lot of the blame.

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: Berkshire Hathaway Goes On Offense In Stock Market, Adds More Apple

    Buffett's Berkshire added to Apple during the Q1 sell-off. It bet on oil stocks too, with details on Q1 buys, sells to come.