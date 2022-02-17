U.S. markets open in 2 hours 23 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,447.75
    -22.25 (-0.50%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,692.00
    -159.00 (-0.46%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,505.00
    -95.00 (-0.65%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,062.60
    -14.90 (-0.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.96
    -1.70 (-1.82%)
     

  • Gold

    1,886.00
    +14.50 (+0.77%)
     

  • Silver

    23.63
    +0.02 (+0.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1373
    -0.0010 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0470
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.72
    +0.02 (+0.08%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3605
    +0.0027 (+0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0770
    -0.3750 (-0.32%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,290.61
    -893.99 (-2.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    997.36
    -17.03 (-1.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,552.19
    -51.59 (-0.68%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,232.87
    -227.53 (-0.83%)
     
COMING UP:

Jobless claims preview: Another 218,000 Americans likely filed new claims last week

Check back at 8:30 a.m. ET for results

Term Insurance Market to Expand at CAGR of 4.2% During Forecast Period, Observes TMR Study

·5 min read

- Increase in the number of middle-class people in developing countries, introduction of new digital sales channels, and availability of a variety of customized term insurance policies are likely to drive sales in the global market

- High customization, innovations as well as low unit costs are likely to have a beneficial influence on the sales of term insurance policies

ALBANY, N.Y., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In terms of revenue, the global term insurance market is expected to rise at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period, from 2020 to 2030. The global market is likely to reach the valuation of US$ 353.4 Bn by 2030. Easy implementation and flexible management of term insurance policies, according to TMR analysts, are likely to have a significant impact on the global term insurance market. When compared to permanent policies with the similar compensation level, term insurance premiums are affordable. This makes them more accessible to low-income people all across the world. Furthermore, term insurance contracts are simple to comprehend and provide clients with management flexibility, such as conversion and easy termination to a permanent policy. These reasons are likely to fuel the growth of the global term insurance market in rapidly developing regions, particularly among people aged 25 years to 35 years. Beginners are more likely to choose financially stable insurance coverage.

Transparency Market Research Logo
Transparency Market Research Logo

In addition, policyholder partnerships are a popular trend in the global term insurance market. By gaining access to policyholder data, term insurance service providers are forming partnerships with them to offer customized value-added services. Moreover, term insurance service providers are playing a preventive role by counseling and teaching their consumers on how to make appropriate and informed healthcare and lifestyle decisions.

Get a PDF Brochure for More Insights - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=77922

Key Findings of Market Report

  • The level term policy category is expected to lead the term insurance market during the forecast period. It offers consistent financial security, with fixed premiums and death benefits. This has a substantial impact on the expansion of level term insurance in the years to come.

  • As the term financing industry undergoes a digital transition, term insurance firms are increasingly concentrating on strengthening their digital footprint and services in order to gain a firm ground in the market. With advancements in technology, more customers are expected to switch to online distribution channels for ease, flexibility, and reduced prices. Furthermore, since the number of Internet-savvy customers continues to climb in many parts of the world, online sales are predicted to rise steadily during the forecast timeframe.

  • In the term insurance market, service providers are planning to better understand how consumer expectations are developing and employing applicable technology to create services, products, as well as experiences that meet those expectations. Growing usage of Big Data analytics, social media, and Mobile Cloud Computing is projected to fuel sales opportunities in the global market.

  • Asia Pacific dominated the term insurance market in 2019 and is predicted to retain its leading position during the forecast period. In the Asia Pacific, India and China are the two most significant markets for term insurance.

Request a report sample at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=77922

Global Term Insurance Market: Growth Drivers

  • As technology developments pervade the banking industry, client expectations have risen throughout the world. Companies in the existing term insurance market are increasingly concentrating on enhancing the efficacy of their digital channels and customizing their products to gain a competitive advantage in the global market landscape.

  • In the near future, term insurance online aggregators are projected to keep expanding at a fast pace, both in terms of introducing new products and expanding into new territories. The shift in the usage of the Internet for insurance policy management and buying has a major impact on the growth of term insurance online aggregators.

Request for Analysis of COVID-19 Impact on Term Insurance Market- https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=77922

Global Term Insurance Market: Key Players

Some of the key market players are

  • Brighthouse Financial, Inc.

  • Zurich Insurance Group

  • AIA Group

  • Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

  • United Health Group

  • Axa S.A.

Make an Enquiry before Buying at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=77922

Global Term Insurance Market: Segmentation

Type

  • Level Term Policy

  • Renewable or Convertible

  • Annual Renewable Term

  • Mortgage Life Insurance

Buying Channel

  • Direct Channel

  • Indirect Channel

Browse Latest Consumer Goods & Services Industry Research Reports by TMR:

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact

Mr Rohit Bhisey
Transparency Market Research
State Tower,
90 State Street,
Suite 700,
Albany NY - 12207
United States
USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com
Follow Us: Twitter | LinkedIn
Blog: https://tmrblog.com
Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com
Press Release: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/term-insurance-market.htm

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/term-insurance-market-to-expand-at-cagr-of-4-2-during-forecast-period-observes-tmr-study-301484449.html

SOURCE Transparency Market Research

Recommended Stories

  • Has Pricing Power Reached Its Limit?

    U.S. retail sales rose in January, but has pricing power reached its limit? Bloomberg's Mike McKee and Kathryn Rooney Vera of Bulltick Capital weigh in.

  • Carrefour confident on 2022 after 2021 profit rise, record cash

    Carrefour SA said on Wednesday it looked to 2022 with confidence after Europe's largest food retailer delivered record free cash flow of 1.23 billion euros ($1.40 billion) and a 7.7% rise in operating profit for 2021. Chairman and Chief Executive Alexandre Bompard said cash generation would remain above one billion euros in 2022 and good commercial momentum would continue despite inflationary pressure. Strong results and cash generation allowed Carrefour to hand investors an 8% dividend hike to 0.52 euros per share and launch a new share buyback plan of 750 million euros for 2022.

  • Nvidia posts strong Q4 earnings results

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley breaks down Nvidia's quarterly earnings report.

  • Palantir’s Revenue Topped Estimates. It’s a Shame About the Earnings Miss.

    The data analytics software company also issues first-quarter revenue guidance better than Wall Street estimates.

  • Zuckerberg Makes Big Changes at Facebook (It's Funny and Ridiculous)

    Mark Zuckerberg wants to completely cut off all ties between Facebook and the controversies that have marked the daily life of the social media giant over the past five years. This attempt at purification began last October when he changed Facebook's name to Meta and imposed the concept of metaverse in conversations and business circles. Zuckerberg now wants Facebook employees to be called 'Metamates'.

  • Software firm Palantir boosts revenue view on commercial strength

    Palantir Technologies forecast current-quarter sales above estimates on Thursday, after a steady flow of government contracts and a growing commercial portfolio boosted the data analytics software firm's fourth-quarter revenue. Known for its work with the U.S. Army, the Central Intelligence Agency and other government bodies, Palantir's next leg of growth is widely expected to come from commercial contracts with large businesses.

  • J.P. Morgan Says Buy These 2 Stocks as They Are Oversold

    2022 has started out with a marked increase in market volatility, accompanied by a sharp reversal of last year’s bullish trend. The sudden correction, and the shift to a more downbeat investor sentiment, are generally attributed to a series of increased risk factors. On the international front, these tensions include geopolitical tensions on the Russia-Ukraine border and around China’s belligerence. Domestically, factors impacting the markets include the inflation that is both high and rising; a

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio Places Bet on 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    The stock market appears to be making a transition in these first few months of 2022, from last year’s bullish trend to a slower pace of growth this year. Headwinds are mounting – the pandemic is stubbornly persistent, inflation is high and trending higher, the Fed is getting set to raise interest rates in response, the list goes on – and so it’s natural for retail investors and experts alike to go looking for investing advice. And one source of advice is the circle of market gurus, the hedge fu

  • PayPal's User Growth Will Slow: Should Investors Worry?

    Since hitting an all-time high of $308.53 last July, shares of PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) have fallen dramatically, losing more than 60% of their value at Wednesday's prices. The company's revenue growth has decelerated, as the pandemic boost seems to be fading away. Investors are now questioning the payments giant's future.

  • Nvidia Underwhelms in First Results Since Scrapping Arm Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Nvidia Corp., which walked away from a $40 billion acquisition of Arm Ltd. earlier this month, failed to impress investors with its latest forecast, a sign of the lofty expectations for the most valuable U.S. chipmaker.Most Read from BloombergHong Kong to Test Whole City for Covid With Beijing’s HelpStocks Edge Higher With Fed Hiking Bets Steady: Markets WrapJho Low’s Wild Nights on Display: $250,000 for DiCaprio, FoxMoney That Won Melania Trump NFT Came From Melania Trump WalletF

  • Fastly Earnings Beat Estimates. Why the Stock Is Tumbling.

    The content delivery network operator saw its shares tumble 26% in late trading after its outlook disappointed investors.

  • ViacomCBS Stock Crashed Today. Is It a Buy?

    Last night, Paramount announced its financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2021 and for 2021 as a whole. On the one hand, Paramount seems to have missed Wall Street's projection for its "pro forma" earnings, reporting just $0.26 per share where Wall Street wanted to see $0.43. On the other hand, Paramount delivered tremendous generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) earnings, with profits as calculated according to GAAP more than doubling to $3.05 per share in Q4 and full-year profits up 79% at $6.69 per share.

  • 3 Vanguard Funds Rated 5 Stars by Morningstar

    Discover the best Vanguard funds via the Morningstar rating system. Learn more about three funds that have five-star ratings from Morningstar here.

  • Cisco stock rises after reporting Q2 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre examines the after-hour action surrounding tech manufacturer Cisco Systems after beating earnings and revenue estimates.

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall With Russia In Focus; Nvidia, Palantir, DASH Stock Are Earnings Movers

    Futures fell with Russia's Ukraine comments in focus. Investors don't have a trading edge while the market rally is rangebound.

  • Here Are The 8 High-Dividend Stocks Everyone Is Racing To Buy

    The race is on to add dividends to stock portfolios. But investors are still being picky in the S&P 500 — and know what they're looking for.

  • Shopify Suffers Biggest Drop Ever on Slowing Growth Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Shopify Inc. plunged 17% in Toronto, the most ever, after giving a weaker outlook for growth this year, as online spending resets and consumers face higher inflation. Most Read from BloombergStocks Edge Higher With Fed Hiking Bets Steady: Markets WrapHong Kong to Mass Test Whole City for Covid With Beijing’s HelpJho Low’s Wild Nights on Display: $250,000 for DiCaprio, FoxFed Eyes Rate Hike Soon and Faster Tightening Pace If NeededTrump's Accountants Just Quit. What Took So Long?“T

  • Nvidia beats Q4 estimates on power of data center, gaming businesses

    Nvidia reported its Q4 earnings on Wednesday, beating analysts' estimates.

  • 21 Stocks That Will Profit From Rising Interest Rates

    The Fed is getting ready to make its move. Prepare your portfolio by buying stocks that benefit from higher rates. Protect it further by using options.

  • Charlie Munger: We are never going back to a five-day work week in the office

    Even as COVD restrictions ease across the U.S. and employers call on workers to resume in-person workdays, famed investor Charlie Munger thinks white-collar employees will ever return to in-person work full-time again.