Term sheet with lending banks completed - Concordia Maritime signs agreements on new loan terms and conditions

·1 min read

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Concordia Maritime has entered into binding agreements with lending banks regarding new loan terms and conditions for eight of the Company's ten P-MAX vessels. The new terms and conditions are valid until the end of Q4 2024.

The new agreements are fully in line with the term sheet that was announced on 12 July 2021. The main elements of the agreements are lower repayment rates and new covenant levels. Concordia Maritime intends shortly to enter into binding agreements with corresponding loan terms with the lender for the Company's remaining two P-MAX vessels.

"It is pleasing to have our new agreement finally in place. It has been a complex process with many parties involved - but we now have a financing solution for the next three and a quarter years. The new agreement and the chartering out of the P-MAX vessels are important jigsaw puzzle pieces in our efforts to improve the Company's financial position. With these pieces in place, we now look forward to moving into the next phase," says Concordia Maritime CEO Kim Ullman.

For more information, please contact:

Kim Ullman
CEO, Concordia Maritime AB
Tel: +46 31 85 50 03
Mob: +46 704 85 50 03
Email: kim.ullman@concordiamaritime.com

Martin Nerfeldt
CFO, Concordia Maritime AB
Tel: +45 88 938 661
Mob: +46 704 85 50 07
Email: martin.nerfeldt@concordiamaritime.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/concordia-maritime/r/term-sheet-with-lending-banks-completed---concordia-maritime-signs-agreements-on-new-loan-terms-and-,c3427068

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1948/3427068/1477001.pdf

Concordia Maritime - Press release - 20211005

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/term-sheet-with-lending-banks-completed--concordia-maritime-signs-agreements-on-new-loan-terms-and-conditions-301392539.html

SOURCE Concordia Maritime

