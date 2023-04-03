Termination of Proposed Business Combination of Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. and Redx Pharma plc

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. ("Jounce" or the "Company") and Redx Pharma plc ("Redx") have agreed to terminate their proposed business combination following the decision by Jounce’s Board of Directors to withdraw the recommendation for the all-share merger transaction with Redx (the "Redx Business Combination").



Jounce’s decision was based upon the receipt of an unsolicited proposal from Concentra Biosciences, LLC ("Concentra"), which led to Jounce entering into a merger agreement whereby Concentra will acquire Jounce through a cash tender offer for all of Jounce’s outstanding shares for $1.85 in cash per share plus a non-tradeable contingent value right (the "CVR"). The $1.85 per share upfront consideration represents a premium of approximately 75% to Jounce’s closing share price immediately prior to the March 14, 2023, public disclosure of Concentra’s acquisition proposal.

Jounce conducted a thorough review of both the proposed transaction with Concentra and the proposed Redx Business Combination, with the assistance of its legal and financial advisers, and Jounce’s Board of Directors ultimately concluded that the proposed transaction with Concentra is in the best interest of Jounce stockholders, and therefore, unanimously approved the merger agreement with Concentra and withdrew its recommendation of the Redx Business Combination. On March 27, 2023, Jounce notified Redx of the withdrawal of its recommendation in favor of the Redx Business Combination and termination of the co-operation agreement dated February 23, 2023 between Jounce and Redx.

Given that Jounce’s Board of Directors has withdrawn its recommendation to proceed with the Redx Business Combination, Jounce believes it is unlikely that Jounce stockholders would support the Redx Business Combination, which is a condition to closing the transaction. Accordingly, Jounce and Redx have agreed not to proceed with the proposed scheme of arrangement. In addition, Jounce has confirmed that it does not wish to switch to a contractual takeover offer. As a result, the U.K. Takeover Panel has confirmed that upon Redx announcing:

its withdrawal of its recommendation; that it will not proceed with the scheme of arrangement; and it has agreed to the release of Jounce from its obligation to proceed with the offer,



the offer period in respect of the Redx Business Combination will end with effect from the publication of Redx’s announcement, and the transaction will lapse.

As a result, Jounce will not be convening a Jounce meeting of stockholders to consider the Redx Business Combination. Under the U.K. Takeover Code, except with consent of the U.K. Takeover Panel, Jounce must not, among other things, announce a further offer for Redx within 12 months from the date of this announcement.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company dedicated to transforming the treatment of cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients through a biomarker-driven approach. Jounce currently has multiple development stage programs ongoing while simultaneously advancing additional early-stage assets from its robust discovery engine based on its Translational Science Platform. For more information, please visit www.jouncetx.com.

