U.S. markets open in 6 hours 42 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,126.50
    -11.25 (-0.27%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,479.00
    +19.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,217.00
    -84.75 (-0.64%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,809.50
    -4.00 (-0.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.65
    +3.98 (+5.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,972.80
    -13.40 (-0.67%)
     

  • Silver

    23.83
    -0.33 (-1.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0812
    -0.0035 (-0.32%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4940
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.70
    -0.32 (-1.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2294
    -0.0039 (-0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.5880
    +0.7910 (+0.60%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,723.49
    -733.22 (-2.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    607.06
    -7.15 (-1.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,631.74
    +11.31 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,188.15
    +146.67 (+0.52%)
     

Termination of Proposed Business Combination of Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. and Redx Pharma plc

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc.
·7 min read
Jounce Therapeutics, Inc.
Jounce Therapeutics, Inc.

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. ("Jounce" or the "Company") and Redx Pharma plc ("Redx") have agreed to terminate their proposed business combination following the decision by Jounce’s Board of Directors to withdraw the recommendation for the all-share merger transaction with Redx (the "Redx Business Combination").

Jounce’s decision was based upon the receipt of an unsolicited proposal from Concentra Biosciences, LLC ("Concentra"), which led to Jounce entering into a merger agreement whereby Concentra will acquire Jounce through a cash tender offer for all of Jounce’s outstanding shares for $1.85 in cash per share plus a non-tradeable contingent value right (the "CVR"). The $1.85 per share upfront consideration represents a premium of approximately 75% to Jounce’s closing share price immediately prior to the March 14, 2023, public disclosure of Concentra’s acquisition proposal.

Jounce conducted a thorough review of both the proposed transaction with Concentra and the proposed Redx Business Combination, with the assistance of its legal and financial advisers, and Jounce’s Board of Directors ultimately concluded that the proposed transaction with Concentra is in the best interest of Jounce stockholders, and therefore, unanimously approved the merger agreement with Concentra and withdrew its recommendation of the Redx Business Combination. On March 27, 2023, Jounce notified Redx of the withdrawal of its recommendation in favor of the Redx Business Combination and termination of the co-operation agreement dated February 23, 2023 between Jounce and Redx.

Given that Jounce’s Board of Directors has withdrawn its recommendation to proceed with the Redx Business Combination, Jounce believes it is unlikely that Jounce stockholders would support the Redx Business Combination, which is a condition to closing the transaction. Accordingly, Jounce and Redx have agreed not to proceed with the proposed scheme of arrangement. In addition, Jounce has confirmed that it does not wish to switch to a contractual takeover offer. As a result, the U.K. Takeover Panel has confirmed that upon Redx announcing:

  1. its withdrawal of its recommendation;

  2. that it will not proceed with the scheme of arrangement; and

  3. it has agreed to the release of Jounce from its obligation to proceed with the offer,

the offer period in respect of the Redx Business Combination will end with effect from the publication of Redx’s announcement, and the transaction will lapse.

As a result, Jounce will not be convening a Jounce meeting of stockholders to consider the Redx Business Combination. Under the U.K. Takeover Code, except with consent of the U.K. Takeover Panel, Jounce must not, among other things, announce a further offer for Redx within 12 months from the date of this announcement.

About Jounce Therapeutics
Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company dedicated to transforming the treatment of cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients through a biomarker-driven approach. Jounce currently has multiple development stage programs ongoing while simultaneously advancing additional early-stage assets from its robust discovery engine based on its Translational Science Platform. For more information, please visit www.jouncetx.com.

For further information, please contact:

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc.

 

 

Kim Drapkin

 

 

ir@jouncetx.com

 

T: +1-857-259-3840

 

 

 

Cowen (Financial Adviser to Jounce)

 

T: +1-646-562-1010

Tanya Joseph / Erik Schuchard / Giles Roshier

 

T: +44 (0)203 011 0460

 

 

 

Stern Investor Relations (Adviser to Jounce)

 

 

Julie Seidel

 

T: +1-212-362-1200

 

 

 

Longacre Square Partners (Adviser to Jounce)

 

 

Dan Zacchei / Rebecca Kral

 

 

Jounce@longacresquare.com

 

 

 

 

 

Important notices

Cowen Execution Services Limited ("Cowen"), which is authorised and regulated in the United Kingdom by the FCA, is acting exclusively as financial adviser to Jounce and no one else in connection with the Redx Business Combination and/or the proposed transaction with Concentra and will not be responsible to anyone other than Jounce for providing the protections afforded to clients of Cowen nor for providing advice in relation to the Redx Business Combination, the proposed transaction with Concentra , the contents of this press release or any other matters referred to in this press release. Neither Cowen nor any of its affiliates, nor any of Cowen's and such affiliates' respective members, directors, officers, controlling persons or employees owes or accepts any duty, liability or responsibility whatsoever (whether direct or indirect, consequential, whether in contract, in tort, under statute or otherwise) to any person who is not a client of Cowen in connection with the Redx Business Combination, the proposed transaction with Concentra , this press release, any statement contained herein or otherwise.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws, including, without limitation, statements regarding Jounce’s expectations of the outcome of a meeting of stockholders to consider the Redx Business Combination and its resulting plans not to hold a meeting of stockholders to consider the Redx Business Combination, the expected end of the offer period in respect of the Redx Business Combination and the lapsing of such transaction. The words “believes,” “expects,” “plans,” “may,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should,” and “effort” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and important factors that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, including, without limitation, risks related to the impact of actions of other parties with respect to the proposed transaction with Concentra; the possibility that offer period in respect of the Redx Business Combination does not end and the transaction does not lapse as anticipated; general economic and market conditions and the other risks identified in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, filed with the SEC on March 10, 2023 and subsequent filings with the SEC. Should any risks and uncertainties develop into actual events, these developments could have a material adverse effect on the proposed transaction and/or Jounce and Jounce’s ability to successfully complete the proposed transaction. Jounce cautions investors not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Jounce disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any such statements to reflect any change in expectations or in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements may be based, or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release represent Jounce’s views only as of the date hereof and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date.

Additional Information and Where to Find It
The tender offer for the outstanding shares of the Company referenced in this press release has not yet commenced. This press release is for informational purposes only and is neither an offer to purchase nor a solicitation of an offer to sell shares, nor is it a substitute for the tender offer materials that Concentra and its subsidiary will file with the SEC. At the time the tender offer is commenced, Concentra and its subsidiary will file tender offer materials on Schedule TO, and, thereafter, the Company will file a Solicitation/Recommendation Statement on Schedule 14D-9 with the SEC with respect to the tender offer.
THE TENDER OFFER MATERIALS (INCLUDING AN OFFER TO PURCHASE, A RELATED LETTER OF TRANSMITTAL AND CERTAIN OTHER TENDER OFFER DOCUMENTS) AND THE SOLICITATION/RECOMMENDATION STATEMENT WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION. HOLDERS OF SHARES OF JOUNCE COMMON STOCK ARE URGED TO READ THESE DOCUMENTS CAREFULLY WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE (AS EACH MAY BE AMENDED OR SUPPLEMENTED FROM TIME TO TIME) BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION THAT HOLDERS OF SHARES OF JOUNCE COMMON STOCK SHOULD CONSIDER BEFORE MAKING ANY DECISION REGARDING TENDERING THEIR SHARES.

The Offer to Purchase, the related Letter of Transmittal and certain other tender offer documents, as well as the Solicitation/Recommendation Statement, will be made available to all holders of shares of the Company’s common stock at no expense to them. The tender offer materials and the Solicitation/Recommendation Statement will be made available for free at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or by accessing the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://www.jouncetx.com.

Publication on website
A copy of this Announcement shall be made available subject to certain restrictions relating to persons resident in Restricted Jurisdictions on Jounce’s website at https://jouncetx.com/recommended-offer/ by no later than 12 noon (London time) on the Business Day following the date of this press release. For the avoidance of doubt, the contents of the website are not incorporated into and do not form part of this press release.


Recommended Stories

  • Beijing’s Micron Probe Spurs $12 Billion Rally in China Chip Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese chip-related stocks advanced amid optimism that they will benefit from the nation’s growing self-reliance push after Beijing launched a probe into Micron Technology Inc.Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Makes Shock Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation RiskUBS to Cut Staff Up to 30%; Prosecutors Look at CS DealSt. Petersburg Explosion Kills Pro-War Blogger TatarskyBillionaire Blocked From His New Palace Blasts ‘Socialist’ IndiaOil Rockets 8% After OPEC+ Jolts Market With Surpris

  • Best brokerage account bonuses in April 2023

    Have some extra cash you want to invest? Brokerages are rewarding new clients.

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Raymond James About These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    Everyone invests with the goal of generating big returns but it’s easy to get distracted by all the short-term noise generated on Wall Street. The key to investing success, according to Raymond James CIO Larry Adam, is to follow a few simple rules. One is to realize past performance does not necessarily guarantee future success. “History has shown that no single asset class has been a consistent winner year after year,” says Adam, “just as no single asset class remains at the bottom.” Secondly,

  • Who Should Use Vanguard, Fidelity and Schwab?

    SmartAsset compares three of the largest investment companies based on usability, trade experience, offerings and cost. Learn more here.

  • $100 Oil to Tighter Markets: Here’s What Analysts See After OPEC+ Shock Cut

    (Bloomberg) -- The decision by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies to slash its oil output came as a huge surprise to the market, given earlier rhetoric from group leader Saudi Arabia that it would stand pat on production. The move has brought concerns around inflationary pressures back to the fore, adding to worries that higher prices and an aggressive monetary tightening by central banks could tip the global economy into recession. Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Mak

  • Oil prices jump, markets narrow odds on Fed hike

    Oil prices surged on Monday after Saudi Arabia and other OPEC+ producers announced a surprise round of output cuts, a potentially ominous sign for global inflation just days after a slowdown in U.S. price data had boosted market optimism. The change comes before a virtual meeting of an OPEC+ ministerial panel, which includes Saudi Arabia and Russia. "The involvement of the largest OPEC+ members suggests that adherence to production cuts may be stronger than has been the case in the past," said Vivek Dhar, an energy analyst at CBA.

  • Bank Stocks Are Beaten Up. Is Now a Buying Opportunity?

    Bank stocks have been beaten down so much this year that they're now starting to look attractive.

  • Tesla reports record Q1 deliveries as price cuts boost demand

    Tesla on Sunday reported first quarter delivery and production numbers that topped estimates, indicating price cuts it initiated across the globe are boosting demand.

  • McDonald's temporarily shuts US offices, prepares layoff notices: report

    According to a recent report from the Wall Street Journal, McDonald's Corp is temporarily closing its U.S. offices this week as it prepares to inform corporate employees about layoffs.

  • TipRanks ‘Perfect 10’ List: These Stock Giants Look Compelling at Current Levels

    Recognizing the right stocks is a skill that every investor needs to learn, and the sheer volume of market data, on the main indexes, on individual stocks, on and from stock analysts, can present an intimidating barrier. Fortunately, there are tools to help. The Smart Score is a data collection and collation tool from TipRanks, using an AI-powered algorithm to sort the data on every stock according to a series of factors, 8 in all, that are known for their strong correlation with future share ou

  • How Credit Suisse lured – and then burned – the Saudi crown prince

    When Credit Suisse opened its first office in Saudi Arabia in early 2021, Bruno Daher, the cigar-smoking head of Credit Suisse’s Middle East business, declared it a “key growth market”.

  • Top 5 China Stocks To Buy And Watch

    A growing number of China stocks are setting up or flashing buy signals, as the Chinese economy gains momentum.

  • Texas woman uses 'cash stuffing' and stimulus check to pay off nearly $80,000 in debt

    Before she started cash stuffing, Jasmine Taylor said she was tired of being in financial distress. She turned that success into 'Baddies and Budgets'

  • Oil Fuels Inflation Risks, Weighing Down Equities: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks were on the back foot Monday and the dollar rose with Treasury yields as a surprise production cut from OPEC+ drove oil prices about 5% higher.Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Makes Shock Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation RiskUBS to Cut Staff Up to 30%; Prosecutors Look at CS DealSt. Petersburg Explosion Kills Pro-War Blogger TatarskyBillionaire Blocked From His New Palace Blasts ‘Socialist’ IndiaOil Rockets 8% After OPEC+ Jolts Market With Surprise Output CutThe group’s dec

  • Investors Dumped Bank Stocks. Insiders at 2 Small Banks Bought Shares.

    Insiders at Peapack-Gladstone and Bankwell Financial scooped up shares in March as the banking sector tanked after SVB’s collapse.

  • Stocks Poised for Lower Open

    Crude futures were surging Sunday evening after OPEC and its allies announced a surprise production cut.

  • Bitcoin, Ether drop; US equities rise as inflation cools

    Bitcoin dipped on Monday morning in Asia but held above US$28,000. Most top 10 non-stablecoin cryptos dropped following a week unsettled by regulatory woes.

  • China's March factory activity falters as post-COVID bounce fades

    China's sprawling manufacturing sector, accounting for a third of the world's second-largest economy by value, lost momentum in March as weak export orders outweighed a jump in activity driven by a recent exit from restrictive COVID-19 policies. The Caixin/S&P Global manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) fell to 50.0 in March. "The relatively modest and short-lived pick-up in the manufacturing PMIs in the first quarter suggests that the industrial sector has only received a limited boost from reopening," Capital Economics wrote in a note.

  • China Missing Banker’s Firm Delays 2022 Results, Halts Trading

    (Bloomberg) -- China Renaissance Holdings Ltd. said it’ll suspend trading of its shares from Monday and delay the release of its audited results for 2022, as the investment bank failed to get in touch with Chairman Bao Fan who was cooperating in an investigation by Chinese authorities. Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Makes Shock Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation RiskUBS to Cut Staff Up to 30%; Prosecutors Look at CS DealSt. Petersburg Explosion Kills Pro-War Blogger TatarskyBillionaire Blocked F

  • UFC Owner Endeavor Nears Deal to Acquire Vince McMahon’s WWE

    (Bloomberg) -- Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. is nearing a deal to acquire World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. for about $9 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Makes Shock Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation RiskUBS to Cut Staff Up to 30%; Prosecutors Look at CS DealSt. Petersburg Explosion Kills Pro-War Blogger TatarskyBillionaire Blocked From His New Palace Blasts ‘Socialist’ IndiaOil Rockets 8% After OPEC+ Jolts Market With Surprise Output CutThe e