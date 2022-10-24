U.S. markets open in 7 hours 39 minutes

Termite Control Market Size to Grow by USD 1.2 Bn, Commercial Segment will be Largest Revenue-generating Application Segment - Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Termite Control Market size is expected to grow by USD 1.2 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.48% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The increasing demand from the agriculture sector is driving the termite control market growth. However, factors such as the increasing availability of DIY termite control products may challenge market growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Termite Control Market 2022-2026

Find a comprehensive report summary that describes the market size and forecast along with the research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format

Termite Control Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Termite Control Market is segmented as below:

  • Application

  • Geography

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. Buy Full Report

Termite Control Market 2022-2026: Revenue-generating Product Segment

The termite control market share growth in the commercial segment will be significant during the forecast period. The commercial segment was the largest segment of the global termite control market in 2021 and will continue to remain the largest segment during the forecast period. The stringent regulatory requirements to keep the threat of termite infestation under control lead to the high demand for termite control services from the commercial sector. Audits are mandatory by many government authorities for certifications, such as ISO 9001 and ISO 22000, in the commercial sector. Such factors in the commercial segment will boost market growth during the forecast period.

Termite Control Market 2022-2026: Scope

The termite control market report covers the following areas:

Termite Control Market 2022-2026: Vendor Landscape

The global termite control market is fragmented due to the presence of a significant number of global and regional vendors. These vendors are included in the report based on their offerings to the global termite control market. They are identified based on their revenue, market dominance, geographical presence, product portfolio, and financials. Vendors compete based on several factors, such as quality, price, service, brand image, distribution, and marketing. Regulations compelling the use of eco-friendly products and techniques have brought more competition to the industry. Therefore, the launch of new eco-friendly termite control products will intensify the competition in the market in focus during the forecast period.

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the termite control market, including Annex Pest Control, Anticimex International AB, Aptive Environmental LLC, Arrow Exterminators Inc, BASF SE, China National Chemical Corp. Ltd., Dodson Pest Control Inc., Dow Inc., Dynamic Sanito SEA Pte. Ltd, Ecolab Inc., FMC Corp., Green Pest Solutions, Lifecycle Pest Control and Sanitization services, Lloyd Pest Control, Massey Services Inc., Nikkei Inc., Pelsis Ltd., Rentokil Initial Plc, Rollins Inc., SANIX Inc., and Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.

Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000 that enables you to download 5 reports and view 100 reports per month

Termite Control Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist termite control market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the termite control market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the termite control market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of termite control market vendors

Related Reports:

Pest Control Services Market by Application, End-user, and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The increase in demand for insurance-based pest control services is driving the growth of the global pest control services market. Significant costs associated with pest control services are propelling many vendors in the market to create insurance-based pest control services for both residential and commercial customers. There is a growing interest from customers in including pest control coverage as a standard feature in home insurance plans.

Automated Pest Monitoring System Market by End-user and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The automated pest monitoring system market share for the agriculture sector is expected to increase by USD 103.2 million from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 9.28%.

Termite Control Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.48%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 1.20 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.77

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 42%

Key consumer countries

US, China, India, Germany, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Annex Pest Control, Anticimex International AB, Aptive Environmental LLC, Arrow Exterminators Inc, BASF SE, China National Chemical Corp. Ltd., Dodson Pest Control Inc., Dow Inc., Dynamic Sanito SEA Pte. Ltd, Ecolab Inc., FMC Corp., Green Pest Solutions, Lifecycle Pest Control and Sanitization services, Lloyd Pest Control, Massey Services Inc., Nikkei Inc., Pelsis Ltd., Rentokil Initial Plc, Rollins Inc., SANIX Inc., and Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market Definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Agriculture - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Anticimex International AB

  • 10.4 Aptive Environmental LLC

  • 10.5 Arrow Exterminators Inc

  • 10.6 BASF SE

  • 10.7 China National Chemical Corp. Ltd.

  • 10.8 Ecolab Inc.

  • 10.9 FMC Corp.

  • 10.10 Massey Services Inc.

  • 10.11 Rentokil Initial Plc

  • 10.12 Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Termite Control Market 2022-2026
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/termite-control-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-1-2-bn-commercial-segment-will-be-largest-revenue-generating-application-segment---technavio-301655169.html

SOURCE Technavio

